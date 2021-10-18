Amazon Prime has its own personal shopper service—here’s what you should know

Try Before You Buy programs are pretty common these days where online retailers are concerned. From Warby Parker’s glasses try-on program to Amazon’s own Prime Wardrobe, these services are a great way to try things on before committing to a purchase, mimicking the perks of in-store shopping. If you’ve ever wanted to further the experience, though, or felt overwhelmed by the options offered through home try-on programs, you might want to add personal shopping into the mix.

If you’re looking for a wardrobe overhaul or to refine your personal style, enlisting the help of someone with styling expertise can take a lot of the pressure off when shopping for clothes online. With Prime Personal Shopper, Amazon is attempting to bring virtual styling directly to its consumers. But what does the service actually entail? And how is it different from just hiring a personal stylist?

What is Prime Personal Shopper?

Credit: Amazon Amazon Personal Shopper can give you access to recommendations on clothes, shoes, accessories, and more.

Prime Personal Shopper is an additional perk of Amazon Prime, like Prime Video and Prime Wardrobe. It costs $4.99 per use and allows you to work with Amazon’s stylists to find wardrobe pieces that fit your taste and budget.

Who are Amazon stylists?

According to the most recent job description for Amazon’s Personal Shopper stylists, stylists are required to have worked in menswear or womenswear for at minimum 2 years in a retail position or personal shopper position, have attained a degree in fashion merchandising or a similar field, and need to have current or working knowledge of popular brands, trends and designers.

How does Prime Personal Shopper work?

Credit: Amazon Check out the options your Personal Shopper chooses for you and then pick your favorites.

In order to get started, you’ll create a profile and take a survey to establish some of your style preferences from the get-go. The survey will allow you to choose not only the different kinds of items you prefer, but the aesthetic you want to achieve, the color palettes you like, and so on. Then, you can customize your preferences for your stylist. Once the stylists have chosen your selection (they can include anything from shoes to clothes to accessories, depending on your tastes and needs), you take it from there, choosing up to eight different options from the list to be sent to you to try on at home for free. After seven days, the items will either need to be returned, or you can keep them and pay for the items you’ve chosen.

If you’re looking to style not only yourself, but others that might also use your Amazon Prime account, you can create multiple profiles; if you’re looking to buy some wardrobe pieces for someone on your list for the holidays, utilizing the Personal Shopper service might help you mirror the benefits of getting in-store recommendations if you’re not planning on venturing out to shop. You can also use Prime Personal Shopper on the Amazon Prime app.

How is it different from Prime Wardrobe?

Prime Wardrobe, unlike Prime Personal Shopper, is free as part of an Amazon Prime subscription and is available to all Prime members. The service allows you to do more or less the same things as Personal Shopper, including curating a selection of clothes, shoes, and accessories based on a survey and your selected preferences. The big difference lies in the absence of a stylist to help guide your selections or curate them.

We tested out Prime Wardrobe and our reviewer noted, specifically, that the return program was extremely easy and made the perk well worth it. Personal Shopper uses the same return mechanics, providing that you return your items within the 7-day window and use the included return label and box.

What brands are available with Prime Personal Shopper?

Prime Personal Shopper only recommends certain highly rated or popular brands’ clothing and accessories for purchase. Among those brands, some of the most popular options we saw are ASTR the label, Vince Camuto, Levi’s, and more.

How does it compare to other personal shopping services?

While not as robust as something like Trunk Club or Stitch Fix, Prime Personal Shopper is definitely notably cheaper than most online personal shopping or curation options. Combined with the reliability of Amazon’s return services and the vast resources available through a Prime membership, it holds up pretty well against other services.

If you’re looking for specific brands, or else looking for a really luxurious experience, Personal Shopper might not be for you. However, if you’re looking for a little extra help upgrading or adjusting your wardrobe, $4.99 isn’t too much to shell out, and if you’re disappointed, you won’t be losing out on the kind of money you might with Trunk Club.

