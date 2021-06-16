The Best Portable SSDs of 2021

If you want fast, portable storage, you need an external SSD. These devices offer fast data access in a portable package that makes it easy to take your files with you, anywhere you go.

The best external solid-state drive you can buy, right now, is the Crucial X8 (available at Amazon for $271.80). It’s a 2 Terabyte (TB) drive that is fast, well priced, and simple to use. Around the same size as a computer mouse, it's capable of copying data nearly twice as fast as a hard drive and has enough space to hold hours of movies and music.

If you have a need for speed, our upgrade pick is the G-Technology G-Drive Mobile Pro (available at Amazon), which copied our large test file nearly two seconds faster than the X8. That might not sound like much of a difference, but if you are copying a lot of data or doing things like editing video, the G-Drive’s extra zip will add up over time, helping you to complete your work in no time.

If you’d also like to learn the Best External Hard Drives, we have a guide for that as well.

These are the best portable SSDs we tested ranked, in order: