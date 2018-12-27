The Best Roku TVs of 2020

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The 2020 TCL 6-Series offers a taste of quantum dot performance for a price most people can justify.

Best Overall TCL 6-Series Our favorite Roku TV right now isn’t the best-performing Roku TV money can buy, but it nevertheless looks fantastic and is offered at an enticingly low price. The 2020 TCL 6-Series (available in 55-, 65-, and 75-inch variants) is one of the most value-packed TVs of the year, thanks to a robust offering of features and a picture that punches well above its weight. All told, the 6-Series performs better than just about every TV in its price range, making it a great pick for folks looking to maximize their dollar. The TCL 6-Series produces a bright, colorful 4K picture for both SDR and HDR content, thanks in part to the TV’s quantum dots. In our lab, we consistently clocked the 6-Series at around 800-900 nits of brightness while receiving an HDR signal. This makes the 6-Series a fantastic option for folks whose living rooms receive a fair amount of ambient light. The inclusion of quantum dots also makes for rich, well-saturated colors, particularly during HDR content. Gamers will be thrilled with the 6-Series’ native 120 Hz refresh rate (up to 1440p at 120 Hz) as well as the addition of something called THX Certified Game Mode, a suite of enhancements that includes VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) to adjust to the different frame rate of gaming content. And of course, the TCL 6-Series comes equipped with our favorite streaming platform right out of the box. Its software is sleek, easy to use, and offers access to a vast library of apps. In terms of pure performance, the 2019 TCL 8-Series is a better all-around TV, but it's far pricier and lacks the gaming-centric features offered by the 6-Series. Pros Quantum-dot brightness and color

Built-in Roku

Great choice for next-gen gaming Cons Garden-variety design

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed Our lab is outfitted with much of the same equipment you would find at a factory that manufactures and calibrates televisions.

The Testers

Reviewed has been testing TVs since some of its current employees were in middle school. While many proud TV testers have come and gone through Reviewed's labs, the current Home Theater team consists of Michael Desjardin and Lee Neikirk. Michael is a senior staff writer and a six-year veteran of the Reviewed tech team. A film enthusiast and TV expert, he takes picture quality seriously but also understands that not every TV is a good fit for everyone.

Reviewed's Home Theater Editor, Lee doesn't do as much testing these days. However, he designed the company's current TV testing methodology after receiving calibration certification from the Imaging Science Foundation.

Credit: Reviewed / Chris Snow We measure things like peak brightness, black level, hue, and so on.

The Tests

It'd be an understatement to say that we're serious about TV testing. The lab in our Cambridge location is outfitted with much of the same equipment you'd find at a factory that manufactures and calibrates television.

On the hardware side, we've got things like a Konica Minolta CS-200 tristimulus color meter, an LS-100 luminance meter, a Leo Bodnar input lag tester, a Quantum Data 780A signal generator, and more Blu-rays than we can keep track of. For software, we use CalMan Ultimate, the industry-standard in taking display measurements and calibrating screens to specifications.

Our testing process is equally complicated and has been honed over many years to gather data that is marginal enough to satisfy curious video engineers, but also relevant to the average person's viewing experience. We measure things like peak brightness, black level, hue and saturation for primary and secondary digital colors, the accuracy of the TV's electro-optical transfer function—you get the idea, it's complicated.

Weighting for our performance tests is based on how the human eye prioritizes vision, which means we put "brightness" data (monochromatic eye based on light sensitivity) higher than colorimetry, which is also scaled by the eye's sensitivity, and so on.

Outside of the strictly technical tests, we also spend a lot of time just watching and using each TV, getting a feel for the at-home experience of doing things like dialing up streaming video service, connecting a Blu-ray player and watching movies, using the smart features, and checking out the TV's ports, remote, and on-set buttons—anything and everything that might be relevant.

What You Should Know About TVs

While everyone has different eyes, generally, our vision all functions the same way: we prioritize dynamic information and bright, compelling colors over subtler hues and resolution (sharpness). Generally, a TV can be considered a good TV when we forget that we're watching a TV. We don't see pixels creating mixes of red, green, and blue to simulate colors; we see the real world, lit and colored as it is, in fluid motion.

In simpler terms, this means a TV that can get very bright and dark without obscuring details; produces accurate colors (compared to various color standards designated by the International Telecommunication Union); possesses proper bit-mapping and the right codecs and decoders for video processing; and can properly play the various types of content thrown at it without judder, blurring, and so on.

Note that specs alone (pixel count, measured brightness) aren't automatic indicators of quality, much like intense speed is not automatically an indicator of a good car.

What Is A Roku TV?

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Desjardin These days, most Roku TVs are manufactured by TCL.

To put it simply, a Roku TV is a TV that features Roku software. To put it not-so-simply, here's a quick summation:

Most TVs—including entry-level, budget-friendly models—feature some selection of smart features, even if they're limited in scope. While not all TVs are blessed with a full array of apps and features, even the most affordable ones typically offer the other usual suspects like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTubestreaming services like Amazon Prime Video.

Then there's the external streaming device: a household gadget whose present-day ubiquity is undeniable. Be it a stick or a box, a great outboard streamer is something we recommend almost every TV owner buys—even the ones who've just recently bought their TV. The reason? Most built-in smart platforms don't perform as well or offer the same level of flexibility as an external streaming device. And, of all the available external streaming devices, we like Roku the best.

A Roku TV, therefore, is the best of both worlds: a TV with software that features all of the benefits of an external Roku device without the need for a box or a stick plugged into one of the TV's HDMI ports. It's the only smart platform we don't necessarily think our readers should replace with some other external streaming option because there's really nothing better to put in its place. In addition, Roku’s platform makes basic navigation of your TV settings simple.

What Are The Benefits Of A Roku TV?

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar Every Roku TV comes with a Roku remote control.

1. Simplicity/ease of use

Roku streaming devices are well known for their simple, easy-to-navigate user interfaces and zippy response time. The Roku software featured in Roku TVs is, for the most part, no exception—the apps, inputs, and menu options are neatly arranged, and cycling through the Roku menu options couldn't be easier.

In many ways, given its speed and simplicity, the Roku experience is one that can be appreciated by both television neophytes and folks like myself, who spend hours a day bickering about TV specs online. Roku software might not be as flexible as, say, the Android OS on a high-end smart TV, but it's easy to comprehend within seconds of picking up the remote.

2. Roku functionality

Every Roku TV comes with a Roku remote control. Depending on the Roku TV, your remote might feature dedicated app buttons, a headphone jack (for personal viewing sessions), and, in some cases, a microphone for voice control. Newer Roku TVs can also be synced with the Roku app for iOS and Android, which allows users to control their TV via mobile device.

3. Apps

Called "channels" by Roku, the platform offers thousands of apps with very few holes in its available library.

4. Affordability

Roku TVs typically—but not always—carry a budget-friendly price tag. This means that, regardless of the manufacturer and the screen size, current-generation Roku TVs are priced competitively (the TCL 8-Series being an exception).

Other Roku TVs We Tested

TCL 8-Series If you’re looking for a premium Roku TV that truly harnesses the power of quantum dots, why not take a look at the 2019 TCL 8-Series? It’s not nearly as affordable as the 6-Series, but in terms of sheer performance, it’s the best Roku TV out there and will remain so for the foreseeable future until TCL releases the latest 8-series (or another brand beats it). This QLED beauty is available in two sizes: 65” and 75”. It aced nearly all of our performance tests and wowed us in action, demonstrating quantum dots’ ability to produce bright pictures with extra-vivid color. One of the reasons the 8-Series is such a stellar performer is the inclusion of TCL’s “mini-LED” technology, which allows for tight contrast control. The TV’s excellent motion handling and built-in Roku software also make it a versatile pick. The only real hang-ups are the 8-Series’ chunky design, its limited viewing angles, and the fact that it doesn't offer the same suite of gaming enhancements that the 2020 TCL 6-Series offers. While the price tag reflects the TV’s performance, bargain hunters might feel more comfortable either going with the TCL 6-Series—especially given the 6-Series' extra features. Pros Incredibly bright

Tight contrast control

Built-in Roku smart platform Cons Chunky design

TCL 5-Series The TCL 5-Series isn’t the most robust Roku TV on the market, but what it lacks in performance it makes up for in value: This is a budget-friendly quantum dot TV with commendable picture quality and it won’t break the bank. Plus, being a Roku TV, it features a terrific, easy-to-use smart platform built right in. While not nearly as bright and colorful as the rest of the mid-range and high-end QLED TVs we reviewed this year, the TCL 5-Series is nevertheless brighter and more colorful than most of the slightly cheaper, entry-level TVs that occupy the same store shelf. Its motion handling and viewing angles aren’t particularly impressive, and it won’t net you any up-and-coming features like VRR and ALLM, but the 5-Series is a better performer than you might expect given its price. If you’re looking for a bargain but you want to avoid scraping the bottom of the barrel for the cheapest possible TV, the TCL 5-Series is worth the minor price hike over the lower-tier options like the 2019 TCL 4-Series. It’s packed with value and will look great to most folks’ eyes. Pros Dependable performance

Built-in Roku smart platform

Sensational value Cons Doesn't get very bright

TCL 4-Series The 2019 TCL 4-Series is one of the most affordable Roku TVs on the market today, which makes it a great pick for folks who are looking to spend as little as possible on a new Roku TV without sacrificing much in the way of picture quality. This may be last on our list, but for many, it will be the first choice due to its incredibly low price. In other words, it’s affordable enough for nearly everyone, and it doesn’t cut so many corners that you’re left with notably bad performance. Available in six screen sizes, you'll get 4K resolution, HDR10 compatibility, the Roku remote, and more. Not bad specs for a TV at this price point. In fact, the TCL 4-Series is one of the most affordable 4K TVs we've seen to date—with or without Roku software. And it's one of the first TVs we recommend for folks with a few hundred dollars to spend. Although its performance isn't remarkable, the 4-Series gets the job done for a ridiculously low price tag. Pros Easy-to-use smart platform

Includes 4k resolution

