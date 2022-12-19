Sony’s most affordable OLED TV is impressive, but the competition is fierce

Pros Excellent color and contrast

Elegant design Cons Not as bright as other OLEDs

Only two HDMI 2.1 ports

Recent price cuts have made this the perfect time to buy the A80K.

Like all OLED TVs, the A80K’s contrast is stunning. Perfect black levels anchor its incredible picture, and its colors are among the best I’ve seen this year. The A80K’s Google-based smart platform is every bit as fast and flexible as it is on the higher-end A95K, and the overall design of the TV is quite fetching.

That said, the A80K doesn’t offer highlights as bright as those we measured on the Samsung S95B or the LG C2, so its picture won’t pop quite as much, particularly during daytime viewing. And although the A80K’s spec sheet includes almost all of the same high-end gaming features as those rival OLED TVs, they’re limited to just two of the TV’s four HDMI ports. The S95B and the C2 equip those features across all of their HDMI ports.

The A80K is a fantastic TV made even better by recent price cuts, but those looking for stronger gaming support (or an OLED TV that gets as bright as possible) should carefully consider its competitors.

About the Sony A80K

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi A closer look at the connectivity ports and the remote.

The Sony A80K is available in three sizes ranging from 55 to 77 inches. Our review unit is a 55-inch model that we purchased ourselves.

Since its release, the A80K has seen significant discounts. For context, I’m listing both the original MSRP of each model as well as its current sale price at the time of publishing.

Due to the self-emissive nature of OLED displays, we don’t expect there to be any difference in performance between each size variant of the A80K.

With sizing and pricing out of the way, let’s take a look at the specs:

Connectivity

The Sony A80K features an adequate amount of connectivity options for most A/V enthusiasts, but gamers who own an eARC-enabled soundbar will have to dedicate one of the TV’s two HDMI 2.1 ports in order to use it.

Here’s what you’ll find within a cutout on the back of the panel:

2x HDMI 2.1 (4K @ 120Hz, 1x HDMI ARC/eARC)

2x HDMI 2.0

1x USB 3.0

1x USB 2.0

RF connection (cable/antenna)

Ethernet (LAN) input

Digital audio output (optical)

Composite input (with adapter)

RS-232C

Performance data

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The A80K has excellent color accuracy out of the box and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 HDR color space.

Before testing each TV, we make sure the panel is on and receiving a continuous signal for at least 2 hours. Our 55-inch A80K received this standard warm-up time before any readings were taken. In addition, the TV received the latest firmware updates at the time of testing.

For both SDR and HDR tests, we’re using the A80K’s Custom picture mode. We’ve chosen this setting because of its accuracy, but performance may vary depending on which picture mode is enabled. For example, you might experience a brighter picture with different settings enabled, but it may interfere with color temperature and overall color accuracy.

To get a sense of the TV’s average performance, we use a standard ANSI checkerboard pattern for most of our basic contrast tests. We also use white and black windows ranging from 2% to 90% to test how well the contrast holds up while displaying varying degrees of brightness.

Our peak brightness measurements are taken with sustained windows to represent the TV’s peak brightness over a sustained period of time. Specular highlights (like brief flashes of reflected light) might reach higher brightness levels, but not for sustained periods of time.

All of our tests are created with a SpectraCal C6 meter, a Murideo Seven 8K signal generator and tabulated via Portrait Displays’ Calman Ultimate color calibration software.

I'll expand on our test results throughout the review, but for now, here are some key takeaways:

HDR contrast (brightness/black level): 281.2 nits/0.0001 nits (ANSI checkerboard)

281.2 nits/0.0001 nits (ANSI checkerboard) SDR contrast (brightness/black level): 227.6 nits/0.0001 nits (ANSI checkerboard)

227.6 nits/0.0001 nits (ANSI checkerboard) HDR peak brightness (sustained): 657.7 nits (2% white window, Filmmaker mode)

657.7 nits (2% white window, Filmmaker mode) HDR color gamut coverage (DCI-P3/10-bit): 99%

99% SDR color gamut coverage (Rec.709): 100%

The TV’s ambient light sensor (located within the A80K’s Ambient Optimization Pro submenu) was disabled prior to testing. This ensured that the TV wasn’t adjusting the picture based on our dark-room testing conditions.

For both SDR and HDR tests, the A80K’s Color Temperature was set to Expert 1. The following settings were disabled: Random Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Smooth Gradation, Black Adjust, Advanced Contrast Enhancer, and Live Color. In addition, Motionflow and CineMotion were both turned off. All other settings (like Sharpness and Black Level) were kept at their default position.

To get a sense of the A80K’s peak brightness, the TV’s Brightness slider was maxed out during SDR tests with Peak Luminance set to High. During HDR tests, HDR Tone Mapping was disabled and Gamma was kept at 0. For SDR tests, Gamma was kept at -2.

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The A80K delivers stunning contrast thanks to its OLED panel.

Incredible contrast and color

Like all OLED TVs, contrast is the A80K’s bread and butter. While traditional LCD/LED displays rely on a backlight, the pixels of an OLED display are self-emissive, meaning they can adjust their light output independently of one another. This pixel-level contrast control allows for perfect black levels and zero light bloom.

The A80K’s surgically precise contrast control is likely the first thing you’ll notice about its picture. The benefits of perfect black levels aren’t just apparent when most of the screen is black; every piece of content looks better when this amount of precision is available. TV shows, movies, and games—regardless of whether they’re in Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) or High Dynamic Range (HDR)—look fantastic on the A80K in part because of the inherent advantages of OLED technology. There’s a visual clarity that comes with so-called infinite contrast. Combined with Sony’s rightfully lauded picture processing, the results are sensational.

The dark lighting conditions of our TV test lab created the perfect environment for the A80K to really shine. With the lights off, an OLED TV is at its best, as the relative dimness of the display (at least compared to top-shelf LED TVs) isn’t much of an issue.

Color accuracy is another strong suit; the A80K features fantastic out-of-the-box color accuracy in the Custom picture mode, with the only minor drawback being its slightly cool white point. It covers an impressive 99% of the HDR color gamut (DCI-P3), and while reds and greens don’t quite leap off the screen the way they do on Sony’s quantum dot-enhanced OLED TV, the A80K is nevertheless sporting some of the best colors I’ve seen this year.

Critically, the A80K’s colors don’t shift during off-axis viewing. No matter where you happen to be seated in relation to the TV, its picture retains its contrast and color accuracy—another tremendous benefit of OLED display technology.

Excellent design

I’ve been seriously impressed by the overall design of Sony TVs this year, and the A80K isn’t an exception. While not as wafer-thin as the Samsung S95B or the LG C2, it's still impressively narrow, even at the thickest point of its chassis.

There are three stand configurations to choose from, including one that positions the panel high enough above its surface to accommodate for soundbar placement. In one of the lower configurations, the TV’s feet call less attention to themselves, giving the A80K a simplified, elegant look.

And while the rear side of a TV isn’t something that’s often paid attention to, I quite like the crosshatch pattern on the plastic that wraps around the back of the A80K’s panel. While wall-mounting the A80K will make it harder to use the removable cover that hides the TV’s inputs, it’s nice to have if you’re planning on using a media console and appreciate a neat-and-tidy look.

Google TV makes streaming easy

If you’re able to look past a hefty amount of sponsored content (which is a mainstay on every smart platform to some degree), Google TV offers a fast, easy way to stream content. Google TV is quite similar to the platform it was intended to replace: Android TV. From a home screen, you can scroll through ribbons of personalized content. Google TV arrives with many popular apps pre-installed, and users can download additional apps as they see fit. The best thing I can say about Google TV on the A80K is that it’s fast, particularly when compared with Samsung’s smart platform this year.

Like most Sony TVs, there’s a wide range of A/V settings for folks who want to customize the A80K’s picture and sound. As is the case with the Google TV home screen, the A80K’s menu software is fast and responsive.

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Sunlight is the TV's worst enemy as it is prone to clear reflections.

Not the best for bright rooms

Despite its incredible contrast, the A80K isn’t as bright as its main competitors, including rival OLED TVs. This makes it a less-than-ideal option for shoppers who do a fair amount of viewing during the day, and a real tough sell for folks whose living rooms receive a ton of sunlight.

The LG C2 (which is right around the same price as the A80K) features a brighter overall picture in both SDR and HDR. In addition, on the C2, we measured HDR specular highlights (small, fleeting punches of brightness) in the 750- to 800-nit range. Highlights on the A80K barely scrape 700 nits.

And while the A80K features a slightly brighter overall picture than the Samsung S95B, it can’t hold a candle to the S95B’s highlights, which easily eclipse 1,000 nits in HDR.

Make no mistake: The A80K is brighter than the average TV, especially during HDR content. Compared to OLED TVs with similar price tags, though, it’s packing less of a punch. It’s plenty bright for dark-room viewing conditions, but the picture might get overtaken by sunlight if you’ve got a particularly sunny living room.

Not quite as gaming-friendly as its main competitors

Two of the Sony A80K’s inputs support HDMI 2.1 and all that it currently has to offer, including 4K gaming at 120Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). However, one of these HDMI 2.1 inputs also doubles as the TV’s dedicated eARC port. If you own an Xbox Series X, a PlayStation 5 and an eARC-enabled device (like a soundbar or home theater receiver), things get a bit complicated. One of those next-gen consoles will either have to occupy one of the TV’s limited HDMI 2.0 ports (which tops out at 4K/60Hz) or be run through your sound system, if possible.

While I certainly appreciate the inclusion of two full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 inputs, the A80K is one of only a handful of high-profile TVs in this price bracket that doesn’t offer these features universally. As far as its main OLED competitors go, both the LG C2 and Samsung S95B offer four HDMI 2.1 ports, which make them more flexible for folks who own two gaming consoles and an eARC-enabled soundbar.

If you’re a casual gamer at best, this shouldn’t be too much of a concern. Dedicated gamers, however, ought to consider the alternatives, especially given the fact that sale pricing has placed the A80K, the LG C2, and the Samsung S95B on close-to-equal footing.

Should you buy the Sony A80K?

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi If budget is your top concern, then this'll be a good choice. Otherwise, you might want to research the competition for other quality features.

Maybe, but take a look at the competition first

Thanks to some end-of-year sales, the A80K is a terrific option for OLED bargain hunters who appreciate the look and feel of a Sony-branded TV. Its blend of top-notch hardware and superb picture processing makes for a truly impressive experience, but in order to avoid your fear of missing out, you’ll need to make peace with its relatively limited brightness.

Passionate gamers who own (or plan on owning) two gaming consoles and an eARC-enabled device will have to think even harder about what they might be missing out on, as the similarly priced LG C2 and Samsung S95B are better equipped to handle an array of devices. Remember: There are downsides to those TVs, too. The S95B lacks Dolby Vision support and features a slower smart platform than the A80K, for instance, and the C2’s picture-processing software isn’t quite on par with Sony’s, either.

That said, if you’re on the hunt for a Sony-branded OLED TV that isn’t nearly as pricey as the Sony A95K, the A80K is a slam-dunk choice. And it’s never been cheaper than it is right now.

