These are the best TVs we saw at CES 2022

After a busy week of surprise announcements and virtual presentations, and CES 2022 has come to a close. As usual, the future of home theater gadgetry was on full display, with companies like Samsung, Sony, and LG giving A/V enthusiasts a preview of what's to come in 2022.

TVs, of course, were the stars of the show. We saw plenty of new models at the tech industry's biggest trade show, but only a handful of them stood out as the coolest. Some of these TVs are powerful (and pricey) glimpses into the future, while others are just plain chic. Here are our picks for the best TVs we saw at CES 2022.

LG Objet OLED TV

Credit: LG The LG Objet is an OLED TV artfully designed to resemble a canvas.

No, that's not some sort of fancy easel—at least not in the traditional sense. The LG Objet TV is a 65-inch OLED display designed to resemble a canvas propped up on a stand. If you enjoy having a TV in your home but find the traditional "black rectangle" design approach to be a bit gauche, the Objet may be the answer.

The TV is outfitted with a fabric screen cover that sits below the display when the TV is on. By pressing a button, users can raise and lower the cover at will, allowing the TV to gracefully blend into its surroundings when not in use. Additionally, the Objet's display can be set to a partially covered preset, which allows a portion of the TV to display specific lifestyle content. The cover was designed by the Danish textile company Kvadrat and will be available in three color options: Kvadrat Beige, Kvadrat Redwood, and Kvadrat Green.

Being an OLED TV, the LG Objet will certainly be a stunner, as perfect black levels, ultra-wide viewing angles, and rich, accurate colors are hallmarks of this impressive display technology. Unfortunately, not much else is known about the Objet yet, including pricing and availability.

Samsung The Frame TV

Credit: Samsung In 2022, The Frame comes with an anti-reflective matte finish, making it look even more like a framed piece of artwork.

The Frame—one of Samsung's most popular lifestyle TVs—made a grand return to CES 2022, with a few key upgrades in tow. Designed to hang on your wall like a framed painting, The Frame is available in a variety of sizes ranging from 32 inches all the way up to 85 inches. It features Samsung's QLED display, meaning it's bursting with brightness and quantum dot color.

The 2022 version of this artful TV will feature an embossed, matte finish, which not only acts as an anti-reflective agent to reduce glare, but also cuts down on fingerprints and smudges.

Sony Master Series Z9K

Credit: Sony Sony's 2022 flagship is an 8K mini-LED TV available in two huge sizes.

We were so impressed with Sony's flagship LED TV, the Master Series Z9K, that we awarded it a CES Editors' Choice Award. It's a TV that embodies the phrase "everything but the kitchen sink," as it really seems like Sony threw all of its impressive hardware and software enhancements into the mix while conceiving of the Z9k.

If you were hoping to land one of these beasts in anything resembling a modest size, think again: The Z9K will only be available in 75- and 85-inch models. It's an 8K TV, which already sets it apart from most of the TVs we saw at CES this year. Behind its impressive resolution is an array of cutting-edge hardware, including mini-LEDs, Sony's XR Backlight Master Drive for precision dimming, and XR Triluminos Pro color, which is basically Sony's version of quantum dot color. The Z9K is also sure to be a hit with audiophiles, as it's sporting Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio, a multi-speaker setup that taps four frame tweeters on each side of the panel for added sound immersion.

Pricing is not yet available, but given the Z9K's borderline-absurd amount of bells and whistles, you can expect to spend a pretty penny on this top-shelf home theater experience.

Samsung 89-inch MicroLED TV

Credit: Samsung A new 89-inch MicroLED TV joins the existing massive sizes

Samsung introduced its MicroLED lineup at CES a few years ago to a chorus of oohs and aahs from picture purists and home theater enthusiasts alike. Much like OLED, MicroLED display technology is self-emissive, meaning the picture elements create their own light—a process that greatly improves contrast and clarity. Unlike OLED, however, MicroLED hardware is modular in nature, allowing it to be shaped together in huge, wall-covering sizes.

Samsung has already introduced 99- and 110-inch versions of its modular MicroLED displays to the market (in limited quantities) adding an 89-inch MicroLED TV for 2022. This year's offering also features an incredible bezel-free design, which is sure to add to the overall immersion.

Unfortunately, while a price isn't yet known, this one will probably be well outside of the price range for most buyers. Previous iterations of Samsung MicroLED TVs have—somewhat understandably—cost over $100,000. Mamma mia.

TCL X925pro

Credit: TCL The 85-inch TCL X9 QLED TV blends mini-LED backlights with quantum-dot color.

TCL didn't unveil too many TVs at this year's CES, but the few that made it to the floor were quite enticing. The TCL X925pro—or "the X9" for short—was the coolest of the bunch, thanks to some top-shelf display hardware and an eye-catching design.

The X9 features an impressive 8K resolution, blending mini-LED display technology with quantum dots. These two technologies ought to spell fantastic contrast and rich color production to go along with the X9's native 8K resolution. It's also worth noting just how thin the X9's display is, sitting just under 10 millimeters, according to TCL. That level of thinness is usually reserved for OLED displays.

Pricing and availability aren't exactly set in stone yet, but one reasonably expects this flagship model to live on the proverbial top shelf.

Hisense U8H

Credit: Hisense The Hisense U8H is shaping up to be a huge upgrade over last year's U8G, which was one of our favorite TVs of 2021.

The Hisense U8H is positioned as an improved version of last year’s U8G, one of our favorite LED TVs of 2021 due to its stellar picture and ultra-competitive price. What makes the U8H so enticing is its upgraded display technology; while the U8G relied on a more traditional full-array backlight system, the U8H is making the jump to mini-LEDs. With smaller, more densely packed LEDs, the U8H is almost guaranteed to have tighter contrast control than its blazingly bright predecessor.

In addition, the U8H comes equipped with quantum dots, next-generation gaming features such as VRR and ALLM, a native 120Hz refresh rate, and a reported peak brightness of around 1,500 nits. (If you're wondering whether that's a lot of nits, it is.)

LG C2

Credit: LG Lovers of small TVs, rejoice! In 2022, LG's C2 OLED will be available in a 42-inch model.

The LG C2 earned one of our CES Editors' Choice Awards in part due to the longstanding success of LG's "C" series OLED TVs. The LG CX was our favorite TV of 2020, the LG C1 was our favorite of 2021, and the LG C2 ... let's just say we expect big things from it this year.

Unsurprisingly, there's a ton of cool features that make the C2 exciting, from the heritage of incredible picture quality it builds upon to its nearly unmatched gaming prowess. But one of the coolest aspects of the C2 is its expanded size options. In addition to 55-, 65-, 77-inch, and 83-inch models, LG is shopping around a bite-sized 42-inch model this year. For folks who've yearned for a smaller, more personal LG OLED—perhaps for use as a gaming monitor—2022 might just be the time to shine.

