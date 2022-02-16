TCL 3-Series vs Insignia Fire TV: Which should you buy?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’ve got a limited budget or you’re hunting for a small TV for the bedroom or office, you might head over to Amazon and check out the best 32-inch TVs on offer. There you’ll undoubtedly run into two extremely popular models: the TCL 3-Series and the Insignia F20 Fire TV.

These TVs have been top sellers for years, with the Amazon reviews to prove it, but are either of them worth your money? That’s the mystery we’re here to solve. We’ve conducted in-depth evaluations of both TVs, backed by comprehensive lab testing. Now it’s time to put these little heavyweights toe-to-toe to see which one belongs in your home.

Price

Price is likely what first attracts folks to these two TVs. Compared to the best TVs you can buy, they are vastly more affordable. Both TVs are available in a range of sizes and resolutions, but no matter which you buy, you’re not going to pay top dollar.

The TCL 3-Series is available in three screen sizes, from 32 to 43 inches:

32-inch 720p model (TCL 32S335), $199.99

32-inch 1080p model (TCL 32S327), $219.99

40-inch 1080p model (TCL 40S325), $289.99

43-inch 1080p model (TCL 43S325), $349.99

The Insignia F20 Fire TV is also available in three screen sizes, from 24 to 42 inches:

24-inch 1080p model (Insignia NS-24F202NA22), $189.99

32-inch 720p model (Insignia NS-32F201NA22), $179.99

32-inch 1080p model (Insignia NS-32F202NA22), $199.99

42-inch 1080p model (Insignia NS-42F202NA22), $269.99

While there isn’t total screen size parity here, a glance at the 32-inch models makes it clear that the Insignia F20 is the more affordable of the two. It’s also worth keeping in mind that both of these series are available in 720p or 1080p resolution depending on model.

Finally, we’d be remiss not to mention that the prices outlined above are MSRPs, and not necessarily the prices you’ll find while shopping online or in a retail store. Some prices may be higher than list price, and vice versa—the pricing for entry-level TVs fluctuates quite sporadically. Generally, though, you'll pay a little less for the Insignia.

Our pick: Insignia F20 Fire TV

Design

The 3-Series and F20 are also quite similar from a design standpoint. With both, you’re getting a modern LED/LCD panel that sits atop wide-set (though differently shaped) feet. During testing, both TVs felt reliable enough given their prices, and wobbled minimally when set up. One difference here is that, unlike the 3-Series, the F20 uses a detachable power cable which gives it a small edge in both reliability and versatility.

We reviewed the Roku TV version of the TCL 3-Series, which means the included remote is essentially the same one you’ll get with a Roku streaming device. However, there’s also a version of the TCL 3-Series that comes with Android TV software, and you’ll get a different remote with that model.

The Insignia F20 is a “Fire TV,” meaning it comes with Amazon’s Fire TV streaming platform built in. To that end, the included remote is a simple, Insignia-branded wand with a built-in microphone for chatting with Alexa. This is probably the standout feature for the F20, since it’s otherwise basically identical to the 3-Series in terms of form factor.

With both TVs, you’re getting three HDMI 2.0 inputs (1 with HDMI ARC, a USB port, an RF (coaxial) input, a headphone jack, and a digital (optical) audio output.

Both TVs also offer a composite (AV) input for legacy devices. However, while the 3-Series uses an included splitter, the F20 includes a full composite input hub. And unlike the 3-Series, the F20 includes an ethernet (LAN) input. While this is a bonus, it’s questionable how likely you are to need a hardline connection with a TV that doesn’t stream bandwidth-heavy 4K/HDR video. Then again, it’s a welcome inclusion for folks without strong Wi-Fi.

This category is close, but between the F20’s voice remote and it’s slightly more expansive port selection, it takes the round.

Our pick: Insignia F20 Fire TV

Features and smart platform

Both of these TVs are “smart” TVs, meaning they connect directly to the internet to stream content like Netflix or Prime Video, and the software you’ll get on each TV is roughly identical to the smart device of the same name.

As mentioned, the TCL 3-Series Roku TV we reviewed offers the Roku streaming platform built-in, while the Insignia F20 employs Amazon’s Fire TV experience. (If you’ve got a 3-Series with Android TV, its software will be a TV-centric version of the Android mobile OS but we generally prefer the Roku TV experience.) Both offer relatively intuitive experiences, but there are some differences to note.

After connecting to Wi-Fi (or, in the case of the Insignia F20, you can plug it directly into your modem), both require being linked to accounts from their respective services. For the 3-Series, the easiest way to do this is to download the Roku mobile app to your smartphone or tablet. With the F20, you’re (unfortunately) stuck using the TV remote to punch in your info, which can be frustratingly slow.

While both TVs give you access to a buffet of streaming apps—Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, and more—the Fire TV experience tends to suggest content in a way that’s occasionally biased towards Amazon’s own Prime Video service. The Roku services tend to be agnostic in that regard (other than pushing the Roku channel).

The Insignia TV does have one notable advantage in the features department: the ability to call up Alexa with the press of a button is cool, especially in this price range. While you can link the Roku TV to an Alexa-compatible smart device, it isn’t a fully-functional native feature.

On the other hand, this feature offers limited appeal to folks who aren’t already chummy with Alexa, and the 3-Series boasts a handful of other options that help it to stand out. Chief among them is the Roku mobile app, which not only makes setup much easier, but also allows you to easily adjust picture modes and calibration settings if you’re so inclined.

Unlike the Insignia F20, the TCL 3-Series is also compatible with alternative voice assistants (Siri, Google Assistant), and works with Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit, to boot. Unless you’re just gaga for Alexa, the 3-Series offers a more flexible, fleshed-out experience overall.

Our pick: TCL 3-Series

Performance

When it comes to picture quality, we make sure of it, using a variety of meters, pattern generators, and light/color analysis softwares to not only measure TVs against one another, but also to stand them up against the documented standards for aspects like color accuracy or contrast ratio.

When it comes to core picture quality, the TCL 3-Series proved to be the better TV after we ran both through our battery of tests. While both TVs proved capable of good black levels, the 3-Series came out on top with an average black level of 0.04 nits (“nits” is common shorthand for candelas per square meter, a measure of luminance). The F20 tested with a black level around 0.055 nits, which is still good for an affordable LED/LCD TV, but not as good as the 3-Series—and a stable black level is the cornerstone of good picture quality.

Of course, black level is only one side of the story: It’s easy to create convincing shadows when you don’t get very bright. While neither of these TVs is going to win any awards for brightness, they tested with similar reference brightness levels. The 3-Series clocked in around 123 nits in its “Movie” picture mode (the mode best suited to dimmer, movie night style environments), while the F20 nudged a bit higher, around 130 nits in its own “movie” mode.

These limited brightness levels (high-end TVs regularly hit 700-1,000 nits or more) are part of the reason these TVs are so affordable. The F20 wins on brightness by a nose, but the difference between a 0.04 and 0.055 black level is an order of magnitude more important than the difference between 123 and 130 as it pertains to human vision. In other words, the 3-Series’ better black level is more obvious than the small difference in brightness

Perhaps more importantly, testing revealed that the F20 ekes out more brightness by imbalancing its sub-pixel emphasis. This can get complicated, but the end result is excess blue light in grayscale elements, which can not only lead to eye strain, it can obscure crucial low-light details. By comparison, the TCL 3-Series has a better balance.

There’s a lot more to picture quality than black level, brightness, and grayscale balance, but this handful of differences already spells a knockout in favor of the TCL.

Our pick: TCL 3-Series

And the winner is…

While each TV won in two categories (the Insignia F20 in Price and Design, the TCL 3-Series in Features and Performance), not all of these categories are created equally. The 3-Series is the clear winner in what we consider to be the more important categories, and if this is your price range, you should keep an eye on it. Check out our full review for even more info.

That’s not to say no one should buy the Insignia F20 Fire TV. If you’re a big Alexa fan and don’t think you’ll be watching in dim or dark environments often, you probably won’t notice its performance issues much. It’s also available in a tiny 24-inch size, and isn’t a bad pick if you want or need a TV that small. But generally, we’re sure that most folks will prefer the Roku experience and the ability to enjoy the 3-Series in any lighting conditions.

