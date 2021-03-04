10 handy storage solutions to organize your beauty products

Raise your hand if you have committed to a skincare routine. Great job! Now, raise your hand again if you have more products than what you know to do with. It’s OK—between social media trends and all of your pals recommending their favorites to you, it’s easy to buy “just one more" serum or lipstick.

While some items may be essential for your day-to-day life, a big ol' mess of products can become overwhelming and frustrating, especially if you can’t find what you need when you need it. Luckily, there are many practical, easy, and affordable ways to store your beauty products. Regardless of if you have a small shared apartment or a walk-in closet, these 10 ideas will help you gain control of your personal care organization.

1. Choose clear containers for better visibility

Credit: Sorbus Make it easy to see all of your products with the Sorbus Makeup and Jewelry 6-Drawer Display Case Organizer.

Have you ever been rushing to make it to a morning meeting, have a specific shade of lipstick in mind, and can’t find it in your makeup bag? It’s frustrating, but also avoidable with a clearer (literally) approach to storage. The Sorbus organizer is a durable acrylic organizer that is not only modern in style, but allows you to position your makeup in an orderly fashion. You can line up the bottom of lipsticks in the transparent drawers to find your favorite shade in no time and keep your makeup brushes standing on top of the container for easy access as you're going through your routine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Sorbus Makeup and Jewelry 6-Drawer Display Case Organizer on QVC for $29.99

2. Transport your products in shared spaces

Credit: mDesign Tote your beauty products around with the mDesign Plastic Makeup Storage Caddy.

If you have roommates in a pint-sized apartment, you know how tricky it can be to have your own storage space. If your bathroom only has one drawer and cabinet, you may have to tiptoe around your roommate’s pile of products to find your face wash and eye cream. Instead of going through a daily battle, consider using a plastic storage caddy, like the mDesign Plastic Makeup Storage Caddy. You can take what you need to the bathroom for your morning or night routine, then bring it back to your private room. With four compartments, you can even sort by need and time of day.

Get the mDesign Plastic Makeup Storage Caddy on Amazon for $14.99

3. Make your storage container part of your home decor

Credit: Breis Make your skincare storage part of your decor with the Breis Multifunction Desk Organizer.

If you want to store your makeup and skincare products out in the open, like on top of a vanity, but you can’t find a container you like, the Breis Multifunction Desk Organizer may be the solution you need. It’s sleek, clean, and available in three colors, so it can easily blend into your bedroom or bathroom. Rather than thinking of your product storage as an eyesore, this will help you see it as deliberate decor. The multifunctional compartments of various sizes make it easy to store a smattering of different-shaped items, with your favorites shining proudly on top and others tucked away in drawers.

Get the Breis Multifunction Desk Organizer on Amazon for $15.99

4. Consider a professional makeup bag organizer

Credit: Kosa Tote your makeup and skincare around with the Kosa Upscale Makeup Bag Organizer.

When makeup artists trek to sets or venues for their clients, they often bring a snazzy-looking bag to carry countless shades of foundations, lipsticks, and eye shadow palettes. While you might not need to have 10 hues of blush on hand, if you are a makeup junkie that enjoys experimenting with new brands and styles, a professional route may be the way to go to house all of your goods. This portable Kosa organizer has built-in safety tabs, so you don’t have to worry about spills or leaks when you store dozens of your products.

Get the Kosa Upscale Makeup Bag Organizer on Amazon for $65.99

5. Access all of your products with a spinning organizer

Credit: Sanipoe Gain access to all of your beauty products with ease with the spinning Sanipoe 360 Makeup Organizer.

If you’ve ever ended up with three nearly-empty face moisturizers, it’s probably because you couldn’t see all of your beauty products. It’s easy to lose track of your inventory when you throw your cosmetics and creams into a cluttered drawer or pile them on top of a dresser that doesn’t provide a 360-degree view. However, with a spinnable design, the Sanipoe 360 Makeup Organizer allows you to see everything you have. You can keep dozens of makeup products, from brushes to mascara and skincare products, tidy with this smart buy.

Get the Sanipoe 360 Makeup Organizer on Amazon for $23.59

6. Use a set of dividers to tackle your makeup drawer

Credit: Kootek Keep your vanity drawers organized with the Kootek 19-Piece Draw Organizer Set.

For those who have a designated drawer for makeup, it can become overwhelming as you add in new blushes, lipsticks, and other goodies. Countertop organizers make sense if you have space, but if the dresser or bathroom drawer is still the ideal place for you to store these products, you need another solution. This 19-piece set of plastic organizers from Kootek can fit nearly all sizes and shapes and allows you to set up your own configuration. Try one box for lip, another for face, a third for eyes, and so on.

Get the Kootek 19-Piece Draw Organizer Set on Amazon for $23.99

7. Invest in a two-tier organizer for under your sink

Credit: Madesmart Store products under your sink with the Madesmart 2-Tier Organizer.

If you aren’t utilizing the storage under your sink, here’s a gentle nudge to give it a second glance. This area is often cluttered with toilet paper, cleaning products, and other essentials that could be better organized with this Madesmart 2-Tier Organizer. It can also be where you keep your bath necessities, like bubble bath, salts, and oils or where you store your larger lotions and washes. Whatever you put here, this sliding organizer with built-in dividers in each bin makes it simple to keep it spick and span.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Madesmart 2-Tier Organizer on Bed Bath & Beyond for $22.99

8. Hang your toiletries, even when you aren’t traveling

Credit: Mossio Hang your products with the Mossio Hanging Toiletry Bag to avoid clutter on surfaces.

Many jetsetters use a hanging toiletry bag when they’re on the road, as it’s easy to fold into a suitcase and then hang on the back of a hotel or Airbnb door and access your products. But if it works when you’re away from home, why wouldn’t it work at home? This vertical option with water-resistant polyester fabric and ventilated mesh cloth from Mossio could be a game-changer if you lack space. As a bonus, it comes in 15 different colors and designs so you can find something to match your aesthetic.

Get the Mossio Hanging Toiletry Bag on Amazon for $16.99

Credit: Made by Design Keep your hair tools from getting tangled with the Made by Design Flat Metal Hair Tool Organizer.

Though you may love your hair dryer, curling wand, and straightener, you’re likely not a fan of the chaos their cords create. Rather than going through a detangling process every time you reach for a hair styling tool, keep them separated and tidy with this organizer from Made by Design. Hang it on your bathroom or bedroom wall to free up counter space … and save your sanity.

Get the Made by Design Flat Metal Hair Tool Organizer on Target for $12

10. If you have space, buy a vanity

Credit: House of Hampton If you can, purchase a vanity to hold all of your products, like the House of Hampton Beauregard Vanity Set with Mirror.

For those who have ample space in their bedrooms and an abundance of makeup products, a vanity is an easy way to create storage. Many vanities, like this one from House of Hampton, have several drawers that make it easier to sort out your routine, from serums and moisturizers to makeup brushes and so on. By providing a dedicated space to your morning makeup routine, you free up room in your bathroom, desk, or closet for other goods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the House of Hampton Beauregard Vanity Set with Mirror on Wayfair for $189.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.