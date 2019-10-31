Do these popular wrinkle-removing patches actually work?

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

My mother is a saint, which is a statement I’m obliged to make since I’m about to reveal her age and post pictures of her nighttime routine for the world to see. When I heard about these beauty patches from SiO that claimed to plump skin and reduce wrinkles all while you slept, I was curious if they would actually work—and while I have some faint lines forming around my eyes (very faint, I am young, stay with me fleeting youth) I knew the results would not be as dramatic as they would be on more mature skin. So, as I do every time I have a problem I can’t solve on my own, I called my mother.

Sue is 59 years old, so she was a good candidate to try the skin products SiO sent our way. SiO uses medical-grade silicone in its patches, which—according to its website—compress and hydrate wrinkles, leading to firmer, more youthful-looking skin. SiO’s website is also chock-full of testimonials, pictures of real results, and compelling statistics, like 9 out of 10 women said their skin was significantly smoother the morning after applying them.

So do they really work? SiO sent Sue a package of skin-firming products, including:

We’ll dive into Sue’s results, the science behind SiO, and how my father reacted to the entire endeavor (spoiler alert: He ended up trying them, too).

How does SiO work?

Credit: SiO Beauty Skin patches from SiO draw moisture and firm the surface of your skin.

SiO patches are made from silicone and claim to firm the skin through two processes: occlusion and compression. If your stomach just cramped after having a flashback to high school chemistry class, don’t sweat it—mine did too. SiO breaks down the scientific process on their website, but I’ll do my best to boil it down even further here.

SiO patches are placed on the skin for 6–8 hours. The silicone draws moisture up to the surface of the skin, which plumps the area and reduces the appearance of wrinkles. On its website, SiO notes that this process of filling lines and closing gaps is called occlusion, and it’s the active process happening while the patches are placed on the skin.

Passively, the patches are also compressing and preventing wrinkles from re-forming throughout the night. By flattening the skin, compression also allows the moisture to better rise and plump the area.

The patches are non-invasive and don’t use chemicals, so they offer an alternative for men and women looking to reduce wrinkles without injections or topical creams. SiO claims the results appear overnight, but for best results, the patches should be used consistently—each patch should last up to two weeks when stored properly.

What’s it like to order from SiO?

Credit: SiO Beauty SiO will give you recommendations on which patches may yield the best results for your skin.

When you first go to the SiO Beauty website, you have the opportunity to shop their patch collection right off the bat, but you also have the option to take the SiO Quiz, which will recommend patches to you based on your age and skin type. You have to provide your email address to receive the results, so if you’re like me, you may end up ditching the quiz and just shopping the collection.

Even if you skip the quiz, you can filter your patch choices by the wrinkles you’re looking to target—crow’s feet, tech neck (this feels a personal attack), smile lines, forehead furrow, and chest wrinkles. SiO sent us patches, so we didn’t get to customize our package for Sue, but she was most eager to target the wrinkles on her neck, so we would have filtered by “tech neck” (a term I like less with each use)—the website recommends the SiO FaceLift, the SiO NeckLift, and the SiO Plunging Neckline Pack, all three of which would have been perfect for Sue.

My only nitpick with the ordering experience was the shipping—I paid for two-day shipping to ensure the patches made it to Sue by the weekend, but they ended up coming six business days later. If you’re ordering patches for yourself or as a gift, I’d recommend ordering at least a week in advance to ensure your patches make it in time.

How was Sue’s experience with SiO?

Credit: Reviewed / Sue Trout SiO patches arrived in attractive, easy-to-open packaging.

Every person’s skin is unique, so I’ll give you a little information about Sue, her lifestyle, and her skin type so you can have a holistic picture of her: Sue is a 59-year-old professor living in Nashville. She drinks one Mountain Dew every single morning (and has since I was a baby), but keeps a large water bottle filled all day to stay hydrated. In the summer, which lasts 10 months in Tennessee, she spends most of her time outdoors in the garden soaking up the delicious sun, and though she knows better, she does not always use sunscreen. She has the most wrinkles on her neck, but some wrinkles forming on her forehead and around her mouth.

Sue received her patches individually wrapped in easy-to-open packages. Instructions were printed on the back of each package, detailing exactly how to prep your skin for patch use and properly use the products. The instructions recommend you sleep in the patches, but note you can use them in the daytime a few hours before going out. For the first night, Sue tested the SiO FaceLift—which includes four eye and smile patches, one BrowLift patch, and one NeckLift patch—and the SiO SkinPad, which covered her chest. She slept with the patches for eight hours, noting that she slept fine, but wouldn’t describe the experience as comfy.

What was her first response after taking off the patches?

“I am thinking about going out to look for a younger man.”

Credit: Reviewed / Sue Trout Sue said the patches felt like she was wearing scuba gear, but they weren’t uncomfortable.

Did the SiO patches reduce wrinkles?

Yes! But Sue had different experiences with the face patches and body patches. She enjoyed using the face patches, noting the forehead one was the most effective. She also really enjoyed using the eye and smile patches, which she tried the second night, specifically seeing the best results under her eyes. But overall, she felt like she didn’t see the most dramatic difference in the appearance and feel of her skin. In the photos above, her skin looks firmer around her forehead, and mouth, but as she summed up: “There are still wrinkles there.”

“There are still wrinkles there.”

While the body patches show differences in her neck and chest wrinkles, they were not as enjoyable as Sue would have hoped. The chest patch smoothed her skin, but left her with a red patch that lasted for two hours.

Credit: Reviewed / Sue Trout SiO recommends reaching out to your doctor if signs of irritation appear.

On the packaging, SiO notes you can put on beauty patches for as little as 15 minutes before going out to firm the area—but Sue said if her chest got this red, there’s no way she’d use this patch before going out.

Sue was most excited to try the neck patch that came with the SiO FaceLift, but ultimately most disappointed with its results. She ended up with a crease that lasted almost a day, which could have been from sleeping oddly or initially misplacing the patch.

Credit: Reviewed / Sue Trout The neck patch left Sue with a crease that lasted several hours.

Did you say your dad tried the SiO patches?

Yes, yes he did.

My father Paul is a 53-year-old handyman who loves smiling and spending time outdoors. His job requires him to spend lots of time doing physical labor in the sun, so he is good about hydrating, but not great about wearing sunscreen. After seeing Sue’s results, he decided he wanted to try the patches, too. Paul’s worst wrinkles are around his eyes, so that’s where they wanted to place the patches. He tried re-using Sue’s patches from her first night, but they fell off while he was sleeping.

SiO notes that patches can last up to two weeks when stored properly, but my parents found that their adhesive started to lose its stick after the first night. It’s also important to note that Paul used the standard SiO patches, but there is an entire men’s collection on the site that likely would have been a better fit for him.

Would my mother buy SiO patches?

Credit: Reviewed / Sue Trout The SiO BrowLift patch produced the best results for Sue.

It’s been about a week since Sue tested the SiO beauty patches and she is still seeing positive results. After testing SiO Beauty patches, Sue would buy them for herself and recommend them to her friends—but not all of them. Her favorite was the forehead patch, the SiO BrowLift, because it produced the most dramatic difference. She also loved the SiO EyeLift patches, noting, “I might enter a beauty contest now.” She’d purchase the eye patches for herself, but didn’t feel as strongly about the FaceLift (she was a bigger fan of individual patches as opposed to the batches). She would not purchase the SkinPad or NeckLift patch for herself, nor would she recommend them to a friend.

After a week, Sue is still seeing positive results from her SiO Beauty patches.

Overall, Sue’s experience with SiO Beauty patches was positive—they did exactly what they advertised: got rid of wrinkles. While she won’t go out of her way to purchase most of the patches on her own, she said she’d be thrilled to receive them as a gift. And honestly, that’s perfect, because now I have gift ideas for both her and Paul, who still wants to test the patches (even though he doesn’t think he has many wrinkles).

Editor's Note: SiO reached out to let us know the SiO Super LipLift and SiO Super Eye Lift (4 pk) are out of stock until November 19th.

