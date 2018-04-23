The Best Coffee Subscriptions of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack

Best Overall Counter Culture Counter Culture is a huge name in specialty coffee. Its operation spans from wholesale to retail, allowing it to deliver their freshly roasted beans in the shortest amount of time possible with responsive customer support. It's also transparent about its beans, with a label that includes origin (if it’s a blend, Counter Culture includes all the varieties in one bag), altitude, roasting date, and variety. Its offerings change constantly, covering a range of coffee varieties for subscribers who are looking for new beans. That’s why we think this is the best coffee subscription service for most people. When it comes to customization, you can choose your blends based on the tasting notes they provide, or you can choose single-origin beans that they switch up every four weeks. The packaging is minimal, but it tells you everything you need to know about each bag you receive. For a reasonable price, we think Counter Culture offers the best way to get fresh, single-origin beans from a coffee subscription. Pros Short off-roast time

Affordable

Transparent business practice Cons Lack of roasters selection Buy now at Counter Culture Coffee

Buy now at Amazon

Best Gift Angels' Cup Angels' Cup is unlike any other subscription we tested. Rivals give you a quiz to figure out your preferences, then try to deliver coffee that suits your tastes; bags arrive with explanatory cards, tasting notes, and stories about the farmers and washing stations that produced the coffee. These presentations can be impressive, but the information colors your opinion of the coffee before you even taste it. You read "notes of tangerine" and boom, your tongue almost can't help but detect faint notes of citrus. With Angels' Cup, your olfactory senses do the heavy lifting. If you choose the company's "Black Box" or "Cupping Flight" options, coffees arrive in sets of four black bags differentiated only by four-digit lot codes. You brew each coffee, plug the lot code into the Angels' Cup app (available for iOS and Android), and begin your tasting. The app takes you step by step through the process, asking what aromas and flavors you can discern and your impressions of the coffee's body, acidity, and overall taste. Once you've submitted your rating, you can compare it against the roaster's own tasting notes and comments from other subscribers. The app is slickly designed, and the tasting format is a great way to develop your palate. That's why Angels' Cup is a great gift for both burgeoning and long-time coffee lovers. It's not a great subscription if you just want to get a lot of high-quality coffee delivered to your door, but if you want to really explore what coffee can taste like, there's no other service we found that comes close to delivering the same variety or guided appreciation. But if you would prefer a more conventional subscription, Angels' Cup can do that, too. Select the "All Stars" option and you'll get a single bag of the previous week's best coffee, as judged by other users. Pros Interactive blind tasting experience

Adventurous coffee offerings Cons Not enough customization Buy now at Angels' Cup

How We Tested

The Testers

I'm Ben Keough, and I've been testing and writing about consumer tech and home goods for more than a decade. Previously, I owned and operated the number-one rated specialty coffee shop in Da Nang, Vietnam's third-largest city. There, I converted my love for drinking coffee into a passion for making coffee, and learned what it takes to produce a perfect cup. I visited coffee farms, participated in cuppings, and selected beans for commercial use.

And I’m Valerie, the staff writer for Kitchen and Cooking at Reviewed. I’ve tested the best coffee makers and espresso machines, and written about fun coffee drinks you can make right at home. From novice coffee drinker to sophisticated coffee gear tester, my journey through the coffee world makes me a suitable candidate for judging these beans. I can explain the ins and outs of each service to help you make the right choice.

The Tests

It's difficult to scientifically test the quality of coffee, since taste is ultimately subjective. With that in mind, we didn't rate these services on the quality of the coffee they delivered (although all of them delivered very good to excellent coffee, according to our palates). However, there are still plenty of factors that make one coffee subscription service superior to another.

Off-roast time—the amount of time that elapses between roasting and delivery—is incredibly important. Since coffee begins to lose flavor and aroma almost immediately after roasting (even in a sealed bag), quick delivery is essential if you want to taste each bean at its peak. So we kept detailed logs of roast, shipping, and delivery dates, which gave us a good picture of how quick and reliable each service is overall.

We also tested to see how customizable the subscription is, and how well it tailors subsequent deliveries to your taste. Ideally, a subscription service should learn what you like and don't like, and after a while deliver perfect matches on a regular basis. Some services go further in this regard than others, and some—like Angels' Cup—use an entirely different approach that completely bypasses user feedback.

Customer service is also key, so we sent a question to each company and kept track of how long it took them to respond and how polite, personable, and informative their replies were. We took stock of the instructional material included with each shipment. Some subscriptions provide only the bare-bones stats for each coffee—country, varietal, tasting notes, and altitude—while others go much deeper, detailing the stories of the farmers who grew the coffee, the history of the region, and the sourcing process.

For each subscription we tested, we signed up anonymously (to prevent the companies from treating us differently than regular customers) and received two rounds of deliveries, to ensure that the results were repeatable and to test whether the service learned from our feedback.

In our first round of testing, we considered a total of 27 different subscription services and ultimately tried seven of them, each of which take a slightly different approach to delivering fresh coffee to your doorstep. When we revisited some of the coffee subscriptions for our latest round, we compared notes from the previous testing and added nine newcomers in the ranking. In this round of testing, we narrowed it down to the 16 best subscriptions that are worth checking out.

Subscription Pricing

Pricing varies widely between subscriptions. Some offer discounted rates for customers who pay up front for a number of deliveries in advance. Others offer gift subscriptions that are sometimes (but not always!) less expensive than per-delivery orders.

Over the years, we’ve noticed some price fluctuations and updated the chart accordingly. Blue Bottle, Angels' Cup, and many other services have dropped in price, likely to remain competitive in an increasingly crowded market, whereas Driftaway and White Tale have raised their prices but have started covering shipping fees.

What is Specialty Coffee?

“Specialty coffee” is the buzzword that many popular coffee clubs like to use—but what exactly is it?

The term “specialty coffee” was coined in 1974 by industry advocate Erna Knutsen in an issue of Coffee & Tea Trade Journal to describe the highest grade of coffee beans produced in micro-climates that, accordingly, produce the best flavors. Specialty coffee first became popular in Australia, though in recent years it has been gaining popularity in the Americas, too. Industry trade group Specialty Coffee Association sets the standard for specialty coffee at every stage of production, including water quality, brew strength, and allowable bean defects.

Unlike corporate coffee buyers that source coffee beans on an industrial scale, specialty coffee distributors usually buy from small-scale growers or grower cooperatives, and provide a higher degree of transparency to consumers.

Single-Origin vs. Blend

Make no mistake, we think blends are the most economical choice when it comes to day-to-day coffee consumption. However, if you’re interested in the nuances of flavor, exploring single-origin may help you refine your palate. If you’re paying less than $20 per 12-ounce bag, you can usually expect blends that contain more than one variety of beans. Highly graded varieties, like Bourbon, Caturra, as well as the rarest Maragogipe, will cost you a lot more money—I wouldn’t recommend consuming them on a daily basis.

Typically, the most sought-after beans are single-origin coffees with their names or growing regions labeled. Some famous varieties, such as Bourbon, are vulnerable to coffee leaf disease and therefore yield low volume—which is why they’re priced higher than the less susceptible varieties such as Caturra, Catimor, or other hybrids.

Understanding this can help you choose your coffees wisely, and to avoid overpaying for average blends.

However, some beans that are labeled as “single-origin” can be a blend, as one geographical location can grow more than one variety of coffee. To know what exactly you’re paying for, look for varieties or ask customer support for the exact varieties in the bag.

Other Coffee Subscriptions We Tested

Pachamama Coffee Single Origin of the Month Pachamama is a farmer-owned coffee cooperative that’s found its place in the specialty coffee world. Beans are sourced from farmers in Latin America and Africa, offering an expansive selection of coffees from the rare Ethiopian Yirgacheffe to the low-yielding Bourbon. Among its subscription models is the Coffee CSA, essentially a farmshare for coffee, available as a 3-, 6-, or 12-month subscription. Other types of subscription include Single-Origin, Espresso, Light Roast, Dark Roast, and Decaf. During testing, we noted that coffee from Pachamama was roasted and shipped on the same day—this means beans don’t lose too much freshness during transport. Though we appreciate the transparency and high quality of Pachamama’s beans, the delivery time is what keeps it from scoring higher in this roundup. Its coffee routinely took longer to arrive than other coffee subscription services we’ve tested. Pros Short off-roast time

Transparent business practice

High quality coffee Cons Long delivery time Buy now at Pachamama Coffee

Blue Bottle Coffee Blue Bottle is one of the best-known names in specialty coffee, and for good reason: their beans are incredibly high quality. Like many other big-name roasters—including Intelligentsia, Stumptown, and Counter Culture—Blue Bottle offers a recurring delivery service. But unlike other services, it doesn't offer an in-depth taste quiz before subscribing. You simply choose between a blend assortment, an espresso assortment, or a single-origin assortment. (There is a very in-depth 10-question quiz that helps recommend one-off purchases, however.) That said, with the single-origin subscription, our tester still got delicious coffee that perfectly suited their tastes. Like other artisan roasters, Blue Bottle tends toward the super-light end of the scale, so the Rwanda Nyamasheke Mwasa and Peru Puno Sandia Valley we tried both delivered the delicately floral aromatics we love. If you do get a coffee you don't like, you can provide feedback to adjust your taste profile. Blue Bottle simply asks you if you'd want to drink the coffee again. And you can reply with an equally simple "Yes," "Maybe," or "No." We like their prompt shipment—after placing an order, they can ship the beans on the same day they roast them. Pros High-quality coffee

Fast shipping

Roasted to order Cons No in-depth quiz Buy now at Blue Bottle Coffee

White Tale Coffee When you think of craft coffee, Denver probably isn't the first city that comes to mind. Nevertheless, that's where White Tale Coffee roasts its carefully selected beans. The subscription itself is relatively simple and stripped down, beginning with the five-question quiz that gets you started. White Tale just asks for your preferred roast profile, your three favorite flavors out of eight options, your grind preference, how often you want coffee delivered, and how often you want to pay. You can also leave a note asking for specific flavors, delivery dates, and other custom requests, which is pretty neat. White Tale shipped both orders just a day after roasting, but deliveries took a little while—a trend we've noticed among subscriptions offering free shipping. Still, at $20 per delivery it's among the cheaper subscription services, and the six days it took to get the coffee from the roaster to our tester's doorstep still left it tasting plenty fresh. When we reached out to customer service, the company's CEO Nicolás Anzellini responded directly, and showed real interest in our question. On the downside, though, it took him a few days to reply. It's also unfortunate that there's not a built-in feedback system to better tailor coffees to your taste, but it seems likely that White Tale would be able to do so manually if you sent in your notes via email. Pros Short off-roast time

Neat quiz design Cons Slow shipping $20.00 from White Tale Coffee

Driftaway Coffee If you want a coffee subscription that seems to really care about you and your tastes, Driftaway is a great choice. Setting up your subscription is easy: unlike other services, Driftaway doesn't ask you to complete a survey or quiz to get going. Instead, your first shipment is a four-bean "tasting kit," similar to the flight you get from Angels' Cup. Your feedback on those first four coffees sets your taste profile, which is then refined with ratings of subsequent coffees. In our testing, the profile was extremely accurate. Our tester likes light, fruity but not necessarily citrusy coffee, and after their tasting kit, the first coffee they got was an Ethiopia Yirgacheffe that hit all the right notes: stone fruit, subtle spice, Earl Grey tea. Bullseye. Driftaway is notably welcoming in other ways. We sent a question to support and got a very informative reply from one of the founders, rather than some chatbot or subcontracted CSR. And the company provides excellent tracking updates, including emails when your coffee is being roasted, when it ships, and even when it's delivered. Both of our tester's orders shipped within 24 hours of roasting, and they received them within four days—twice as long off-roast compared to MistoBox, but still very fresh. Driftaway is also one of the most affordable subscriptions we tested at $16 per shipment with free shipping. Pros Extremely accurate tasting notes

Helpful customer support

Affordable Cons Slow shipping $16.00 from Driftaway Coffee

MistoBox Conceptually, MistoBox splits the difference between many other coffee subscriptions—and it's all the better for it. The company doesn't roast its own beans, but instead sources them from top roasters all across America, who ship the fresh-roasted coffee directly to your door. It doesn't ask you to participate in blind tastings, and it doesn't give you a detailed quiz up front. It's all about balance. Where MistoBox really shines is in its efficiently designed website and deep customization. If you want to, you can sign up for a scheduled delivery of curated espresso blends or single-origin coffees and just let it ride—no input is necessary beyond the initial question of what kind of roast you like. But if you want to get a little more involved, you can rate each coffee you receive to refine future shipments or—if you want to take the future into your own hands—curate your own list of upcoming beans with a feature MistoBox calls the "Brew Queue." The number of choices is dizzying, and there are plenty of user reviews to guide your way thanks to a very active community. MistoBox was a former winner, but subsequent testing shows it’s not as fast to ship as others. Pros Deep customization

Efficient customer support Cons Slow shipping Buy now at MistoBox

Devoción Devoción is one of the newer independent roasteries that have joined the game, introducing a wide selection of Colombian coffees to North America. Like Canada-based Phil & Sebastian, Devoción sources green beans from Central and South America, in order to preserve the freshness of the beans. In addition to roast date, Devoción also labels their green date—the time when coffee seeds outer parchment gets removed and then flown to their roastery in Brooklyn, which further indicates how fresh the beans are. For the price (between $17 to $22 per 12-ounce bag), it’s one of the best bargains we've found. Although we appreciate the freshness, Devoción has limitations—the selection of coffees available to subscribers are Colombian only. And while we love Colombian coffee, Devoción may not be the best choice if you want to try a global assortment of beans. Pros Transparent business practice

High-quality coffee Cons Limited selections Buy now at Devoción

Buy now at Amazon

Intelligentsia Intelligentsia is one of the independent roasteries that have gained a cult following across the country. They offer a wide variety of specialty coffee, but you may need some coffee knowledge to find the beans that suit your preferences. There are only two options—you can either let them choose the coffee for you, or you can pick the exact varieties that you like. For those who are new to coffee, it would be helpful if they offered an interactive quiz to navigate their big selection of coffee offerings—we appreciate the details (region, elevation range, processing and drying methods, and harvest time) listed, but I had to Google some technical terms to finally decide on which coffee I wanted to order. What we like about Intelligentsia is that they provide the option to grind the coffee beans to the size of your liking (from cold brew to Kalita no. 5) in case you don’t have access to a grinder. Overall, we think their box is more suitable for people who already know what exactly their preferences are. Pros Roasted to order

Fast shipping and delivery

Detailed coffee information Cons Lack of customization Buy now at Intelligentsia

Buy now at Amazon

Trade Coffee Co. Similar to MistoBox, Trade Coffee connects subscribers with independent roasters across the country. Their focus is more on the roastmanship as opposed to the beans themselves. In our experience, some roasters include the specific varietal information and growing altitude of each bag, but some leave it blank, which means you’ll have to guess what kind of coffee you’re getting, and tasting notes can sometimes be misleading. However, as we said with MistoBox, Trade Coffee may be suitable for you if your goal is to try different coffee from independent roasters before settling on one. Their lineup also includes some of the most popular roasters, like Onyx and Tandem. Pros Affordable

Fast shipping and delivery Cons Product quality varies Buy now at Trade Coffee Co.

Atlas Coffee Club Lots of coffee subscriptions have a gimmick, and Atlas Coffee Club's is actually pretty cool: Each delivery brings you a carefully selected single-origin coffee from a new country. You may have noticed that certain countries (Ethiopia and Kenya, most notably) tend to dominate the artisan coffee scene, so this is a great way to try out beans from less well-known coffee producing countries (like Mexico and Peru). That said, the service didn't really impress us much. The customization options available during account setup are weak at best, only allowing you to choose between two roast options ("light to medium" and "medium to dark") and two grinds (whole bean or ground). That's especially problematic since the grind should really be customized depending on your preferred brewing method—you wouldn't use an espresso grind in a Chemex, for example. The whole beans I got were tasty, but not among the best in the test group, and they were definitely roasted darker than I would have preferred. Atlas also doesn't provide roast dates, so there was no way to tell how old the beans were. Pros Brings coffee from less well-known regions

Fast shipping Cons Weak customization setup $17.95 from Atlas Coffee Club

Stumptown For subscription coffee, Stumptown doesn’t offer single-origin options—but their price point is still on the high end of the spectrum. Regardless, you’ll need to pick your own coffee or choose the roaster’s pick, which isn’t helpful if you have preferences for how you like your coffee. You can’t customize the grind according to your preferred brewing method, which makes it less user-friendly. If you’re looking for blends with interesting flavor profiles, there are other more affordable options. Pros High-quality coffee

Roasted to order Cons Pricey

Limited options Buy now at Stumptown

Bean Box Co. Bean Box started in Seattle, where specialty coffee shops are enjoying a boom. They source the beans from roasters in the Pacific Northwest, as they take pride in their roasting skills and expertise. However, the shipping may take longer for subscribers who don’t live close enough to the West Coast. There are two options: Subscribers can either choose a sampler box of four 1.8-ounce bags or the 12-ounce Coffee of the Month bag, which is much more expensive than other coffee subscriptions for the same weight of coffee. Pros High-quality coffee

Roasted to order Cons Pricey Buy now at Bean Box Co.

Craft Coffee Delivering coffee since 2010, Craft Coffee is one of the oldest coffee subscription services around. In its time, it's received a lot of attention in best-of lists and gift guides. In our experience, however, it was outclassed by most of its competition. Craft Coffee's focus is clearly on blends, which isn't what we were after for this guide. After digging a little deeper, we were able to uncover the $20 Roaster's Choice plan, which delivers light-roasted single-origin beans as often as you'd like, but there's nothing you can really do to customize your taste profile. The coffees we received (one from Peru and another from Colombia) were tasty enough, but also among the oldest we received. They shipped three days off roast and arrived another three days later. If you want to know a lot about the coffee you're drinking, Craft won't satisfy there, either. Where other subscriptions include colorful postcards with descriptions of the coffees and histories of the farms where they're grown, all you get with your Craft Coffee shipments are the vital stats, printed on the label on the bag itself. On the plus side, customer service was polite and quick to respond to our queries, and it was easy to cancel our subscription. Pros Polite customer service Cons Slow shipping

Lack of coffee details $19.99 from Craft Coffee

Onyx Coffee Lab Onyx Coffee Lab offers a flexible subscription model—you can opt to answer a quiz based on your coffee preferences, choose your own coffee, or let the experts pick the coffee for you. We liked taking the coffee quiz, which was helpful for narrowing our options. However, we also think the quiz could be improved with more detailed questions. The downside is that Onyx subscription is a bit pricey—it’s $19 per 10-ounce bag, which is an unusual weight as most coffee is packed in 12-ounce bags. The cost adds up if your household goes through coffee quickly, like our tester’s does. Pros Interactive quiz

Short off-roast time Cons Pricey Buy now at Onyx Coffee Lab

La Colombe La Colombe offers a reasonably priced coffee subscription with high-quality coffee. Each month, its Workshop Subscription delivers a unique and seasonal coffee picked by La Colombe’s in-house roast experts. Regardless of the frequency a subscriber picks, they’ll receive the same single-origin coffee for the entirety of the month. What knocked it down a few spots was its packaging. While the coffee arrived in paper boxes, beneath the paper it was packed in clear plastic, which means a shorter shelf life for the beans if exposed to light for an extended period of time. Pros Affordable

High quality coffee

Roast to order Cons Clear inner packaging can expose beans to light Buy now at La Colombe

