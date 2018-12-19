The Best Two-Slice Toasters of 2020

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Best Overall Breville Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart Toaster It’s more than top-notch toasting of bread and thick bagels (so long as you slice them, first). The Breville Die-Cast 2-Slice Smart Toaster might actually make you say “I love my toaster” in casual conversation. Taking it out of the box, the first thing you’ll notice is stainless steel toaster's weight. Making a product heavier to connote “quality” is an old trick, but in this case it's accurate. It’s the little things that make this toaster stand out amongst our best toasters. You push a start button to start toasting, rather than pushing down on a lever. The STart button? It's also a cancel button, allowing you to interrupt the toaster's cooking cycle if you feel that your bread or English muffin has been roasting for a little too long. The bread lowers and rises in its extra-wide slots with a theatrically slow speed. You select your setting by sliding a button on an LED-lighted control. Breville did an outstanding job designing a toaster that can accommodate itself better to your life in the kitchen. Press “Lift & Lock” button if you want a quick peek. Toast needs a bit more time? Hit the “A Bit More” button. That’s what it actually says. When your toast is done, it beeps. And the beep can be made louder or muted. Like most Breville products, the electrical cord has a circle behind the prongs that makes it easy to remove from a socket. Even the removable crumb tray on our best toaster was considerately designed. It’s pricey, but we recommend it if you want the best. Pros High-quality construction

Helpful electronic controls Cons Expensive for a pop-up toaster Buy now at Amazon

$123.79 from Walmart

$129.95 from Wayfair

Best Value Cuisinart 2 Slice Compact Plastic Toaster Cuisinart toasters can typically be had on the cheap and still be amongst the best toasters. In spite of its rock-bottom price, the Cuisinart 2-Slice Compact Plastic Toaster is beautifully designed and performs well, making it our best value choice (our original best value, the Black + Decker 2-Slice, was discontinued). We love how the gray lettering on the controls really pops against the light background, making it super easy to choose your setting. It was very fast, serving up dark toast in under 3 minutes. When we toasted five 2-slice batches in a row on medium, we got ten slices of identical toast in about 6 minutes. How great when you’re making BLT’s for a bunch of hungry kids! While it did a beautiful job of toasting a bagel on the bagel setting, we found a fat New-York style bagel fit tightly in the slots and neither bagels or English muffins popped up high enough to grab without raising the lever for an extra lift. There's also reheat and defrost features. Pros Very affordable

Fast and even toasting

Beautifully designed Cons Lightweight and narrow

Not compatible with thick bagels and muffins $44.86 from Amazon

$38.37 from Walmart

$29.99 from Target

$29.99 from Blain Farm & Fleet

How We Tested

The Tester

Hi, I'm Sharon Franke, and I’ve been reviewing kitchen equipment for the past 30 years. In addition to testing and writing about everything from bagels slicers to bread machines, I’m a passionate home cook. Before I became obsessed with cooking appliances and tools of all kinds, I spent seven years working as a professional chef in New York City restaurants. While I’m always on the lookout for the newest recipes and restaurants to try, when I’m cocooning at home, more often than not, it’s a toasted bagel that’s on my plate.

The Tests

We tested 2-slice pop-up electric toasters (we haven't tested 4-slice toasters yet). Each appliance was rated first and foremost on how well it toasts bread. Could it produce a range of shades and toast evenly enough that all 4 sides come out looking the same? When you make batch after batch does each one come out the same or start getting darker? How does it do on the bagel setting?

Of course, we also considered the experience of using the product to find the best toasters, including how easy it was to set the controls and the convenience of the special features. Since all the toasters got too hot to touch around the slots, whether or not English muffins and bagels popped up high enough to grab without burning your fingers was an important factor. We also evaluated how well each toaster was constructed, including wide slot and long-slot toasters that can toaster different types of bread. And while we didn’t include appearance or size in our ratings, we took them into consideration, as this is one appliance that will almost certainly live on your countertop.

What you Should Know about Two-Slice Toasters

How to Make Sure a Two-Slice Toaster Toasts Evenly

If you have one of the best toasters and it isn’t toasting evenly, you might be using it wrong. Different types of bread require different settings to toast evenly. A slice of white bread might need a lower temperature and less time to toast evenly, but a thick rye bread might need a higher setting to reach just the right amount of crispiness. British manufacturer Dualit USA researched the toasting process and found that sweet-tasting breads, such as cinnamon raisin toast more quickly. Bread may also need different settings throughout the week so that it doesn’t burn as the loaf loses moisture.

When Hamilton Beach conducted consumer research last year, the numbers, unfortunately, showed that most people clean their toasters by turning them upside down and shaking out the crumbs. Not emptying the bread tray thoroughly can lead to crumbs damaging the heating effectiveness. To keep your bread, bagels, and English muffins toasted evenly, keep your crumb tray clear and clean to have your best toaster ever.

Learning the settings for your toaster is also important if you don’t want your bread to burn. Hunger can prompt owners to hit the cancel button so that they can check their toast’s progress instead of letting the toaster work properly. It’s easy to forget about your bread after pulling the lever down again and it is likely to be burned once the toasting is complete.

Another common mistake is putting bagels into the toaster the wrong way. If your toaster doesn’t have a bagel settings button, put the bagel soft side facing in to prevent it from toasting unevenly or burning. Bagels can be difficult to gauge because they are dense and require more toasting time than a slice of bread, so learn your settings to avoid burning your breakfast.

How to Clean a Toaster

Toasters are prone to gathering dust, lint, and disgustingly enough, even bugs. Keeping your toaster clean is important and it’s more involved than just giving it a shake over your kitchen sink. First, unplug the toaster so that you won’t electrocute yourself in the process. Then, pull the crumb tray out and gently wash it with warm water and dish soap.

While the crumb tray dries, clean the slots where your bread goes with a damp cloth doused in vinegar. Make sure not to wet the toaster too much because it will take a long time to dry. Wipe the toaster’s insides with a damp cloth to remove any leftover vinegar residue and let it dry upside down, giving it one last shake for good measure. If the idea of dust and bugs in your toaster understandably grosses you out, you can also purchase a toaster cover to protect it from the elements.

Other Two-Slice Toasters We Tested

Oster TSSTTRGM2L 2-Slice Toaster The latest thing in large kitchen appliances is black stainless steel: a softer, easier-to-clean finish than gleaming stainless steel. If you want to capitalize on the trend without swapping out your fridge, consider the Oster Black Stainless Collection 2-Slice Toaster. Naturally, we wouldn't be writing about it here unless it was also great at toasting bread at all shades. When you’re toasting small items like English muffins, you will have to use the toast lift to grab them without risking burnt fingertips. In addition to bagel and frozen bread settings, it has a "Quick 30 Sec" button if you want your toast just a wee bit more well done. Pros Attractive black stainless steel finish option

Even toasting Cons Struggles to pop up English muffins $49.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

$54.00 from Walmart

$39.99 from Target

$39.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Zwilling 2-Slice Toaster A newcomer in the toaster world, the Zwilling 2-Slice Toaster is pricey but worth it, if getting evenly sliced bread at every setting is important to you. You can also depend on it to pop up batch after batch of identical toast. While it is wider and higher than the typical 2-slice toaster, its slots easily accommodate half of a fat New York bagel or a long slice from a country-style loaf. It has defrost, warm-up, and bagel buttons. The entire top of the unit is plastic and stays cool although the sides get quite hot to the touch. As the Zwilling is heavy, it’s not the one to choose if you only pull a toaster out on special occasions. Pros Even toasting

Sturdy

Well-built Cons Expensive

Takes up a lot of space $99.95 from Williams-Sonoma

$149.95 from Walmart

$99.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Revolution Cooking 2-Slice High Speed Smart Toaster The super-expensive Revolution Cooking R180 High-Speed 2-Slice Smart Toaster is state of the art. Not only does it live up to its promise to toast quickly and evenly, but it has touchscreen controls that are fun to use. It’s a very heavy well-designed model. On one side, there’s a color screen from which you select the type of bread and whether it’s fresh, frozen, or to be reheated. Then you select a number and it shows you what shade your bread will toast to at that setting. Once you press start, the display shows the progress of heating and browning and counts down the last 10 seconds. A pleasant little tune lets you know when your toast is ready. And thankfully, all this technology delivers perfectly browned toast! Our only gripe is that while you can press cancel on the screen, there’s no high lift and that’s problematic when you make English muffins as they don’t pop up very high. The R180 has a settings menu that lets you set a date and time to display on the screen when it’s idle, as well as adjust the brightness of the screen and lower or turn off the volume. Ultimately though it’s up to you whether or not you think a toaster is worth $300 on sale. Pros Digital touchscreen

Toasts quickly

Shows toasting progress Cons Very expensive

Can't toast lightly

No high-lift function $299.95 from Williams-Sonoma

KitchenAid 2-Slice Toaster with High Lift Lever Available in glossy red, black, or silver, the KitchenAid 2-Slice Toaster with High Lift Lever is a stunner. It's also sturdy, heavy, and has settings that click into place when you turn the dial. We got perfectly even toasting and, of all the toasters we tested, the KitchenAid was the fastest. However, we didn't see much difference between the medium and dark settings. If you're a dark rye lover you may find yourself giving it an extra cycle. When you're toasting smaller items like English muffins and bagels, you'll have to use the high lift lever to raise them above the slots or risk singeing your fingertips. You’ll find lots of features on this one: Bagel, defrost, reheat, and keep warm. Pros Beautifully designed

Fast and even toasting

Sturdy and well-built Cons No difference between medium and dark settings Buy now at Amazon

$79.99 from Walmart

$79.99 from Home Depot

$79.99 from Best Buy

Hamilton Beach 22623 2-Slice Toaster Talk about no frills! The Hamilton Beach has no settings other than cancel. There isn't a removable crumb tray —you pull it open and give it a shake. However, for less than the price of a movie ticket, you get a darn good toaster. As you would expect at this price, it’s lightweight so it might be a good choice if you keep your toaster stashed away and pull it out on weekends or when you have company. For storage, you wrap the cord around the side, which isn’t pretty but is easily accomplished. Pros Even toasting

Inexpensive Cons No special settings

Crumb tray isn't removable $17.99 from Amazon

$17.99 from Walmart

Smeg 2 Slice Toaster If you're looking for a conversation piece, the Smeg 2-Slice Toaster is your pick. It comes from the Italian company's '50s Retro Style line. It sports the glamour of a mid-century Maserati and is just as likely to make heads turn. The finish (available in in Red, Pink, Pastel green, Black, White, Cream, and Chrome) is as thick and rich as on a sports car. When you shift a gear—excuse me, a setting—it locks into place firmly. As you would expect for the price, you get excellent toasting. Its features reheat, defrost, and bagel settings. Pros Very beautifully designed

Even toasting Cons Expensive for a pop-up toaster Buy now at Amazon

$267.00 from Walmart

$169.95 from Wayfair

GE 2-Slice Toaster Once a powerhouse in the toaster category, GE has returned with this solid performer. It toasts evenly and produces three distinct shades of doneness. For times when you don't want to serve basic bread, this toaster has a bagel button and a frozen button. When you’re making English muffins, you need to use the lift lever to raise them high enough above the slots to grab them without burning your fingertips. Pros Sturdy and well built

Even toasting

Consistent toasting Cons Struggles to pop up English muffins $39.00 from Amazon

Calphalon IntelliCrisp The Calphalon IntelliCrisp is a well-built, sturdy toaster with a dark gray finish. As it toasts, LED lights around the number settings show you the progress of your toasting so you can time your eggs to be ready the same time as your bagel. Yes, there’s a bagel setting, as well as a defrost one. If you enjoy fat New York City-style bagels, you may have to give the halves a push to get them down into the slots. Pros Fairly even toasting

Shows toasting progress

Sturdy and well-built Cons Bagel halves are a tight fit $50.99 from Amazon

$59.99 from Walmart

Oster 2-Slice Toaster With its rounded retro shape and shiny red finish, the Oster 2-Slice Toaster is cheery looking. If you prefer a more neutral look, you can also buy it in gray. English muffin lovers should be forewarned that small items don’t pop up very high and can be hard to nab from the slots. The bagel, frozen, and warm buttons are large and clearly identified. Pros Fairly even toasting

Cheerful design Cons Struggles to pop up English muffins $29.99 from Amazon

$40.00 from Walmart

Hamilton Beach Keep Warm Toaster Although it’s not a looker, you can’t beat the price on the Hamilton Beach. And you don’t sacrifice at all when it comes to getting a perfectly browned piece of bread or a bagel. This was one of the few that was able to turn out five matching batches of toast one after the other. When you’re making a small item like an English muffin you’ll have to remember to use the lever to raise it above the hot slots. Its bagel button, defrost setting and keep warm setting are very well marked so they’re easy to select. Pros Very affordable

Very even toasting Cons Unattractive design $45.99 from Amazon

$80.00 from Walmart

Haden Dorset 2-Slice Toaster If you’re looking for stylish ‘50’s design without breaking the bank, the Haden Dorset 2-Slice Toaster is for you. It hails from a British company and is solidly built. Right on the front there’s a rotary dial and an analog display for the settings as well as clearly marked bagel, defrost, and cancel buttons. You can choose red or a beige tone called putty. While the Dorset browns very evenly, bread toasted on medium came out darker than we expected for the setting. In the Haden, when you toast bagels you insert them into the slots with the cut side facing out rather than in—perhaps it has something to do with the fact that Brits drive on the other side of the road? Pros Even toasting

beautiful design Cons Unintuitive toasting bagels

Browns a little dark $49.99 from Amazon

$59.99 from Walmart

Made by Design 2 Slice Extra Wide Slot Toaster Target’s house brand, the Made By Design 2-Slice Extra Wide Slot Stainless Steel Toaster,

sells for an unbeatable price but, as you would expect, it’s utilitarian looking and lightweight. However, it does a reasonably good job of toasting bread. And surprisingly, it’s one of the only toasters we tested that stays cool enough to touch just about everywhere except the stainless steel on the top of the slots. On the bagel setting, it extends the time but toasts on both sides of the bagel. Pros Very affordable

Sides stay cool to the touch Cons Lightweight $32.37 from Walmart

$15.00 from Target

Black & Decker T2569B The Black and Decker 2-Slice Toaster T2659B really shines at toasting evenly. And when we toasted five batches in a row, there wasn’t a lot of variation from one to another. Another big plus: Of all the models we tested, this one stayed the coolest to the touch. You only have to be careful about the stainless steel on the top of the slots. Unfortunately, English muffins don’t rise up to the top of the slots, even when you use the high-lift lever, so you have to be careful to avoid burning your fingertips. This toaster is on the chunky side so it may take up a little more countertop space but will easily handle a chubby bagel. Unlike most, on the bagel setting, it toasts both sides. Pros Even toasting

Sides stay cool to touch Cons Struggles to pop up English Muffins $38.93 from Amazon

$25.74 from Walmart

$25.74 from Home Depot

$24.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Breville the Toast Select Luxe If the way your toaster looks is more important to you than the way it works, you might like Breville the Toast Select Luxe. It’s beautifully made and comes in sophisticated glossy shades including black truffle, sea salt, dark brown called smoked hickory, and royal champagne as well as brushed stainless steel. On the front there’s a dial display styled like a watch face that in addition to number settings, has settings for white, brown, grain, fruit, rye, and crumpet that adjust the time for each type of bread. During toasting, the dial lights up and tracks the progress of your toasting. This toaster also has lots of extras: Lift and Look for taking a sneak peek during toasting, A Bit More to add just a little time, plus reheat and frozen buttons. On the bottom there are handles that make it easy to lift and move around. While all these fancy features may seem worth the big bucks, unfortunately when it came to toasting, the Luxe disappointed, browning unevenly. And in spite of the high-lift lever, it was almost impossible to grab half an English muffin out of the slots. Pros Solid

Well-built

Attractive design Cons Toasts unevenly

Very expensive

Struggles to pop up English muffins Buy now at Amazon

$149.95 from Walmart

$149.95 from Wayfair

AmazonBasics 2 Slice Extra Wide Slot Toaster The Amazon Basics 2-Slice Extra Wide Slot Toaster is another inexpensive generic-looking toaster with just so-so performance. It does have frozen and bagel settings and the slots are wide enough to easily hold half of a huge bakery bagel. Pros Very affordable

Easily accommodates a fat bagel Cons Browns toast unevenly

Lightweight $22.99 from Amazon

Dualit 2 Slot Newgen Toaster I'll say it right up front: If you're looking for perfect toast or an easy-to-use model, the Dualit NewGen 2-Slice Toaster, is not for you. On the other hand, if you want a solidly built product that doesn't come from China, this pricey, made in the United Kingdom, toaster might be worth a look. Its industrial design has made it the darling of home magazines. Now on to the bad news. To begin with, it’s considerably higher and wider than your typical two-slice model. There are only two settings on the mechanical timer: “2” and “3.” Setting “3” results in heavy smoking and charred bread, so we suggest you stick with “2.” Once you make one batch of golden brown toast, the toaster gets so hot that the next ones smoke and burn. No pop up here. You lower and raise your bread with a completely unintuitive lever: Lift it up when you want the bread to go down and press it down to bring toast up. Perhaps bagels are not a thing in the UK. Not only does it toast them unevenly, but it leaves one side cold and the lever has trouble lowering and raising them. There is a defrost option which thaws but doesn’t automatically start toasting as it does on all the other ones we toasted. At least it's colorful. The NewGen is available with side panels in 21 different colors. Pros Interesting industrial design

High-quality build Cons Too tall and wide

Issues with smoking and charring

Incompatible with bagels $650.99 from Amazon

$355.00 from Walmart

$259.99 from Overstock

