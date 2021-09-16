This gorgeous kitchen utensil set includes almost everything you need in the kitchen

Pros Comfortable to use

Compatible with all cookware

Stylish design Cons Spatula isn't always effective

Relatively fussy to maintain

The three-piece set includes a slotted spoon, a ladle, and what Great Jones has dubbed a spatula despite the fact that it's not entirely flat. The ladle and the slotted spoon are truly a joy to use because they're incredibly functional, nicely weighted, and gorgeous, to boot.

These hand-crafted wooden utensils are the kitchen upgrade I didn't know I needed.

About the Great Jones Whole Grain Family

Credit: Great Jones / Noach Fecks The Great Jones Whole Grain Family utensil set includes an a slotted spoon, a ladle, and a spatula.

Includes: Slotted spoon, ladle, spatula

Dimensions: Slotted spoon is 12.9" x 2.9", ladle is 13.9" x 3.9", spatula is 13.7" x 3.1"

Material: Ash wood

Compatible with: Nonstick, glass, stainless steel, cast-iron, and ceramic cookware and bakeware

Care instructions: Do not leave to soak in water for long periods and oil regularly

ADVERTISEMENT

What we like

Credit: Great Jones / Noach Fecks For a limited time, you can upgrade your Great Jones utensil set with this special East Fork spoon rest.

They're sturdy and comfortable to use

Unlike the unsightly assortment of wooden utensils I've used for almost a decade, every piece in this set is comfortable to hold (read: no potential splinters) and feels incredibly well-made. The handles are smooth and the ideal length for stirring hot sauces or testing just-boiled pasta from a safe distance.

They're compatible with every type of cookware

In case you didn't know this already—and I genuinely hope you did—metal utensils are the enemy of most cookware. The best cookware-friendly utensils are those made from silicone or wood, like these beauties. The Whole Grain Family is compatible with nonstick, glass, steel, cast-iron, and ceramic cookware and bakeware.

These utensils are absolutely gorgeous

Whether you store them in a container on your kitchen counter (I love my Enamel Utensil Holder from Hay Designs) or you go the Julia Child route with a peg board, these will look lovely displayed in your kitchen. I used them to make eggplant parm during testing and didn't notice any stains from the tomato sauce. That said, most wood utensils will show wear (and probably absorb some smell) over time, but proper cleaning should keep them looking nice for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we don’t like

Credit: Great Jones / Noach Fecks While the all-purpose spoon is great for stirring sauces, it's not ideal for flipping eggs, which is why it would be great to have a true spatula in this set.

The spatula isn't entirely effective

This "spatula" feels like more of an all-purpose spoon—and to be honest, if it'd been tabled as such, I probably wouldn't have had such an issue with it. Sure, it's great at pushing food around in a pan much like you'd accomplish with any spatula, but when it comes time to flip that egg (or fish or meat or veg), things don't go as smoothly. I eventually was able to flip an egg during testing, but I think a traditional silicone spatula is much better suited for this task.

They're relatively fussy to maintain

Since wooden items aren't dishwasher-safe, you have to wash these utensils by hand. The fussiness comes from Great Jones' recommendation to oil them regularly, which I find particularly frustrating given that they don't include any oil with the set, nor do they sell one. If, like me, you're looking for a good oil for keeping your wooden utensils and cutting boards in tip-top shape, we recommend something like John Boos Block Butcher Block Board Cream.

Should you buy the Great Jones Whole Grain Family?

Yes, especially if you're looking for high-quality basics

Despite its flaws, we definitely recommend this three-piece wooden utensil set. Each piece is carefully crafted out of quality materials, which justifies the relatively high price tag. The slotted spoon and ladle are must-haves if you cook soups, sauces, and noodles, and the spatula is useful for many cooking tasks, just maybe not flipping.

If you're interested in the best kitchen utensils we've tested or want to stock up on more than just the basics, check out our full list and discover our favorite box graters, citrus juicers, and more.

You’re on your way to becoming a kitchen master. Take the next step and sign up for Chef's Course. You’ll get weekly tips, tricks, and recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Madison Trapkin Kitchen & Cooking Editor Madison Trapkin is the kitchen & cooking editor at Reviewed. Formerly the editor-in-chief of Culture Magazine, Madison is the founder of GRLSQUASH, a women's food, art, and culture journal. Her work has also appeared in The Boston Globe, Cherrybombe, Gather Journal, and more. She is passionate about pizza, aesthetic countertop appliances, and regularly watering her houseplants. She holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and a Master's of Liberal Arts in Gastronomy from Boston University. See all of Madison Trapkin's reviews