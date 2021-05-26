I tried a pre-made meal service that caters to fitness buffs

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Though I appreciate a good meal kit subscription to help me whip up dinner for two on busy days, I still find myself in situations where I simply don’t have the energy to turn on the stove. To find an answer to my cooking woes, I turned to pre-made meals.

And as a person who tries to be more conscious about my diet—especially since becoming a Peloton owner—I became curious about Factor, a subscription-based meal delivery service that caters to fitness enthusiasts.

What is Factor?

Factor is a pre-made meal delivery subscription service that takes care of meal prep for you. Its health-conscious angle is what first caught my attention—nutrition facts and ingredient lists for each meal are described in detail on Factor’s website. Plus, every subscriber is entitled to a 20-minute consultation with a dietitian, who’s there to answer any diet-related question before subscribers place their first order.

Factor has a rotating menu of 35 professional, chef-prepared healthy meals that update weekly, as well as add-on items such as juices, keto protein shakes, and other nutrient-rich snacks.

How does Factor work?

The ordering process is pretty straightforward. Subscribers can choose to receive a 20-minute complimentary nutrition consultation with a registered dietitian before signing up for the meal plans. Or, you can skip the consultation and create an account, input your address and other information, choose your meal plan (from six to 18 meals per week), and finally, you can select your meals.

How much does Factor cost?

Its pricing is similar to other pre-made meal delivery services we’ve tested, and primarily depends on the frequency of deliveries. Factor starts at $13 per meal if you order six meals per week, but if you order 18 meals per week, each meal can cost as little as $11. You can also use the code REVIEWED120OFF to get $120 off new orders.

Factor+ items like keto-friendly snacks, juices, soups, smoothies, fillets of fish and chicken breasts, and breakfast granola are available at an extra cost.

How to manage your subscription

You can pause a subscription for up to four weeks if you decide to skip a week or travel out of town. You can also cancel your subscription at any time except after a new order has been placed.

What I like about Factor

The meals arrived neatly packaged and easily stackable for fridge storage. The plastic containers are microwave-safe, which makes it easy to get a meal ready in minutes. I tried keto poblano bowl, lemon rosemary chicken, BBQ chickpea bowl, and grilled pork chop with red pepper cauli mash. The keto poblano bowl was my favorite meal because it was flavorful and nutritious.

The meals I had were delicious and light, perfect for a pre-workout lunch or dinner. The portions are on the smaller side, which I actually liked (though some may find this aspect to be a drawback).

I also liked the add-ons, mainly because I love snacking, and Factor+ had tons of nutritious options that were better than my go-to munchies. I ordered keto- and diet-friendly snack bars and cheesecakes, which came to my rescue just in time.

What I don’t like about Factor

There’s a lot of plastic packaging. This is a common problem with most premade meals and meal kits delivery services, and I still haven’t seen a brand to completely remedy this issue. During testing, I washed and recycled every plastic container, but it became tiring after a while.

I’m also hoping to see more vegetarian and plant-based options in the future. I liked the few veg-friendly meals currently offered, but in reality, a vegetarian eater probably won’t be satisfied trying to build a week’s worth of meals from five options.

Is Factor worth it?

If you’re too busy working from home or hopping on your exercise bike to fuss over dinner, Factor’s pre-made meals could be right for you. It’s one of the few pre-made meal delivery services we’ve tested that focuses on low-calorie and low-carb meals, and the only one we’ve seen with registered dietitians on board.

