4 ways to cook sweet potatoes this Thanksgiving

Yes, the turkey may be the starring dish on the Thanksgiving dinner table—but who says side dishes can’t be as exciting? If you’re cooking for Turkey Day this year and want to switch it up, here are four ways to cook sweet potatoes.

1. Mashed sweet potatoes

Credit: Getty Images / jelena990 Mashed sweet potatoes is a popular Thanksgiving side dish.

Ingredients

3 sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped

2 tbsp butter

1 tbsp maple syrup

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh herbs, like thyme, rosemary, or sage

Step 1: Boil the potatoes

Place the sweet potato cubes in a large pot filled with water. Bring to a boil and let cook for 25 to 30 minutes until potatoes are tender.

Step 2: Mash the potatoes

Drain the potatoes in a strainer and let cool. Then, mash potatoes in a large pot using a potato masher. For an extra smooth texture, put the potato mash through a sieve. Add the butter to the mash and stir to combine. Lightly season with salt, pepper, and herbs.

2. Sweet potato fries

Credit: Getty Images / bhofack2 If you're looking for a healthy alternative, try this sweet potato fries recipe.

Ingredients

3 sweet potatoes, peeled

3 tbsp corn starch

3 tsp kosher salt

Pepper, to taste

2 tbsp EVOO

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 425°F with the rack in the middle position. Line a rimmed baking sheet with tin foil or parchment paper, set aside.

Step 2: Prepare the sweet potatoes

Cut the sweet potatoes into the thickness of your preference, more or less the shape of a classic French fry. Toss sweet potato fries in corn starch, making sure they’re fully covered. Then, season with salt and pepper before transferring the fries to the baking sheet.

Step 3: Arrange the sweet potato fries

Arrange the fries so there’s space between them. To ensure crispiness, make sure none of the fries are too close together. Then, drizzle olive oil all over the fries.

Step 4: Bake the fries

Bake the fries for 20 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and flip the fries, then bake for another 15 minutes.

Step 5: Season and serve

Season with more salt and pepper to taste before serving.

3. Sweet potato casserole

Credit: Getty Images / DebbiSmirnoff This sweet potato casserole is easy to make.

Ingredients

4 sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped



2 tbsp butter

2 tsp kosher salt

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup pecan, chopped and divided

1 cup mini marshmallows

Step 1: Make mashed sweet potatoes

See instructions for mashed sweet potatoes above, but omit the maple syrup. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2: Fold in brown sugar and pecan

Add the brown sugar to the pot and stir until no large chunks remain. Add in half of the chopped pecans. Transfer the mixture to a casserole dish. Top the sweet potato mixture with the remaining pecans and mini marshmallows. Let bake for 20 to 25 minutes until the top is golden brown.

4. Stuffed sweet potatoes

Credit: Getty Images / DronG You can stuff your sweet potatoes with anything.

Ingredients

4 sweet potatoes

1 tbsp kosher salt

½ cup sour cream or Greek yogurt

½ feta cheese

⅓ cup chives, diced

¼ cup pickled red onions

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or tin foil.

Step 2: Prepare the sweet potatoes

Stab the sweet potatoes using a fork, then place on the baking sheet. Bake for about 50 to 60 minutes, or until tender.

Step 3: Garnish and serve

Slice open the sweet potatoes, but don’t cut all the way through. Use a fork to fluff the inside a bit. Season lightly with salt before topping each sweet potato with a dollop of sour cream or Greek yogurt. Sprinkle the feta cheese, chives, and pickled red onions on top.

