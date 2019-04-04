How to dispose of kitchen knives—the right way

The proper way to throw out kitchen knives

There’s nothing better than using a fresh set of knives—preparing a meal instantly becomes easier and more thrilling when you’re slicing and dicing with razor-sharp kitchen knives.

But as you upgrade your knife game, you may find yourself ready to discard some of your older tools. Hold on, though! You can’t simply toss knives directly into the garbage can, even if they seem like they're too dull to cut someone. If knives are loose in the trash, they could easily slice through the plastic bag and cause an injury when you carry it out on garbage day. Or, someone could cut their hand if they reach into the trash to find something they threw away by accident—there are just too many things that could go wrong.

To prevent a trip to the emergency room, you'll need to thoroughly wrap and conceal the blades of knives you're throwing away. It only takes a few minutes to bundle up your old knives before you discard them—just follow these easy steps.

Step 1: Wrap blades with paper

Wrap newspaper around the blade of your kitchen knife, and secure it with tape.

Step 2: Secure the knife in cardboard

Next, fold a piece of cardboard tightly over the knife, and tape it in place.

Step 3: Put it in box

To be extra safe, place your double-wrapped knife in a cardboard box or other container.

Step 4: Throw it out

Once the knife is secure in the box or container, it’s ready to be placed in the garbage can.