This subscription is my favorite way to buy natural wine online

There was a time in my life when I was satisfied with a wallet-friendly box of wine and Mason jars pilfered from my mom's kitchen cabinets. Now that my college days are far behind me (still unsure where the time went), I've turned to the finer things in life, like heating pads, building credit, and spending a little more to drink alcohol that gives me a lot less of hangover.

Enter: natural wine, a genre of beverage I've grown to love for its unpredictability, excitement, and of course, aesthetic labels. When I discovered Mysa Natural Wine, I was eager to see if its subscription-based club could take the place of my favorite local wine shop. Because, after all, what's better than wine delivered to your door?

About Mysa Natural Wine

Credit: Mysa Natural Wine Mysa features mostly small, artisan winemakers making less than 5,000 cases per year.

Founded in Holly Berrigan by 2017 and joined by co-founder Nic Jansson the following year, Mysa Natural Wine is a wine club and e-commerce platform dedicated to connecting consumers to natural winemakers across the globe.

Berrigan is certified as level 3 Advanced from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust and holds an Introductory Sommelier title from the Court of Master Sommeliers, which gives her a baseline of wine knowledge to apply to the vast world of natural wine. Jansson brings restaurant and marketing expertise to the table, and together the pair operate this platform featuring wines from small producers, farmed sustainably, and made with minimal intervention.

Browse the Mysa site and you'll find a vast, rotating assortment of wines available to purchase by the bottle for your personal enjoyment, or to gift to friends and family. If you know you love this stuff and are interested in a subscription, Mysa has multiple wine club options (more on those later). And if you've made it this far and are still wondering what "natural wine" could possibly mean, check out this article.

The major stipulation with all the above is shipping. Like all alcohol, someone 21 or older must be present to sign for the wine upon delivery. Mysa ships to all states except Arkansas, Hawaii, Utah, Kentucky, Alabama, and Mississippi.

How does Mysa's wine club work?

Credit: Reviewed / Madison Trapkin Mysa Natural Wine uses 100% recyclable packaging.

Mysa has three wine club options: the Natural Wine Club, Orange Natural Wine Club, and Red Natural Wine Club. The red and orange clubs are limited-availability, 4 bottles per month for $124.95 featuring wines featuring exclusively orange and red wines, respectively. For more variety, Mysa offers the natural club, available in 3-, 6-, or 12-bottle deliveries and starting at $84.95 per month.

The natural club typically includes an assortment of red, white, orange, rosé, and sparkling wines from various producers. Sometimes the wine clubs are cheaper than buying bottles à la carte from the e-commerce platform, but when I tried the Natural Wine Club it was essentially a wash. If I'd ordered the three bottles included in my box à la carte they would've cost $83.95 vs. the $84.95 I paid for the March wine club delivery.

But even if the savings aren't huge, there's something to be said for the convenience of a subscription. Plus, the wine clubs all come with special limited-run wine-club-only bottles, short tasting videos featuring Berrigan, and a in-depth information about the producers.

What if I want to cancel?

Pausing or canceling your Mysa wine club is super easy compared to some other subscription services we've tested. All you need to do is navigate to your account, click "Manage Subscription," then you can pause, adjust delivery, or cancel.

What I like about Mysa Natural Wine

Credit: Mysa Natural Wine For every bottle in your box, you'll find a corresponding virtual fact sheet and short tasting video.

The wines are amazing

I genuinely loved every wine in my delivery, which was the March 2021 Natural Wine Club. My box included a highly crushable, delightfully sparkling, limited-run bottle of The Marigny Deep Cuts 2020, produced specially for Mysa's collaboration with Eater. The other two bottles in my box were a lightly orange wine from Greece and a subtly funky Spanish red.

Excellent customer service

I received multiple automated emails alerting me to the status of my delivery, which meant I didn't have to worry about potentially missing my package because I wasn't there to sign for it. I was a little confused about where to access the members-only page that contained information about the March wine club, so I emailed hello@mysa.wine to get some answers. They responded that same day with the link I was looking for.

Super helpful and thorough tasting guide

I'm a firm believer that tasting is entirely subjective, but I'm still always curious to know what experts taste in a given glass of wine. Berrigan's short videos for each wine club bottle are casual, friendly, and informative. Her recommendations for food pairings were spot on and the only thing I'd change is perhaps to make the videos a bit longer because she's so lovely to listen to!

Mysa has printable tasting guides available for wine tasting newbies and seasoned pros alike. The Mysa Wine Tasting Sheet Explainer includes a plethora of vocabulary, definitions, and blank evaluation grids for you to fill in as you taste.

What Mysa could improve

No printed information included in the box

As much as I found the printable tasting guides and online information helpful, I wish these materials had been included in my box. I have a printer thanks to my current work from home situation, but if you don't have one then you won't be able to print physical copies of the evaluation grids.

Limited order customization

If you're new to natural wine or you tend to be a bit picky when it comes to flavor profiles, the Mysa club might not be a great place to start since there's no customization beyond bottle quantity and frequency. Other wine subscriptions we've tried have the option to customize your bottles based on your preferences, and it would be nice to see Mysa add something like this in the future.

Should you sign up for the Mysa Natural Wine Club?

Credit: Mysa Natural Wine Like all alcohol delivery, you must be 21 or older to sign for a Mysa Natural wine box.

If you're in the market for an easy way to get your monthly fill of natural wine, Mysa is hands down the best natural wine subscription service we've tried. Its excellent customer service, variety of tasty natural wines, and multitude of wine education resources make this relatively pricey wine club worth it. While I do hope that Mysa adds more customization to its wine clubs in the future, I was really impressed with my Mysa Natural Wine Club experience overall.

If you're not interested in natural wine or are simply looking for a cheaper wine subscription service, check out others we've tried.

