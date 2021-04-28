5 ideas for a Mother's Day brunch as flawless as mom

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The bar is set exceptionally high for Mother's Day brunch in my family for two reasons. One, my mom's birthday is mid-May, so this holiday is usually a combined celebration of both occasions. And two, my mom is a chef. To that end, my mom sometimes insists on cooking for us on this day—and I'm not complaining, because she makes a mean goat cheese soufflé. But I look at Mother's Day as a chance to celebrate her and all the mother figures in my life who've gotten me to where I am today.

So even if your mom/stepmom/grandmother/aunt/mother-in-law/mother figure also insists on cooking at least part of the brunch meant to honor her, here are a few ideas for ways to make it extra special and extremely tasty.

1. But first, coffee

Credit: Getty Images / Artit_Wongpradu If your mom loves coffee, a gadget like this pour-over dripper would make a great gift.

Chances are, the special ladies in your life could use a cup of joe (or two...or three). So before you get bogged down with the tablescape, be sure to get the coffee situation figured out. Pick up a special bag of coffee beans, or opt for an elevation method of preparation like the moka pot or pour-over coffee maker.

2. Plan for a specialty beverage

Credit: Haus Floral cocktails are an easy match for a Mother's Day bouquet.

It's springtime, after all, so why not celebrate mom with a floral libation? For the mimosa-loving mom, make a flower-forward riff on a classic French 75 cocktail by adding a splash of St. Elder Natural Elderflower Liqueur to her favorite sparkling wine and finish with botanical gin. If the lady of honor is a soon-to-be mom, currently breastfeeding, or simply not a huge fan of booze, mix Kin Euphorics's hibiscus-rich High Rhode with sparkling water for a refreshing mocktail.

3. Mini makers to make mom smile

Credit: Dash The Dash Express Mini Donut Maker makes seven donuts at a time.

Who doesn't love an adorable mini moment? Dash has a slew of mini makers and we recently used them to make an entirely mini brunch. You could follow in our footsteps, especially if you're making Mother's Day brunch with the help of little hands, or you could pick your favorite pint-sized product. (Hint: The Dash Express Mini Donut Maker is our favorite.)

4. Speaking of kids, get them involved!

Credit: OXO This cherry pitter saves time and creates a fun project for little hands.

I personally do not have children, nor am I a child, but I fully support enlisting the help of your kids to make a dish or two. There are plenty of kid-friendly kitchen gadgets that would be really great to throw in the mix this Mother's Day, but this cherry pitter feels especially appropriate. Fruit salad, anyone?

5. Save the best for last

Credit: Milk Bar Milk Bar's Mother's Day offerings include special cakes, cookies, and cake truffles.

Round out your meal with a show-stopping dessert. If you're short on time, check out Milk Bar's famous layered cakes and other special treats for the holiday. Is your mom more of a savory gal? Order one of Jasper Hill Farm's cheese boxes and assemble a DIY cheese plate (one of my mom's personal favorite dessert options).

