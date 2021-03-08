7 woman-owned restaurants to support this month

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

My favorite way to celebrate any holiday—from St. Patrick's Day to Pi Day—is with food. So today, International Women's Day, I'm treating myself to a dish from one of my favorite woman-owned restaurants. But because I can't travel to all of my dream eateries (partially due to the pandemic and partially because I don't own a private jet), I have to get creative this year.

That's where Goldbelly, a food delivery service I absolutely love, comes in handy. I can order breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even dessert handmade by women chefs I love, all from the comfort of my couch. Check out these seven tasty delivery-ready dishes that'll make your festivities extra tasty.

1. Carla Hall's Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Dinner

Credit: Goldbelly This family-style dinner from chef Carla Hall includes eight pieces of Nashville hot chicken, cornbread, mac n’ cheese, and sauce.

Chef and TV personality Carla Hall is serving up a traditional Nashville feast with this family-style dinner for four (or six, depending on how hungry y'all are). The dinner includes eight pieces of Nashville Hot Fried Chicken, cornbread, mac n’ cheese, spicy oil, and Carla's signature Hoot n Honey.

This package qualifies for free shipping, and will arrive frozen. Upon arrival, place items in the freezer and store for up to two weeks, or defrost and prepare for dinner that night according to the delivery instructions induced in the box. Dishes can be refrigerated for two to seven days, depending.

If you can't get enough of Hall's charm—and let's be honest, who can?—order a copy of her latest cookbook Carla Hall's Soul Food : Everyday and Celebration.

Get Carla Hall's Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Dinner for 4 to 6 on Goldbelly for $179

2. Mashama Bailey's Buttermilk Biscuits

Credit: The Grey Order southern buttermilk biscuits with all the fixins' from The Grey in Savannah, Georgia.

Biscuits are the perfect snack for any hour of the day, and these southern-style buttermilk biscuits from Savannah, Georgia-based restaurant The Grey are no exception. Fixins' include bacon jam (8 oz.), seasonal jam (8 oz.), and pimento cheese (8 oz.).

The biscuits arrive frozen and unbaked in two 13-inch by 10-inch trays with six biscuits each (so 12 total), so keep them in the freezer until you're ready to eat. Refrigerate fixins' until you've baked your biscuits according to the instructions included in the box.

If you want to enjoy more of The Grey's signature dishes, snag a copy of Black, White, and The Grey.

Get Buttermilk Biscuits with the Fixins’ from The Grey on Goldbelly for $95

3. Shirley Chung's Chicken Jiaozi Dumplings

Credit: Ms. Chi Café Shirley Chung's Chicken Jiaozi Dumplings are hand made at her restaurant, Ms. Chi Café.

Shirley Chung's Los Angeles, California-based restaurant Ms. Chi Café is known for its northern-style Chinese cuisine-inspired dishes, including these chicken dumplings. This package serves four and includes 20 vacuum-packaged Chicken Jiaozi Dumplings, chili oil, and Chiangkang Black Vinegar Sauce.

For an extra special package (and an additional $30), add a copy of Chung's cookbook, Chinese Heritage Cooking from My American Kitchen.

Get the 12-pack of Chicken Jiaozi Dumplings from Ms. Chi Café on Goldbelly for $69

4. Karen Akunowicz's Pasta

Credit: Fox & the Knife Choose your own (pasta) adventure with chef Karen Akunowicz's mix-and-match pasta dinner.

For the foxiest pasta you'll ever eat, check out chef Karen Akunowicz's selection of housemate pastas and sauces from her restaurant, Fox & the Knife. This package serves four people and you get to choose two pastas (each 1 pound) and two sauces (each 1 pint).

Build out your feast by adding on Harissa Marinated Olives, Parmigiano-Reggiano, or the restaurant's signature Taleggio Stuffed Focaccia Bread (this stuff is otherworldly). This box ships with ice packs, which may thaw in transit, so be sure to pop everything in the fridge upon arrival. Cook your pasta and heat your sauces according to the instruction card included in the box.

Get the Pasta Dinner for 4 from Fox & the Knife on Goldbelly for $89

5. Cheryl Day's Vanilla Cupcakes

Credit: Back in the Day Bakery These nostalgic cupcakes combine old-fashioned classic southern buttermilk cake batter with perfectly pastel icing.

The most important part of any meal is dessert, and these nostalgic cupcakes from Back in the Day Bakery are a timeless option. Cheryl Day co-owns this old-fashioned Savannah, Georgia-based bakeshop with her husband, making everything from lavender shortbread cookies to decadent bundt cakes.

The cupcakes ship frozen and arrive with ice packs, which may thaw in transit. Let your cupcakes sit at room temperature for two to three hours before eating, and enjoy as soon as possible for maximum freshness.

Want more southern sweets? Check out the bakery's cookbook, Back in the Day Bakery Made with Love.

Get the 12-pack of Vanilla Cupcakes from Back in the Day Bakery on Goldbelly for $69

6. Kelly Fields' Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Willa Jean These chocolate chip cookies are packed with three types of Valrhona chocolate and finished with sea salt.

Willa Jean is another southern eatery churning out drool-worthy desserts, like these chocolate chip cookies, made with three types of Valrhona chocolate and finished with a sprinkling of sea salt. Chef and restaurant owner Kelly Fields is the woman responsible for these treats, and she's got there recipes for these morsels and more in her debut cookbook, The Good Book of Southern Baking.

Each cookies measure about 2.5-inches and arrived in branded packaging, sealed with a Willa Jean sticker. They can be stored in an airtight container for two to three days, and are best enjoyed as soon as possible.

Get a dozen Chocolate Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies from Willa Jean on Goldbelly for $59

7. Katrina Markoff's Chocolate Truffles

Credit: Vosges Vosges founder Katrina Markoff was named one of the 10 Best Chocolatiers in the World by National Geographic.

For the chocoholics among us, Katrina Markoff's Vosges Chocolates are the ultimate indulgence. The Exotic Truffle Collection includes nine truffles in an impressive array of flavors, including Budapest (sweet Hungarian paprika and 62% cacao dark chocolate, Naga (sweet Indian curry, coconut, and 45% cacao deep milk chocolate), and more.

The truffles will arrive ready to serve in the signature purple Vosges box, along with details about ingredients in each truffle.

Get the Vosges Exotic Truffle Collection on Goldbelly for $34

