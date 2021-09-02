This dishwasher slays food stains—and yes, you can afford it

Pros Useful upper rack

Energy and water efficient

Excellent performance Cons Hard-to-push control panel

Beko is a well-established home appliance brand based in Turkey that’s popular across Europe, but not so much in the U.S. It has been making an effort to attract customers stateside over the last four years.

Based on the top-tier performance that we experienced when testing the entry level DUT25401X in our lab, and its incredibly affordable price tag, we think it’s only a matter of time before consumers catch on as they go to replace their existing, aging appliances.

The Beko DUT25401X pairs an excellent, energy-efficient cleaning performance with an incredibly low price tag.

First off, the DUT25401X is an excellent cleaner with its Heavy+ cycle knocking out food stains like Ali in the ring, and earning a near perfect score, although its Normal and Quick & Shine cycles are closer to average. It also dries dishes like a champ at the end of the Normal cycle, with every plate and glass coming out bone dry.

When it comes to energy and water efficiency, the DUT25401X uses far less of each than average, across the three cycles we tested (Heavy+, Normal, and Quick & Shine). In fact, Energy Star gives it its official certification and rates it one of its most efficient 2021 models.

From a usability standpoint, we love that we can adjust the upper rack of the Beko DUT25401X, but the front-facing LED control panel leaves us wanting more and takes some effort to push down and make your desired cycle selections.

About the Beko DUT25401X

Credit: Beko The Beko DUT25401X features stainless steel on both its exterior and its interior

Dimensions: 33.9” x 23.6” x 22.4” (H x W x D)

33.9” x 23.6” x 22.4” (H x W x D) Capacity: 14 place settings

14 place settings Finishes: Fingerprint-free stainless steel

Fingerprint-free stainless steel Cycles: Heavy+, Normal, Quick & Shine, Express, Rinse & Hold

Heavy+, Normal, Quick & Shine, Express, Rinse & Hold Cycle options: Half Load, Sanitize, Extra Rinse, Quick Wash

Half Load, Sanitize, Extra Rinse, Quick Wash Special features: Height adjustable upper rack, stainless steel interior, ProSmart Inverter motor

Height adjustable upper rack, stainless steel interior, ProSmart Inverter motor User manual: Beko DUT25401X dishwasher manual

What we like about the Beko DUT25401X

The upper rack's height is adjustable

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton We love the DUT25401x's height-adjustable upper rack, as part of the rack can shift to fit what you’re washing, as well as the partial rack attachment for serving spoons.

Beko dubs its height-adjustable upper rack a “3-position Acrobat System.” While the rack itself has a slightly rough slide, we can forgive it for the fact that part of the rack can shift to fit what you’re washing.

For example, if you need to wash a cookie sheet or baking dish that’s too tall to fit on the lower rack, you can raise one side of the upper rack to be higher, so that you have more space for the baking dish to fit. Likewise, if you have wine glasses or water bottles that are too tall to fit on the upper rack, you can adjust the rack lower so that these items will fit.

While the entry level DUT25401X does not offer a third rack, it does have a partial rack attachment so you can lay serving spoons and spatulas on it during a wash.

It's worth mentioning that we also like this dishwasher's cutlery basket. It is well designed, easy to access, and especially easy to move around and can be placed in multiple locations on the bottom rack.

Cleaning power is impressive

The Beko DUT25401X cleans like a champ, particularly when running its Heavy+ cycle. In fact, it scored just six-tenths of a percent away from a perfect score, obliterating the foods we challenge it with, like lasagna, sugar, oat flakes, and minced meat. This caliber of cleaning performance is not something we see often.

On its Normal cycle, the DUT25401X offers an above-average cleaning performance compared to the average dishwasher, but the Quick & Shine cycle struggles a bit, particularly with our spinach, milk, and oat flakes food stains, giving a slightly less-than-average performance. If you drink a lot of protein smoothies or bake a lot of oatmeal cookies, you may want to just stick to using the normal or heavy cycles.

It's incredibly efficient

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton Users can move the DUT25401x's cutlery basket into different positions on the dishwashers bottom rack, which means you can make better use of the space.

When it comes to energy and water consumption, the DUT25401X uses far less of each than average, across the three cycles we tested (Heavy+, Normal, and Quick & Shine).

Considering kilowatt hour expended per wash, and water plus water heating in gallons per wash, the DUT25401X costs consumers approximately $23.13 per year. For context, Energy Star’s standard is $32.30. So, this Beko is saving you cash, all the while being friendly to the earth.

Speaking of Energy Star, the government-backed entity gives the Beko DUT25401X its official certification and rates it one of its most efficient 2021 models. This is a pride point for the brand, which proudly asserts that it has earned Energy Star’s Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for the third year in a row.

Cycle durations are fast

Anyone who has kids (or a hungry spouse/roommate/partner) knows that even a small household can blow through many dishes quickly—serve your family of four cereal, salad, and ice cream over the course of one day and your set of 12 bowls is done for. This is where fast cycle times become important.

The Heavy+ cycle offers users the best combination of speediness and cleaning performance at a duration of 138 minutes (2 hours, 20 minutes), which is a faster time than average. The Quick & Shine cycle accomplishes its run in just 23 minutes, but on this one we think you’re trading a better clean for a faster cycle.

What we don’t like about the Beko DUT25401X

The control panel lacks finesse

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton Users need to push with gusto on the DUT25401X’s control panel, which we don't like. But the LED display is nice.

Unfortunately, the DUT25401X’s control panel leaves us wanting more. Located on the front of the machine, the power controls are poorly designed, and it takes some effort to push down on the buttons and make your desired cycle selections. One pro: The LED display is easy to read.

Warranty

Beko offers a two-year warranty from the date of installation that covers defective parts and labor. This is twice as long as the one-year industry standard. Beko also covers its ProSmart Inverter Main Wash Motor part (but not the labor to replace it) for up to 10 years.

While Beko's warranty is excellent and provides some assurance for consumers should their appliance need repair, some consumers may hesitate to purchase an appliance from a brand they haven't heard much about. The fear is that if it breaks, getting it repaired could be more difficult, both in sourcing replacement parts and finding a service person familiar enough with the machine to fix it properly.

About this consumer risk, David Riordan, the national service manager at Beko Home Appliances, says, “At Beko, we contract with service agencies in each market where appliance dealers sell our products. As for parts, we are a direct supplier and our parts distribution center is located in Bolingbrook, Illinois, just outside of Chicago and centrally located in the U.S. market. We always have an open line of communication with our dealers, service agencies, and customers to make sure we are providing parts promptly and with the best service possible.”

What owners are saying about the Beko DUT25401X

There aren’t too many consumer reviews out right now about the Beko DUT25401X, but of those on Beko’s site, owners agree that they love how quiet the machine is, how well it cleans, and how well it dries. The only complaint that repeats is that the dishwasher feels a little small.

Should you buy the Beko DUT25401X?

Yes

If you’re in need of a new dishwasher, you should take a look at the Beko DUT25401X, regardless of your budget. Not only is this a top-tier dishwasher, it’s a top-tier dishwasher with a bottom-tier price tag, so there’s huge value in this machine.

We love its energy efficiency—proven in our labs, but also recognized by Energy Star—as well as its powerful cleaning performance, its ability to dry dishes, and its flexibility with space inside.

If you’re still unsure about buying a lesser-known brand and you’ve got a healthy budget, we recommend checking out the Bosch 800 Series SHPM88Z75N, the best dishwasher we’ve ever tested. But, if you don’t want to spend that much, we recommend checking out the more affordable Hisense HUI6220XCUS.

