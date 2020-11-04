Frigidaire FFID2426TD dishwasher review Credit: Frigidaire

Appliances Dishwashers

Frigidaire FFID2426TD dishwasher review

This super-affordable dishwasher packs a real punch

Written by Jonathan Chan
Tested by Kyle Hamilton

Updated November 4, 2020

The Frigidaire FFID2426TD (available at AppliancesConnection for $515.10) is a no-frills dishwasher with above-average stain removal prowess. It lacks lots of commonplace features, like a third rack or a quick cycle, but makes up for it by being incredibly affordable. People who want a dishwasher that doesn’t break the bank, but checks most of the boxes should be pleased by this Frigidaire. It’s a worthy contender on our list of best affordable dishwashers.

$515.10 from AppliancesConnection $579.99 from Best Buy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

  • About the Frigidaire FFID2426TD

  • What we like

  • What we don’t like

  • What users are saying

  • Should you buy the Frigidaire FFID2426TB?

  • Related content

Pros

  • Powerful cleaning

  • Affordable

  • Sanitize option

Cons

  • Filter is difficult to clean

  • No quick cycle

Being in the market for an entry-level machine does mean you’ll have to make some sacrifices. While the FFID2426TD boasts a stainless steel exterior, it has a plastic interior. This means it’s rather noisy compared to higher-end models as steel interiors help block sound. But, for the price, that may be something you're willing to overlook.

About the Frigidaire FFID2426TD

Frigidaire FFID2426TD Cycles
Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

The Heavy and Normal cycles impressed us, but the FFID2426TD lacks a quick cycle.

  • Dimensions: 34.25” x 24” x 25” (H x W x D)
  • Finishes: Stainless steel (FFID2426TD), black (FFID2426TB), white (FFID2426TW)
  • Cycles: Normal, Heavy, Rinse Only, Top Rack
  • Noise Rating: 54 dBA
  • Capacity: 14 place settings

What we like

It features above-average stain removal

Frigidaire FFID2426TD BladeSpray
Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

This dishwasher's BladeSpray arm sprays water in such a way to create a more complete coverage.

The FFID2426TD aced our cleaning tests, which consist of everything from bowls covered in dried oatmeal to plates smeared with meat.

Both the Normal and Heavy cycles removed more than 99% of all the stains we created. The FFID2426TD does this with a combination of a BladeSpray—a spinning spray arm that helps delivers complete water coverage even to plates on the edges. On top of that, this dishwasher pumps out high temperatures. Our temperature sensors clocked the Normal cycle at around 140°F and the Heavy well above 150°F.

Its interior is simple and open

Frigidaire FFID2426TD Interior
Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

This dishwasher's interior is spacious and easy to understand.

Adjustable racks and special cleaning zones are nice, but there’s something satisfying about a simple, open interior.

Specialized zones for different types of dishes can sometimes cause confusion with consumers. But we found the FFID2426TD can hold up to 14 place settings easily. What's more, it's simple to pop plates and pots and pans in and out thanks to evenly spaced tines that accommodate a number of arrangements.

The price tag is incredibly affordable

At the time of publication, the FFID2426TD has an MSRP of $679, but most major retailers are selling it for around $500. Given the stain removal test results and the high-temperature options, we think that this dishwasher provides a pretty good value.

What we don’t like

This dishwasher leaves a fair amount of redeposit

One of the things that we look for after every dishwasher cleaning test is redeposit—food that gets cleaned off one plate, but gets splattered onto another.

We found a fair bit of redeposit after each test cycle. It was mostly little specks, not globs, but it was still noticeable.

Additionally, during testing, we found that the filter needs constant cleaning—we’d suggest doing it after each cycle. If this isn't something you realistically find yourself doing, it may be worth considering another dishwasher.

It doesn’t have a quick cycle

Frigidaire FFID2426TD Top Rack
Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton

The Frigidaire FFID2426TD also boasts a Top Rack cycle.

Ideally, you want your dishwasher to have a cycle that cleans well and cleans quickly. Unfortunately, the FFID2426TD has no such option. After multiple testing runs, we found the Normal cycle averages around 1 hour and 54 minutes, and the Heavy cycle finishes after 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Because there’s no quick cycle, you’re more limited in your options. Imagine having a party and you need to quickly clean off some appetizer plates and stemware to use for dessert. Models like the Bosch 100 Series can clean a full load in 60 minutes. Maybe you’ll never need a quick cycle, but it’s good to have the option.

What users are saying

There are over 3,000 reviews about Frigidaire’s FFID2426TD on The Home Depot, where it scores 4 out of 5 stars, with 76% of users recommending this model.

Users like the cleaning performance, but we saw complaints about the build quality of the spray arms.

Should you buy the Frigidaire FFID2426TB?

Yes, if you're shopping for a basic, entry-level dishwasher, we recommend this product. The FFID2426TB is a strong dishwasher in its class. As noted above, we spotted some minor issues with redeposit, but that’s common at this price point and, as far as we're concerned, the pros greatly outweigh the cons. The cleaning performance punches above its weight.

There are, of course, other options if you're in the market for affordable dishwashers, but the FFID2426TB is a solid pick.

Related content

Meet the testers

Jonathan Chan

Jonathan Chan

Lab Manager

@ReviewedHome

Jonathan Chan currently serves as the Lab Manager at Reviewed. If you clean with it, it's likely that Jon oversees its testing. Since joining the Reviewed in 2012, Jon has helped launch the company's efforts in reviewing laptops, vacuums, and outdoor gear. He thinks he's a pretty big deal. In the pursuit of data, he's plunged his hands into freezing cold water, consented to be literally dragged through the mud, and watched paint dry. Jon demands you have a nice day.

See all of Jonathan Chan's reviews
Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton

Product Tester

Kyle Hamilton is a product tester at Reviewed, specializing in home appliances and technology.

See all of Kyle Hamilton's reviews

Checking our work.

We use standardized and scientific testing methods to scrutinize every product and provide you with objectively accurate results. If you’ve found different results in your own research, email us and we’ll compare notes. If it looks substantial, we’ll gladly re-test a product to try and reproduce these results. After all, peer reviews are a critical part of any scientific process.

Shoot us an email

Up next

How long should your appliances last?

Read more

Here’s how you can start mixing metal décor in your home

Read more

Myth vs. fact: Unplugging devices when you leave the house

Read more
View all Appliances