This super-affordable dishwasher packs a real punch

Being in the market for an entry-level machine does mean you’ll have to make some sacrifices. While the FFID2426TD boasts a stainless steel exterior, it has a plastic interior. This means it’s rather noisy compared to higher-end models as steel interiors help block sound. But, for the price, that may be something you're willing to overlook.

About the Frigidaire FFID2426TD

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The Heavy and Normal cycles impressed us, but the FFID2426TD lacks a quick cycle.

Dimensions : 34.25” x 24” x 25” (H x W x D)

: 34.25” x 24” x 25” (H x W x D) Finishes : Stainless steel (FFID2426TD), black (FFID2426TB), white (FFID2426TW)

: Stainless steel (FFID2426TD), black (FFID2426TB), white (FFID2426TW) Cycles : Normal, Heavy, Rinse Only, Top Rack

: Normal, Heavy, Rinse Only, Top Rack Noise Rating : 54 dBA

: 54 dBA Capacity: 14 place settings

What we like

It features above-average stain removal

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton This dishwasher's BladeSpray arm sprays water in such a way to create a more complete coverage.

The FFID2426TD aced our cleaning tests, which consist of everything from bowls covered in dried oatmeal to plates smeared with meat.

Both the Normal and Heavy cycles removed more than 99% of all the stains we created. The FFID2426TD does this with a combination of a BladeSpray—a spinning spray arm that helps delivers complete water coverage even to plates on the edges. On top of that, this dishwasher pumps out high temperatures. Our temperature sensors clocked the Normal cycle at around 140°F and the Heavy well above 150°F.

Its interior is simple and open

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton This dishwasher's interior is spacious and easy to understand.

Adjustable racks and special cleaning zones are nice, but there’s something satisfying about a simple, open interior.

Specialized zones for different types of dishes can sometimes cause confusion with consumers. But we found the FFID2426TD can hold up to 14 place settings easily. What's more, it's simple to pop plates and pots and pans in and out thanks to evenly spaced tines that accommodate a number of arrangements.

The price tag is incredibly affordable

At the time of publication, the FFID2426TD has an MSRP of $679, but most major retailers are selling it for around $500. Given the stain removal test results and the high-temperature options, we think that this dishwasher provides a pretty good value.

What we don’t like

This dishwasher leaves a fair amount of redeposit

One of the things that we look for after every dishwasher cleaning test is redeposit—food that gets cleaned off one plate, but gets splattered onto another.

We found a fair bit of redeposit after each test cycle. It was mostly little specks, not globs, but it was still noticeable.

Additionally, during testing, we found that the filter needs constant cleaning—we’d suggest doing it after each cycle. If this isn't something you realistically find yourself doing, it may be worth considering another dishwasher.

It doesn’t have a quick cycle

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The Frigidaire FFID2426TD also boasts a Top Rack cycle.

Ideally, you want your dishwasher to have a cycle that cleans well and cleans quickly. Unfortunately, the FFID2426TD has no such option. After multiple testing runs, we found the Normal cycle averages around 1 hour and 54 minutes, and the Heavy cycle finishes after 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Because there’s no quick cycle, you’re more limited in your options. Imagine having a party and you need to quickly clean off some appetizer plates and stemware to use for dessert. Models like the Bosch 100 Series can clean a full load in 60 minutes. Maybe you’ll never need a quick cycle, but it’s good to have the option.

What users are saying

There are over 3,000 reviews about Frigidaire’s FFID2426TD on The Home Depot, where it scores 4 out of 5 stars, with 76% of users recommending this model.

Users like the cleaning performance, but we saw complaints about the build quality of the spray arms.

Should you buy the Frigidaire FFID2426TB?

Yes, if you're shopping for a basic, entry-level dishwasher, we recommend this product. The FFID2426TB is a strong dishwasher in its class. As noted above, we spotted some minor issues with redeposit, but that’s common at this price point and, as far as we're concerned, the pros greatly outweigh the cons. The cleaning performance punches above its weight.

There are, of course, other options if you're in the market for affordable dishwashers, but the FFID2426TB is a solid pick.

