This GE focuses on features—not so much on scrubbing out stains

Pros Third rack, bottle jets, steam/sanitize Cons Doesn't clean particularly well

Uses a lot of water

The GE GDF630PSMSS has a pretty standard exterior: A vent and control panel are located in a strip toward the top of the machine, above a pocket handle. Inside, you’ll find some features you might not see on other dishwashers in this price range: a third rack and bottle jets.

About the GE GDF630PSMSS dishwasher

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The GE GDF630PSMSS's bottom rack features a relatively standard tine layout and cutlery basket.

Dimensions: 34” x 23.75” x 24” (H x W x D)

Capacity: Up to 16 place settings

Finishes: Black, white, stainless steel ($100 extra), slate ($100 extra)

Cycles: 1-Hour Wash, Auto Sense, Heavy Wash, Normal Wash

Cycle options: Bottle Wash, Child Lock, Delay Start, Dry Boost, Heated Dry, Sanitize, Steam PreWash, Wash TempBoost, Wash Zone Upper/Lower Only

Features:

Four bottle jets

Third rack

Adjustable upper rack

Steam and sanitize modes

Wash zones

Built-in macerator

User manual: GE GDF630PSMSS dishwasher owner’s manual

ADVERTISEMENT

What we like

Lots of great features

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton Bottle jets can help ensure thermoses and other tall containers will get clean.

The GE GDF630PSMSS has quite a lot of value-adding features packed in. It has a third rack and adjustable upper rack to offer users more flexibility when it comes to loading in dishes. It has steam and sanitize features can help decontaminate that container from the back of the fridge. The bottle jets are great for anyone who relies on thermoses, reusable water bottles, or even just particularly tall glasses. The wash zones are also neat, letting you run half a load when you just need a few things in a hurry.

What we don’t like

It doesn’t clean particularly well

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton While the third rack is definitely nice to have, the GE GDF630PSMSS isn't great at cleaning whatever you've stowed away up there.

Despite having some great features, the GE GDF630PSMSS isn’t the best when it comes to a dishwasher’s core functionality: washing dishes. While its Heavy cycle does a pretty good job (and if you’re using this dishwasher, definitely stick to this setting), its Normal Wash and 1-Hour Wash cycles will leave 17–19% of stubborn stains on your dishes. That’s about twice as much gunk remaining after a wash than you’d get from the average dishwasher.

Additionally, the 1-Hour Wash cycle seemed to have some issues with redeposit: A noticeable amount of food that was washed off one dish ended up covering another one. This could be due to improper filtration during cleaning and we didn’t see this issue as pronounced on other cycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

It uses a lot of water

For a dishwasher that doesn’t clean particularly well, the GDF630PSMSS certainly uses a lot of water: about twice as much as the average dishwasher. Water is fairly cheap, so this difference will run you less than a dollar, but it still isn’t using its resources particularly efficiently.

We’d at least have expected less redeposit with this kind of water usage.

What owners are saying

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The GE GDF630PSMSS's control panel has a clear layout and is easy to use.

Owners are generally pleased with their GE GDF630PSMSS, awarding it 4.4 stars out of 5 on average, across major retailers.

Common points of praise include the dishwasher’s storage options (like the third rack), layout, intuitive controls, quiet operation, and cleaning ability. Those who had complaints cited problems with getting dishes clean, especially up on the third rack.

Warranty

GE covers the GDF630PSMSS for one year of parts and service. This is the standard warranty for appliances. For context, some companies will offer extended warranties that last several additional years, or cover specific parts for up to a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should you buy the GE GDF630PSMSS?

No. This dishwasher might have some great features, but the point of a dishwasher is to clean dishes first and foremost, and the GDF630PSMSS simply doesn’t do a good enough job at scrubbing out stains to justify its purchase price. While the GDF630PSMSS might be able to handle lightly soiled dishes with ease, the same could be said for many affordable dishwashers.

If you’re looking for a new dishwasher at about the same price point, we’d highly recommend checking out the LG LDF5545SS which is on of the best affordable options we’ve tested. If you’re just looking for the best dishwasher out there, you can’t go wrong with the Bosch 800 Series.

Meet the testers Mark Brezinski Senior Writer @markbrezinski Mark Brezinski is a senior writer with seven years of experience reviewing consumer tech and home appliances. See all of Mark Brezinski's reviews Kyle Hamilton Product Tester Kyle Hamilton is a product tester at Reviewed, specializing in home appliances and technology. See all of Kyle Hamilton's reviews