Need a dishwasher? Minor problems don't detract from this major deal

Pros Strong cleaning for its price point

15-minute Quick cycle

Good value Cons Very few extra features

Slightly unintuitive controls

Minor issues with redeposit

The Hisense HUI6220XCUS has a standard layout, a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel exterior, and a pocket handle.

Inside is a typical two-rack arrangement. Both racks glide smoothly, which makes the HUI6220XCUS feel borderline luxurious to use. The upper rack also has adjustable height.

About the Hisense HUI6220XCUS dishwasher

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan One of the few optional extra features on the HUI6220XCUS is its top rack has adjustable height.

Dimensions: 33.7” x 23.8” x 22.8” (H x W x D)

Finishes: Stainless steel

Cycles: Auto, Intense, Normal, Quick, Rinse

Cycle options: Can enable sanitize on the Intense cycle; Door Open option to enable air dry after cycles; 1–24 hour cycle delay

User manual: Hisense HUI6220XCUS dishwasher manual

What we like

Normal and Intense cycles blast away stains

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The lower rack doesn't have adjustable tines, and the tines are located closer together than you may be used to making it difficult to accommodate bulkier items.

Both the Normal and Intense cycles punch above their weight when it comes to cleaning. Compared to the average dishwasher, these cycles fall slightly ahead of the curve, cleaning away about 2% more stains.

While this may not seem like a lot, keep in mind that we put in heavily-soiled dishes. Most dishwashers are able to clean away 96% of stains or more, and most people will consider a dish still dirty if there’s more than one speck of food remaining after a cycle.

Given this, we are impressed with the HUI6220XCUS’s performance. You shouldn’t run into many issues using the Normal or Intense cycles, even with difficult stains.

The Quick cycle is one of the fastest we’ve seen

While it’s cleaning power isn’t as strong as this machine's other cycles, the Quick cycle can freshen up lightly-soiled dishes in a blazingly fast 15 minutes. This is the fastest Quick cycle we’ve measured to date, much faster than the average washer’s 58 minutes and still quite a bit faster than our old fastest washer, which clocks in at 26 minutes.

During this time, the HUI6220XCUS does a decent job at cleaning, erasing over 92% of the stains. Not only is this relatively close to the average washer’s 96% clean, it finishes in about a quarter of the time. While leaving 8% of stains on the dish isn't normally a good thing, our test stains are pretty substantial and dried on, making them particularly stubborn. If you stick to using the Quick cycle on lightly-stained dishes (as intended), they should come out looking relatively spotless.

What we don’t like

The cutlery basket is a magnet for redeposit

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan We had to make sure we rinsed the cutlery basket between tests, as it tended to collect redeposit.

One of the few concerns we have with this dishwasher is redeposit, which is when food soil gets washed off a plate, isn’t filtered out correctly, and ends up getting sprayed onto another plate.

In the HUI6220XCUS’s case, we frequently found redeposit collecting on the cutlery basket. While this is better than getting redeposit on your clean dishes, it’s still not ideal.

Redeposit is almost always a filtration issue, and most often results from foods that are more fibrous or particulate. Things like vegetable-based powders are notorious for bypassing even the best dishwasher filters, so if you tend to make your own smoothies or protein bars, consider giving those a thorough rinse before putting them into your HUI6220XCUS.

The controls aren’t immediately intuitive

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan While we like the HUI6220XCUS's controls after getting used to them, it isn't immediately apparent that you need to press them down for a second before it registers.

Reading through user reviews, it seems pretty clear that dozens of new HUI6220XCUS owners don't realize that you need to press and hold the buttons to get them to activate.

Press and hold isn’t a common control style, and nothing on the Hisense dishwasher indicates this is what you need to do outside of reading through the user's manual.

The design choice can prevent accidental presses, and we did grow to like it over time during our testing period, but we also think a lot of confusion can be avoided with something as simple as slapping a reminder sticker on the power button as part of its packaging.

What owners are saying

As alluded to above, combing through user reviews you’ll run into a lot of complaints that seem to stem from difficulty with the HUI6220XCUS’s controls. As a result, it has a relatively low rating: It’s averaging 2.9 out of 5 stars across major retailers.

Other complaints center around disappointment with cleaning ability (most cited redeposit or poor filtration), noise, or frustration with technical aspects (supply/drain line being too short, not coming with certain adapters included, etc.).

Consumer who love their HUI6220XCUS cited it does a good job for its price, offers a lot of room for dishes, and the automatic door-open drying feature.

Warranty

Hisense offers a two-year warranty that covers parts and labor. This is twice as long as the industry standard one year, which the majority of appliances have. This being said, some manufacturers—like LG, Samsung, and Maytag—will ensure certain parts for up to 10 years.

Should you buy the Hisense HUI6220XCUS dishwasher?

Yes. The Hisense HUI6220XCUS doesn’t have many features or cycle options, but it does provide a whole lot of cleaning power for a relatively low price. If you don’t necessarily think you’ll use bottle jets, a third rack, or a dozen different customization options, the HUI6220XCUS is an excellent choice.

If you’re on a budget or just looking for a no-frills dishwasher that provides the most bang for your buck, the HUI6220XCUS should be towards the top of your list of models to consider.

We also highly recommend putting the LG LDF5545ST on your list, as it’s one of the best affordable dishwashers we’ve ever tested.

