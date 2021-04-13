This high-end dishwasher is worth every penny of its steep price

Pros Powerful cleaning

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Miele G 7566 is a high-end dishwasher with plenty of features.

Dimensions: 23 ⅝” x 33 ⅜” x 22 ½” (W x H x D)

23 ⅝” x 33 ⅜” x 22 ½” (W x H x D) Finishes: Clean Touch Steel

Clean Touch Steel Cycles: Economy, Normal, Sensor Wash, Pots & Pans, QuickIntenseWash, SaniWash, Energy Saver, Extra Quiet, Grates & Filters

Economy, Normal, Sensor Wash, Pots & Pans, QuickIntenseWash, SaniWash, Energy Saver, Extra Quiet, Grates & Filters Control Style: Fully Integrated (Cannot see controls when door is closed)

Fully Integrated (Cannot see controls when door is closed) Noise Rating: 40dBA

What we like

It tackles stain removal like a heavyweight champ

First and foremost, a dishwasher needs to be able to clean dishes, and the G 7566 does not disappoint. Across the cycles we tested, this Miele removed an average of 99.87% of all the stains we challenged it with. The uninitiated may expect nothing short of a perfect score from such an expensive dishwasher, but our testing stains are designed to resist getting cleaned off. We use everything from spinach puree to baked-on cheese.

The Normal cycle took about two-and-a-half hours and removed 99.94% of all stains. If you’re in a hurry, the Quick cycle took roughly an hour and removed 99.85% of stains. The downside is that the Quick cycle does not use the 7566’s auto open feature, leaving most of our dishes wet to the touch.

The automatic detergent dispenser makes cleaning easier

The G 7566 has the ability to automatically dispense detergent. The feature is called AutoDos, and it comes on the coattails of a similar system found on Miele’s compact washers.

AutoDos works with a proprietary detergent pod called a PowerDisk that gets popped into a specialized compartment that releases detergent during a wash cycle. Each disk contains enough detergent for 20 cycles. The G 7566 comes with one PowerDisk and a voucher to receive six more for free, an offer that’s good through the end of 2023. After you run through that supply, you can order a PowerDisk 6-pack online for about $70.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The PowerDisk is a large detergent pod that holds about 20 cycles of detergent.

However, the real genius to the AutoDos feature is the fact that you can easily turn it on and off with a touch of a button if you wanted to switch over to the traditional detergent dispenser. An average family may use the traditional dispenser day-to-day, but then turn on the AutoDos after a party to run one cycle after another. AutoDos also prevents the user from putting too much detergent into the dishwasher and causing a sudsy nightmare.

Let’s also be real: Pouring detergent into the dispenser is a pain. It’s caustic and gets on your hands and everywhere else. AutoDos is just super convenient, and that’s really why we like it so much.

When we tested the AutoDos with the PowerDisk, we found its cleaning ability to be exactly the same as the leading powdered dish detergent. So, you’re losing no cleaning power and gaining a lot of conveniences.



It offers a unique, energy efficient way to get dishes dry

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan A mechanical arm opens the door after select cycles to help dry the interior.

If you typically run the dishwasher while you’re at work or overnight, the G 7566 is perfect for you. After a Normal or Pot & Pans cycle, the dishwasher’s built-in mechanical arm pops the door ajar, letting out steam and helping to air-dry your dishes.

Entry-level dishwashers tend to use energy-intensive heating coils and even Bosch’s Zeolite dishwashers use electricity for the drying process. Miele’s unique approach to drying saves money and energy.

One bit of advice, if you’re looking to run the G 7566 be sure to deactivate the end-of-cycle signal in the option’s menu. You can adjust the sound level of the activation and end-of-cycle chimes. We found the default setting to be way too loud for small homes and apartments.

Got a problem? There’s a setting for it

In general, build quality and options are what separate high-end dishwashers from more affordable competitors. And the Miele G 7566 has options to tackle almost any situation you’d encounter.

While the Miele features too many options to talk about each one in detail, we do have some highlights we want to cover.

You can micromanage or set-it-and-forget-it, it’s your choice.

If you’re in the habit of over reducing sauces or burning stuff onto pans, the IntenseZone option increases the spray pressure on the lower rack, so you can deal with stuck-on stains without risking delicate items on the upper racks. Flower vases or Pilsner glasses can be cleaned by taking advantage of the adjustable height lever for the middle rack.

Families will like the SaniWash option. Reaching temperatures north of 165°F, the majority of microbes can’t stand the heat, which means that teething rings, Legos, and other hard plastic toys can get the clean they so desperately need. You can even adjust how much RinseAid is released.

What we don’t like

This dishwasher is expensive

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The walls of the interior are made of stainless steel, which baffle sound and amplifies the interior lighting.

At the time of this review, the Miele G 7566 SCVi SF costs more than $2,000. In fact, it’s one of the most expensive dishwashers that has ever graced our labs. We understand that there is a lot of unique technology in this model, but we also get that most people are going to walk away after looking at the price tag.

The organizational system is too restrictive

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan At times we found the design of the rack to be restrictive and overly niche.

We can tell from the design and placement of the dishwasher’s tines that improvisational loading is frowned upon. There’s a specialized spot for just about everything in this Miele, from plates to bowls. During testing, this led to occasional frustration. One time that stands out is when we were in a hurry to load a large amount of flatware—we couldn’t do it. This dishwasher doesn’t have a cutlery basket, and every fork and knife needed to be slotted into the third rack piece by piece.

Warranty

The Miele G 7566 SCVi SF is covered by a one-year warranty, but this can be extended to two years if the unit is installed by an authorized technician.

Should you buy it?

Yes

If you can afford it, the Miele G 7566 SCVi SF is a high-end dishwasher that will please just about anyone. Our lab testing showed that it has superior cleaning performance and is efficient with its water and power usage.

With the fundamentals covered, the G 7566 also has plenty of icing on the cake with its cornucopia of features. A SaniWash, adjustable racks, and an automatic detergent dispenser makes this a great washer for a household of any size. However, this model is not a stopgap or even an upgrade, it’s an investment in your kitchen.

If you can’t get past the price tag, but still want that sleek stainless steel look, we’d suggest checking out the Bosch 800 series.

