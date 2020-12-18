Are Yetis dishwasher safe? We tried it

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's the holiday season, and you've shopped for your gifts. As with the last few years, one popular stocking stuffer that remains on trend—especially for men—is Yeti vacuum insulated travel cups.

The Yeti brand positions itself as a rugged alternative to mass-market products that aren't truly built to handle the rough and tumble nature of the great outdoors. Yeti has a claim on its site asserting that, “Yeti represents the yardstick by which all other outdoor products are measured.”

And yet. Thousands of people query Google every month, wondering if Yeti cups are dishwasher safe. So much so that Yeti actually has a page to address that issue.

It would stand to reason that cups meant to survive the wilds of this planet would also be able to survive a dishwasher.

But, here at Reviewed, we know dishwashers, and we test their cleaning prowess daily in our labs. Our thinking is, while the environmental hazards of camping, hiking, or fishing can be harsh, they also don't put you into contact with the intense environment created by a heavy cycle specifically designed to scour surfaces. Sure, your mug may get some rock scrapes or claw marks, but it's not getting dissolved by chemicals and heat.

So, we ran four different Yeti cups through the dishwasher a bunch of times to see what would happen. We tested our second favorite water bottle the 26 oz. bottle with chug cap, the 12 oz. kid's bottle with straw cap, the 10 oz. wine tumbler, and the 20 oz. tumbler with MagSlider lid.

Here's what we found.

Here's how we tested

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton To test if these Yeti cups are dishwasher safe, we ran them through 10 normal cycles and checked them for damage or wear and tear.

We ran each cup and lid through 10 back-to-back normal cycles on a KitchenAid KDPM804KBS dishwasher with ProDry enabled.

Three of the four Yeti test cups came out looking like the photo below: basically no difference in condition before and after experiencing the 10 dishwasher cycles.

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The top row shows the exterior and interior before any washes. The bottom row is after 10 washes. If you're squinting to spot the differences, there really aren't any. No damage here.

However, the Yeti wine tumbler did show wear and tear after 10 cycles, with some minor damage to its stainless steel interior.

We examined the dishwasher after our test runs, specifically the tines the wine tumbler was placed upon, but we didn't find anything out of the ordinary. Below you can see, from left to right, the interior before washing, after five washes, and after 10 washes. You can see that the damage does seem to get worse over time.

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton From left to right, these images show the interior of the wine tumbler before any washing, after five washes, and after 10 washes. You can see that blackened ring around the inside get worse over time.

The take-away: Are Yetis dishwasher safe?

Overall, yes. Go ahead and use that stocking stuffer for all it's worth. Our tests show that the Yeti family of products is, for the most part, dishwasher safe. We only saw problems with the wine tumbler, which were minor, but still pretty noticeable. So, maybe give that one a pass.

Yeti has issued recalls in the past—their 20 oz travel mug with Stronghold lid would come apart under certain conditions—and it's possible they'll issue a recall on these wine tumblers, too, if the problem is more widespread.



We did reach out to contact Yeti with our findings, but we have not yet received a response.

