The Best Workout Headphones of 2022

Between work, hobbies, and whatever semblance of a social life we can piece together these days, it's tough to stay committed to a regular workout. But a great pair of workout headphones can change that, transforming your exercise routine into an opportunity to catch up on podcasts or dig into some new music.

If you’re looking for the perfect pair, you can’t go wrong with our favorite workout earbuds, the Jabra Elite 7 Active (available at Jabra). The Elite 7 Active have it all: a rugged and water-resistant form factor, tons of features (including both transparency mode and active noise cancellation) and easy-press controls so you can keep that heart rate humming. But there are plenty of other great earbuds primed for your workout routine, and we’ve put dozens to the test so you can find the perfect pair, no matter how you get your sweat on.

Here are the best workout headphones we tested, ranked in order:

Jabra Elite 7 Active JLab Epic Air Sport ANC Jabra Elite 4 Active Beats Fit Pro JBL x Under Armour True Wireless Flash X Sony WF-SP800N Beats Powerbeats Pro Beats Powerbeats Sony Linkbuds Bose Sport Open Earbuds

Credit: Reviewed/Ryan Waniata The Jabra Elite 7 Active are fantastic workout earbuds, and much more.

Best Overall Jabra Elite 7 Active The Jabra Elite 7 Active, which step in to replace the Elite Active 75t, are great wireless earphones for just about anyone. But, as you'd guess, they're particularly amazing for folks who spend a lot of time running or working out, thanks to their nimble design, IP57-rated dust and water resistance, and a stable fit that's comfortable for your toughest workouts or workdays. The Elite 7 Active will net you nearly every bell and whistle you might need. A finder function makes sure you won't lose track of them. Transparency mode lets you hear the world around you, so you can stay aware in nearly any situation, including your favorite jogging route. They also provide solid noise canceling, and Jabra even released a firmware update that adds multipoint pairing, which helps make these buds perfect for moving from outdoor activities to your work calls. The Elite 7 Active offer solid audio performance, though their brighter sound signature may need some EQ to smooth things out. Still, their sound will satisfy most casual listeners and power users alike, especially once you take Jabra's audio personalization sound test. Jabra's signature push-button playback controls are intuitive and customizable (thanks to the loaded Jabra Sound+ app) to make for one of the best user experiences in the workout game. The updated fit, while more intrusive, is also more grippy and comfortable (for our ears) than the 75t over time, which makes them all the better for your toughest workouts. It also means you don't need ear hooks to keep them in. That's all bolstered by around 7-8 hours of battery life per charge with ANC, and up to 35 hours with the case, a sizeable step up from their predecessors. The Jabra Elite 7 Active are a great pick for any workout, offering superb overall performance, durability, and a well-rounded user experience. In addition, if you need improved calling the Elite 7 Pro are nearly identical to their cousins, but trade additional calling software for a less grippy exterior. Either way, you'll be getting a great pair of durable workout buds, armed for virtually any scenario you can throw at them. Pros Snug and stable fit

Great battery and waterproofing

Loaded with features Cons So-so default sound

Credit: Reviewed/Geoffrey Morrison The JLab Epic Air Sport ANC are an exceptional value and perfect workout companions for those on a budget.

Best Value The JLab Epic Air Sport ANC JLab's Epic Air Sport ANC may look like they're sport first and everything else a distant second, but looks can be deceiving. Not only are they great for your daily workout grind, but they're also well suited for anyone worried about getting a good fit, especially those who struggle with traditional earbuds. They’re IP66 rated, meaning they’ve got good dust and water resistance—but don’t submerge them. One big reason they work great for high-impact workouts is the over-ear loop design. It’s a soft silicone we never found annoying, fitting comfortably even with glasses. Some people aren’t a fan of this style, but it allows for a more secure fit than other options—we never once felt that they’d fall out and get lost. That makes them a great trade-out if options like the Jabra Elite 7 Active won't work for your ears. The loops aren’t removable (see the non-Sport sibling), but the Epic Air Sport come with multiple silicone ear tip options, plus a very comfortable foam tip. Overall the sound is a bit bass heavy, but JLab's app allows for extensive EQ options to help you fine-tune your preferred sound. Battery life was slightly less than claimed. We measured around 13 hours per charge to JLab’s claim of 15, but still, that’s a ton for true wireless headphones. If you enable features like noise canceling, you’ll get less battery life. Speaking of noise canceling, like most affordable true wireless options, it’s pretty mild. It doesn’t hurt to have it, of course, but if you’re looking specifically for noise canceling, you’ll want to look at the top picks on our best wireless earbuds list, or our best noise-canceling headphones list. Like the majority of modern wireless earbuds, the Epic Air Sport ANC also offer adjustable transparency mode, which JLab calls Be Aware, letting you hear your environment in high-traffic areas. The case, a bit larger than the others in this category, also holds a big battery, offering about 3.5 additional charges. It has an attached USB cable, which is either a strength or a weakness depending on your gear. More importantly, it has wireless charging which is a great touch. If you’re headed out for a walk or hike, these are a fantastic pair to grab, and at this price, they're very hard to pass up. Pros Secure, adaptable fit

Multiple sound options

Other Top Workout Headphones We Tested

Jabra Elite 4 Active Much like their pricier siblings, Jabra’s Elite 4 Active offer a near-comprehensive package that bundles in just about everything you could want in a pair of true wireless earbuds. Notably, these buds also tow a starting price tag that’s among the lowest points of entry we’ve ever seen for a pair of earbuds this loaded. The stacked feature set offers something for everyone, whether you need a snug pair of earbuds for running, a water-resistant pair you can rinse off in the sink (and even dunk for short periods), or some decent noise canceling to keep out the distractions while working out or working from home. You’ll get plenty of functionality in Jabra’s Sound+ app like a 5-band EQ and an earbuds finder, alongside usability features like comprehensive onboard controls (including volume control), battery playback of 6-7 hours per charge, and the ability to use either bud on its own. These earbuds don’t have it all, of course. You won’t get the seamless connection to Apple’s ecosystem found in iOS favorites like the AirPods or Beats Fit Pro, and you’ll have to forgo the multipoint pairing of Jabra’s top pairs. You’ll also have to give up on a few features that come standard in some options at this price, like auto-pause when you pull an earbud out or a wireless charging case. But Jabra attempts to make up for those omissions for Android users with extras like Google Fast Pair and one-tap access to Spotify. When it comes to performance, the Elite 4 Active can’t match what you’ll get from top picks for features like active noise canceling, calling, or sound quality, but then again you won’t be paying the sticker-shocking prices many of the market’s top performers beg, either. That’s what makes the Elite 4 Active such a tempting option: they give you a big heap of flagship features at a price that’s easy to justify on just about any budget. Whatever you’re into, Jabra’s versatile Elite 4 Active buds bring you a huge slice of the best that true wireless earbuds have to offer at a very nice price. Pros Snug, weatherproof design

Active noise canceling

Great features and battery Cons No auto-pause

Beats Fit Pro The Beats Fit Pro aren't dunkable like a lot of the options on our list, but their excellent fit, reams of features, and solid-enough IPX4 water resistance makes them a sleeper hit as your go-to workout buds. That's especially true for iPhone owners, as the Beats Fit Pro have finally usurped the Apple AirPods Pro as the best choice for most iOS users. Starting at $200, the Beats Fit Pro provide longer battery life than the AirPods Pro (6 hours with noise canceling, 7 without), a more secure fit thanks to their rubbery fins, and comparable if not better sound quality. They’re neck and neck for noise canceling, offer natural sounding transparency mode to hear the world around you, and they're a solid choice for Android users, too, thanks to the dedicated Beats app. The Fit Pro also do everything the AirPods Pro do in terms of iOS features. There’s iCloud/Music Sharing, Hands-Free Siri, Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, and Find My tracking so you won’t lose them. Right down to Apple’s H1 chip, the Fit Pro are essentially the AirPods Pro in a better-fitting, more colorful, and sports-ready package. That’s not to say the Fit Pro are perfect. During testing, they weren’t quite as clear as the AirPods Pro when it came to voice calling in a windy environment. You also can’t wirelessly charge their case, and they can occasionally be finicky on Android phones. But that's mostly nitpicking. As long as you're not looking for dunkable buds that take a massive beating, the Beats Fit Pro are great workout buds that are just as versatile for your home office as the gym. If you're an iPhone user looking for the workout buds that also unlock all your favorite AirPods features, these are your go-to pick. Pros Clear, balanced sound

Good noise canceling

Ample feature set Cons Can be finicky on Android

No EQ modes

JBL x Under Armour True Wireless Flash X If you're an athlete or a fitness enthusiast, you probably know Under Armour and its lauded range of workout clothes and wearables. UA has also lent its fitness expertise to wireless headphones in a partnership with the audio experts at JBL. The True Wireless Flash X are actually the second-gen baby of this fruitful collaboration, and they're a stalwart audio companion for your workouts. The True Wireless Flash X are excellent for the gym or jogging. They have multiple useful sound modes for hearing what's going on around you, and the earbuds and case are extremely robust and impact-resistant. They're a bit on the pricey side for headphones that might not be your go-to choice for non-workout situations, but if you've got the budget for a more purpose-built pair of headphones that can moonlight for other use cases, they’re an excellent choice. Where the Flash X really stand out from the pack is in the details of their design and physical components. The earbuds (and stabilizing wings) have been carefully crafted to be extremely durable, composed of a firm but gently yielding rubber that makes for a very tight fit/seal. This is important for both keeping out exterior noise and keeping them in your ears under duress. You can jump around, drop to the ground, or (we daresay) do a cartwheel through a waterfall and the True Wireless Flash will stay put. While they can become uncomfortable over time, and forego some desirable features like active noise cancellation, they make up for it in terms of sheer stability. Combined with the fully aluminum charging case—a product that should be able to withstand even the most grueling situations—the Flash X might just be the saviors of your workout universe. Pros Super durable

Excellent water resistance

Good battery life Cons Sound could be better for the price

Sony WF-SP800N Sony's WF-SP800N are formidable workout earbuds, offering an embarrassment of features for their price point, along with impressive sound, a strong and stable connection, and a sporty, water-resistant design. Packing everything from light noise cancellation and transparency mode to location-based audio adjustment, the SP800N are impressively well-appointed for their cost—especially since you can often find them on sale. They're also highly tunable thanks to Sony's Headphones Connect app, including a five-band EQ with a separate bass control so you can easily pull back (or ramp up) their booming "Extra Bass" feature. Their involved ear tips and fins also make sure they stay fit in a wide variety of situations. As for negatives, the SP800N’s noise cancelation is nothing to write home about, and the buds are fairly bulky in your ears. The charging case also stores only one extra charge, though their 9 hours of playback per charge makes this more palatable. In addition, we found a tear in one of the silicone ear fins after just a few days, but based on over 1,000 user reviews, we’re inclined to write this off as a fluke. Their incredible playback time of 9 hours on a single charge with noise cancellation—and a whopping 13 hours without it—alongside a wealth of other features makes them steeped with value. As they've aged, the buds have also become increasingly difficult to find new, which is why we've linked the blue version, but if you're looking for solid Sony workout buds, these are great fit. Pros Smooth, detailed sound

Up to 13 hours playback time

Virtually ever feature you need Cons Chunky design

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro Priced similarly to Apple's AirPods Pro, the Beats Powerbeats Pro are impressive true wireless earphones in their own right. Though they've lost some luster in recent years with heated competition, they offer impressive playback time per charge, great sound, and a durable, sporty design that stays put under duress. They're relatively stylish (as you might expect from Beats), available in ivory, black, navy, or moss colors, and their adjustable ear hooks help to keep them in your ears during just about any workout. This is where the Powerbeats line turned the corner. They offer great water resistance and vastly improved sound quality over previous Beats earbuds, making them a good choice for general use, though their ear-hook design can get uncomfortable over time. They come with a pocketable charging case (due to their ear hooks, it’s a lot larger than most), but their impressive 9 hours of battery life per charge allows you to leave the case behind. The Powerbeats Pro are less minimalist than the Fit Pro, and are still priced relatively high—especially for headphones that don’t include active noise cancellation or even any form of transparency mode. This makes them less-than-ideal for jogging in busy areas, but you can use just one of them at a time in such cases to keep aware of your surroundings. If you’re looking for fitness first, and don’t hold transparency mode as a must-have feature, the Powerbeats Pro are a fine choice—especially if you grab them on a good sale. Pros Water-resistant

Available in a number of colors

Long battery life Cons Bass-forward sound not for everyone

Beats Powerbeats (4th Gen) The 4th-gen Beats Powerbeats are basically the same headphones as the Powerbeats Pro—they simply aren't "true wireless," featuring a small cable that runs between the two buds and behind your neck. However, what you're sacrificing by way of true wireless freedom, you're making up for in cost. The Powerbeats are a great stand-in for the Powerbeats Pro, priced well below their sibling's retail price. Not only that, but you'll also get longer battery playback per charge (though there's no charging case for a top-off). Outside of the wire situation, Beats fans will be happy to know that the connected Powerbeats sound just as good as the "Pro" model, and offer similar levels of flexibility and style (i.e., they come in a bunch of colors). Like other Beats headphones, their sound profile is still bass-forward, but it’s thankfully restrained here for excellent clarity to power you through your workout. As you’d expect for fitness headphones, the Powerbeats are also sweat- and water-resistant (IPX4) so you won’t have to worry about going for the gusto—but you can't dunk them. They also offer shockingly good connection quality that outdoes their siblings, as well as any other true wireless earbuds we've tried. Seriously, they've got such good range you may actually forget where you put your phone. We do wish Beats included transparency mode to keep you safe on the road, but if you’re mostly looking for gym buds or don’t mind pulling out one earbud in dicey areas, the Powerbeats are a great buy. Pros Incredible wireless range

Clear, powerful sound

Workout ready Cons No transparency mode

Sony Linkbuds (WF-L900) Sony's Linkbuds are among the most unique earbuds on the market. In fact, the only pair we've come across that's similar is Bose's Sport Open Earbuds. Both pairs offer a distinct take on the genre that aims to keep your ears open, and as such, your wits about you in almost any activity. Sony's buds do so with their trademark "donut hole" design, which actually shapes the drivers into tiny circlets with a hole in the middle. As you can imagine, that makes these buds pretty excellent for running, hiking, and biking in areas where you don't want to lose your aural awareness (i.e. surface streets, highways, and biking trails). What's more, the Linkbuds still manage to offer relatively clear and full the sound, though their bass response obviously suffers due to their lack of a tight seal in your ear canal. Apart from their holey, infinity design, the Linkbuds stand out for their lightweight (only 4 grams per bud) and relatively stable fit, though their hard plastic design can wear on the ears after a while. They don't use ear tips, but little ear wings in multiple sizes to keep them in your ears, and their IPX4 rating gives them decent sweat and water resistance. They also offer a fair few features, controllable through Sony's headphone app, including a five-band EQ, extras like Sony's Speak to Chat feature that pauses sound when you speak, and Adaptive Audio which ramps up the sound automatically when your environment gets loud. How important those are to you will vary by user, but there are some solid options. We found their tap controls—which allow you to tap on the buds themselves or your face to control playback—hit or miss. Battery life is also pedestrian but workable at 5.5 hours per charge, with an even less impressive 17.5 hours total with the case. Overall, we wish they were a bit slicker in operation and offered better next-gen features for their price. And of course, you'll have to give up any form of noise canceling. That means they won't be your best option for noisy gyms, among many other scenarios. That said, if you're the type who does a lot of jogging on busy streets and you find microphone-controlled transparency mode features to be insufficient, the Linkbuds could be the earbuds you've been waiting for. They're pricey for earbuds with limited use cases, but there's also nothing out there quite like them. Pros Natural audio awareness

Good sound and features

Slick, micro design Cons Mediocre battery life

Narrow use cases

Bose Sport Open Earbuds Bose’s Sport Open Earbuds are the other most prominent open-ear buds we've come across. They finish lower in the rankings, partly because they simply don’t have the features that many of our favorites offer. But that’s also because the Sport Open are unlike most other earbuds, and given the right use case, they could be the perfect choice for your workout adventures. So what makes the Sport Open so different? Quite simply, these are open-ear headphones (as the name helpfully spells out) meaning they don’t go in your ear canals at all, but sit above them to beam sound in from tiny speaker vents. What’s remarkable about this technology isn’t so much that you can hear things clearly, or even that it offers very minimal “bleed” into the world around you. No, what’s most impressive is that the Sport Open Earbuds actually sound good. And when you don’t have ear cups or even ear tips, that’s a feat in itself. The Sport Open use an advanced version of Bose’s OpenAudio technology, which can also be found in the company’s distinctive audio sunglasses, the Bose Frames. The sound has been upgraded, however, adding the crucial element of fuller and richer bass to their already impressive upper register. The result is an enjoyable audio experience that also keeps your ears fully open and free to explore (and keep you aware of) the world around you. This makes them great for running and hiking, but especially good for cycling, where the transparency mode of traditional wireless earbuds is rendered almost useless. Bose adds to the package with simple setup, a relatively hearty chassis for each bud, and (crucially) IPX4 water resistance to protect them from the elements. They also offer around 7-8 hours of battery per charge alongside a minimalist, but relatively effective control system accessed via a small button on the bottom of each earbud. There are some drawbacks to being different, though, starting with the fact that, unlike every other pair of true wireless earbuds we’ve tested, the Sport Open don’t come with a charging case to top off their battery on the go. They also have a relatively austere feature set (as you can imagine, there’s no way to add active noise cancellation here). And, for our ears anyway, they became relatively uncomfortable over time, making their use cases all the more limited. That said, if you’re looking for groundbreaking buds that sound good and keep your ears naturally free in any environment, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds are worth considering. Pros Impressive sound for open buds

Excellent for cycling

Slick, relatively rugged design Cons No charging case

Heavy frame can wear on ears

How We Test Workout Headphones

Credit: Reviewed/Ryan Waniata Fully wireless earbuds make up the majority of our favorite workout headphones.

For this list, we focus on several key pain points that consumers typically run into when buying both wireless and “true wireless” earbuds (those completely free of any wires): battery life, ease of use, controls, wireless range, sound quality, sound isolation, water and dust resistance, and comfort, among other features.

For sound quality tests, we use a mix of real-world and lab testing, including data collection and A/B testing on factors like max volume, passive and active noise attenuation (including active noise cancellation), and how well each earbud blocked outside and background noise. We use all the earbuds extensively, playing a wide variety of test tracks ranging from classical to hip-hop, rock, jazz, and more.

Most features are tested in real-life situations, including sweat proofing, short- and long-term comfort, battery life, microphone quality, and connectivity over distances and through obstacles like doors and walls.

Perhaps the biggest missing link in all headphone reviews is durability. It's simply impossible for us to test a single pair and come to a meaningful conclusion about how well they'll hold up over time and with regular use (and abuse). To account for this, we noted any major issues that popped up in user reviews (where available), and adjust our scoring over time as needed. We also use these earbuds over a prolonged period and update their firmware when available to test out the latest features and update relevant articles and reviews with our findings.

The truth is that wireless earbuds across the board have struggled with durability, so this is a major cause of concern for us. Since some of these models are quite new, we reserve the right to re-evaluate our conclusions as we become aware of any major issues or pain points as time goes on.

What You Should Know About Workout Headphones

You've probably seen a bunch of different headphones in your everyday life. While they have a number of different selling points, headphones are primarily categorized into three types: in-ear (including all earbuds), on-ear, and over-ear. For this article we'll be focused only on in-ear models. These are primarily designed to be inserted into your ear canal and, apart from audiophile options or professional in-ear monitors, the vast majority will connect to your source device wirelessly.

Credit: Reviewed.com/Jackson Ruckar Workout headphones generally excel at stability, weather resistance, and durability.

There are some very important aspects specifically for workout headphones, which we targeted for this list. Those include durability, stability for the fit, and water/sweat resistance. We also look at other important aspects, such as particularly easy access controls so you won't have to slow your roll to pump up your jams. For instance, headphones with push-button controls, such as Jabra models or the latest Beats, are particularly easy to use when you're sweating to the oldies (or newies?).

When it comes to a stable fit, we also tend to lean toward headphones with either wings or hooks to make sure they stay tight (though our favorite Jabra models do the trick with a deeper setting in your ear canal for plenty of stability).

Of course, all of the earbuds on our list also connect to your device wirelessly so you won't get tangled in wires. And most headphones we target for our top picks are fully wireless for even more convenience when you're on the go.

Knowing the basic terminology of modern headphones is the best way to estimate what you need, which will guide you toward deciding on where you may want to compromise to fit your budget. Below are a few important terms to know before you shop.

Bluetooth/wireless : A pair of Bluetooth headphones that let you unplug from your source device is ideal for workouts. A set of "true wireless" earbuds are even more minimalist, offering totally wire-free listening with no cable between the earbuds. For the best workout experience, Bluetooth headphones are what you need—and fortunately, they're ubiquitous enough these days that you can find them in every style and price range.

Active Noise Cancellation : Noise-canceling headphones, i.e those with active noise cancellation (ANC) aren't just for frequent flyers. Originally developed for pilots, these headphones reduce the volume of ambient noise around you. Over the last several years they've become a mainstay for travelers, public transit commuters, gym-goers, and those working in distracting environments in the office or at home. Most of our top picks include ANC as the feature has become more popular and widely available. You can also check out our guide of the best noise-canceling headphones we've tested.

Transparency mode : This feature goes by many names, including HearThrough mode, ambient sound mode, Be Aware, etc. All of these phrases refer to the same technology, which uses tiny microphones on the exterior of your headphones or earbuds to filter in sound from your environment. The purpose is to keep you aware of your surroundings, letting you play tunes while you jog or hike, while still being aware of dangers or alerts. Not all transparency mode is created equal, though, and how a headphone’s hardware and software handle things like wind gusts can make a serious difference in the feature’s utility.

IP: You'll encounter an "IP" rating across a wide array of electronics but the term is perhaps most important (in the headphone world anyway) when it comes to products designed to take on the elements. You'll often see the code "IPX" with a number at the end, or you may see codes like IP67, etc. The first number is dust resistance—essentially how well the product stands up to ingress, and the higher the number the better. The second number is water resistance. The highest you'll likely see for headphones is "7" which means the product is certified to withstand being fully submerged in one meter of water (freshwater only) for 30 minutes. For workout headphones, anything from IPX4 (meaning the headphones can withstand splashes from any direction) and above is solid. For more info check out our IP guide.

More Workout Headphones

The Jabra Elite Active 75t have long been our favorite workout buds, especially when their price began to drop like a stone. They've since been all but replaced by the Elite 7 Active, and their price has skyrocketed on some sites, but if you can find them on a good sale ($100 or so) they are a fantastic option worth grabbing before they're gon. Get the Jabra Elite Active 75t at Jabra

The Jaybird Vista 2 are a popular pair of workout buds that offer great features, solid sound, and serious weather resistance. We experienced some connection issues in testing and other users reported similar problems online, but they may still be worth considering if you're a fan of the brand. Get the Jaybird Vista 2 at Amazon

