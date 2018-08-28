The Best Duct Tape of 2022

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Best Overall Black Gorilla Tape, 12 yd Gorilla Tape easily topped our list of duct tapes thanks to its incredible holding power and durability. While it’s certainly not the cheapest option in this roundup, it’s also not the most expensive. And because it’s so strong, you’ll need to use less of it for each task. At 17 mils thickness, with a reinforced backing and extra-thick coating of adhesive, it takes the “gorilla” idea pretty seriously. It aced the water test, holding back a serious leak for more than five minutes while cheaper tapes failed in seconds. The Gorilla Tape was also among the strongest tapes in our adhesion strength test, second only to Gaffer Power. (In truth, both took a backseat to the astonishing holding power of FiberFix, but that’s not really a duct tape.) And yet despite all that power, the Gorilla Tape also proved to be one of the easiest to tear and to handle. Its sheer weight kept it from flopping around and sticking to itself—truly the bane of the cheaper tapes. If you need it taped and you need it to hold, get the Gorilla. Pros Strong adhesive

Durable

Best Value Duck Tape, Max Strength, 35 yd Sometimes a classic can be improved upon. While Duck Tape-brand Classic duct tape fell short in our testing, the heavier-gauge Duck Tape MAX proved to be a powerful yet affordable alternative to Gorilla Tape. It's strong enough for light-to-moderate tasks (the adhesion strength was only average compared to other tapes in this roundup) but it's considerably weather-resistant, making it a good choice for small outdoor jobs. We also really liked how it handled. You can rip a piece off easily, but it's not flimsy and doesn't leave loose edges. Pros Adequate adhesive

Weather resistant

How We Tested Duct Tape

The Tester

Richard Baguley has been testing and writing about technology since connecting to the internet using a 300-baud modem. He’s a freelance writer whose work has appeared in places such as Wired, CNet, Tom's Guide, and, of course, Reviewed. David Kender, who wrote the original version of this guide, is the Editor in Chief of Reviewed and has had an unusually strong affinity for duct tape since childhood.

The Tests

For this is the second iteration of this guide, we retested the six different brands of duct tape featured in our first guide. Doing this was important as, this time out, we added two new brands of tape into the mix.

We used the same tests developed for the original version of this guide, which focused on four metrics: adhesion strength, water resistance, weather resistance, and ease of use.

Adhesion

Duct tape’s primary function is to hold fast to whatever you’re taping together, so we put grip strength to the test and weighted it heavily in our scores. An eight-inch piece of tape was applied evenly across two pieces of one-inch-thick pine board. A person stood on top of one board while the other board was pulled—horizontal to the tape’s surface— slowly and evenly using a hand winch. The force was measured using a crane scale.

Water resistance

While duct tapes aren’t necessarily billed as waterproof, most people expect that they can be used for temporarily patching a leak.

We took a garden hose and drilled nine 1/16th-inch, evenly spaced holes down the length. A six-inch length of tape was wrapped around each hole, which allowed for about three layers of tape. We then put a spray head on the end of the hose and turned on the faucet. Performance was measured in how long the tape could hold back the water without leaking.

We expected the test to last for hours, but actually called it after five minutes when all but two tapes had failed.

Weather resistance

A three-foot length of each tape was put on a sheet of plywood and left outside to endure high heat, humidity, and torrential downpours for four weeks. If it wasn't already falling off after that time, we tested how much adhesion strength remained.

Ease of use

Handling tape has to count for something, so we scored how easy and cleanly the tape was to rip. Points were lost for ragged bits of string or excessive difficulty in pulling a piece off the roll. We also scored how easily a three-foot length of tape twisted and stuck to itself when waved around.

What You Should Know About Duct Tape

Originally designed for World War II shipping purposes, both the material design and the name itself changed many times over the twentieth century. In the 1980’s, the “Duck Tape” brand finally took off and a genericized “duct tape” was applied to anything off-brand.

True duct tape has a woven fabric or scrim, with colored polyurethane on one side (typically grey or black) and adhesive on the other. It should be easy to rip by hand and is usually expected to have high adhesion (“stickiness”) strength. The fabric imbues the tape with a good deal of flexibility, while the rubber-based adhesive will stick to a variety of surfaces, including wood, masonry, and irregular surfaces.

The thread count and thickness of the tape can, at a glance, indicate the quality. However, our tests found that the thickest tapes were not necessarily the strongest.

What is Duct Tape Used For?

Duct tape is great for small jobs like securing your bumper to your car until you can get it into the shop for repair or holding pieces of wood together until you sort out a more permanent solution with glue or nails. Musicians use it on stage to keep cables from becoming a trip hazard. If you need a quick, temporary fix, in most situations, reaching for a roll of duct tape is the way to go.

The operative word here is temporary: all of the tapes that we tested for this guide will stretch and tear over time. None are waterproof or heat resistant. So, it’s best to properly correct the issue you’re using duct tape as a stopgap for, as soon as possible.

What is duct tape not good for? While water-resistant to a degree, most brands are not truly waterproof (boy, did we find that out the hard way!). They’re also not great for actual duct repair, due to the extreme temperature variance. (Try foil tape for HVAC repairs instead.)

What Shouldn’t You Use Duct Tape On?

Duct tape is sticky stuff, and that means it can damage surfaces when you remove it. So, it’s to avoid using it on painted, stained, waxed, and fragile surfaces, as it could tear part of the surface off or leave behind a sticky residue. So, keep it off the furniture and finished wood floors.

Ironically enough, you should not use it in air ducts, as the adhesive on these tapes doesn’t deal well with extreme temperature variances. Instead, you should use foil tape, designed for HVAC repairs, instead.

You should never use duct tape on your own skin or clothing: it is stronger than both, so you might end up tearing your skin or your clothes when you remove it. And that, believe me, is even less fun than it sounds.

Other Duct Tapes We Tested

T-Rex Brute Force T-Rex’s Brute Force Duct Tape is as tough as it gets. Seriously: a single piece of this tape was enough to hold over 200lbs of weight, much more than any other tape that we tested. T-Rex claims that, because of the very thick fabric backing and the double thickness of adhesive, it can hold up to 700lbs of weight. We didn’t test that far, but we don’t doubt that it is very, very tough. This strength comes at a cost: it isn’t as easy to use. Forget about tearing it with your teeth or hands because it isn’t going to happen: you’ll need a razor or sharp knife to cut it. Additionally, it's incredibly sticky, double-thick adhesive makes it quite difficult to remove the tape when you no longer need it. During testing, we found that the T-Rex’s extra adhesive and tough fabric made it very weatherproof: our test strip survived several weeks of rain, sun, and a bit of snow without peeling or lifting, and was still sticky afterward. It isn’t completely waterproof, though: in our test patching a leaky hose, it started to leak after eight minutes. So, despite how tough this stuff is, don’t plan on making any long-term plumbing repairs with it. While some users might have a need for the incredible strength and adhesion that T-Rex duct tape provides, for most people, it’s overkill. The winner of our Best Overall award for this guide will do you just fine. Pros Incredibly strong

Incredibly sticky Cons Requires a sharp blade to tear

Gaffer Power PowerSteel Duct Tape The Gaffer Power brand may focus on gaffer tape, but they also make duct tapes, including the Powersteel, billed as the "strongest tape on the market. Guaranteed." Our tests verified that claim. It was a full 30% stronger in our adhesion tests than the next best competitor. Only the Fiber Fix beat it (but since that's not really duct tape we're putting it in a separate category). Powersteel was very close to Gorilla Tape in our scoring, but proved to be harder to tear off from the roll. It also didn't last as long as Gorilla in our garden hose leak test. Powersteel will cost you, but it's got performance you can count on. Pros Strong adhesive

IPG Anchor 36 DUCTape IPG's tape proved to be average in most respects, which is of course, perfectly suitable for most uses. But it's not the strongest, the easiest to work with, or the most weather resistant. And it failed the leaky garden hose test in less than a minute. It's a fine product, but you don't have to spend much more to get something substantially better. Pros Adequate strength Cons Hard to work with

Duck Tape, Original Strength, 60 yd We expected a bit more from the classic Duck Tape-brand duct tape. In all fairness, it handles well and is good for light-duty, around-the-house jobs. But it's just not up to rigorous or outdoor tasks. Classic Duck Tape is not nearly as adhesive as our top-ranked tapes and it fared poorly in our weather resistance tests—just about ready to fall off the wood after four weeks outside. Surprisingly, it did very well patching up a leaky garden hose, but we suspect that the patch would last hours rather than days. If your needs are light and your budget is minimal, Classic Duck Tape will do you fine. Just don't cry "fowl" (see what we did there?) if the tape fails more quickly than you expected. Pros Effective seal Cons Not long-lasting

Decent strength Cons Tendency to tear along the strip length

3M General Use Duct Tape (2929) This cheap 3M tape is the kind most commonly found in convenient marts, campus stores, and dollar stores. It's the one you'll probably find if you need duct tape in the middle of the night and a hardware store is too far or closed. It's also, sadly, absolute garbage. We're not writing this to pick on 3M. The company makes some great products. But the "General Use 2929" is a best-seller, we really wanted to test its performance. At only 5.8 mils thick, we didn't expect much. But even so, it leaked hose water within seconds, was practically falling off the wood after four weeks outside, and has an annoying tendency to flop around and stick to itself. Do yourself a favor and avoid it. Pros None that we could find Cons Not long-lasting

