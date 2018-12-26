The Best Single-Serve Espresso Makers of 2019

As someone who grinds my own beans and makes a latte for almost every morning commute, I can say I’m a little high-maintenance with my cup o’ joe. When pod espresso makers started to take off, I immediately dismissed the possibility they might compare to the old-school method of roasting, grinding, tamping, and brewing.

However, hearing my friends rave about their pod espresso machines made me wonder if I was wrong—and I’ve since learned they have their benefits. Pod machines ultimately save money and counterspace by combining up to five gadgets into one. Inserting a capsule is also much easier than messy grinding and tamping, so these machines allow a few extra minutes to catch up on sleep each morning.

In addition to requiring absolutely no skill on your part, the best of these single-shot pod-based espresso makers are quick, neat, and give totally consistent results. Shot after shot comes out with a beautiful layer of crema, the signature of a true espresso. Add a bit of steamed milk and invest in some flavored syrups and you'll have a hard time telling the difference between the espresso drinks you make at home from those made in your favorite coffee shop.

To help you get the most bang for your buck, we chose eleven espresso machines that work with capsules, all priced under $500, and put them to the test. We examined the temperature, time to brew, affordability of the capsules, and density of the crema, among other features.

Our winner, the Nespresso Creatista Plus by Breville (available at Amazon for $499.00) isn’t the cheapest of the pack, but its features make it worth the splurge. If you’re on a budget but don’t want to compromise on espresso quality, then the Nespresso Lattissima by De’Longhi is a strong choice, too.

These are the best single-serve espresso makers we tested ranked, in order:

Nespresso Creatista Plus by Breville Nespresso Lattissima by De’Longhi Nespresso Citiz Nespresso Essenza Mini KitchenAid Nespresso Pixie Nespresso Expert Lavazza Nescafé Dolce Gusto Esperta 3 by De’Longhi Mueller ChefWave

If you're looking to make coffee and espresso, check out our guide to the best pod coffee makers.