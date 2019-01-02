The Best Space Heaters of 2019

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

In total, we looked at 15 space heaters, focusing on three key aspects: spot heating , room heating , and how easy it is to move . While the Delonghi HMP1500 is our best pick for most people, we found smaller and cheaper heaters that you may warm up to. Here are the final rankings:

Winter is bad enough, but the chill never really ends if you're someone who's perpetually cold. A space heater is a great way to keep the feeling in your fingertips without turning on the heat for the whole house or office. After weeks of testing in our temperature-controlled lab, and after spending quality time using them casually, our favorite space heater is the Delonghi HMP1500 ( available at Amazon for $73.99 ) space heater.

Best Overall Credit: Reviewed.com / Jon Chan The Delonghi HMP1500 is the best spot and room heater

DeLonghi HMP1500 Where To Buy $73.99 Amazon Buy $73.99 Walmart Buy $79.99 Best Buy Buy DeLonghi HMP1500 Best Overall Type: Mica Quick Facts: Wall mountable, wheels included Safety features: Automatic shut off if tipped over, overheat protection, power/caution indicator lights If you want a space heater that does it all, this space heater is the one for you. The Delonghi HMP1500 aced our spot-heating and room-heating tests. Our thermal sensors recorded the HMP1500 outputting a maximum temperature of almost 95°F. This Delonghi also raised the temperature of a 1350-cubic-foot room six degrees in an hour, more than enough to warm a chilly room. Performance aside, the HMP1500 also has design elements that can fit any lifestyle. Users that want their heater to follow them from room to room can install the included wheels. Where stairs are a concern, a handle on the back lets you easily lift the 8-pound frame anywhere. If you have one room in your home that needs supplementary heating, the HMP1500 can be mounted to a wall as a permanent fixture.

Lasko 754200 Where To Buy $19.51 Walmart Buy $33.99 Target Buy $19.51 Home Depot Buy $29.99 Best Buy Buy Lasko 754200 Best Value Type: Ceramic fan-forced Quick facts: Retails for around $30, weighs less than four pounds, has a fan-only setting Safety features: Automatic overheat protection When you think personal space heater, the Lasko 75420 is what most people imagine. It's compact, light, and relatively powerful. However, its power is highly directional. When it's on, you can only heat part of your body. While this Lasko does not have the versatility of our top pick, it's still a good value.

Honeywell HCE840B Where To Buy $56.99 Amazon Buy $56.99 Walmart Buy $66.97 Home Depot Buy $69.99 Best Buy Buy Honeywell HCE840B Type: Ceramic fan-forced Quick facts: Can be set to warm gradually, 3-year warranty Safety features: Automatic shutoff if tipped over or after two hours When it comes to heating a room, we found the Honeywell HeatGenius to be a bit of a savant. Overall, it came in second place in our tests. This Honeywell showed off its smart engineering with how well it utilized its 1500-watt coils. On the one hand, the HeatGenius brought all its air-warming prowess to bear during our spot heating tests. Up close it reached temperatures north of 96°F, hotter than any other heater we tested. Should you not want to roast, the HeatGenius has phase heating—a feature that lets you bask in warm, moderate, and high heat in 30-minute chunks. We liked the HeatGenius’ performance, but its usability left something to be desired. The controls are bit clunky and complicated. We also found the Delonghi HMP1500 more versatile, able to be wall mounted or moved on wheels.

What about safety?

While space heaters are compact and cost efficient, there is need for concern. According to the National Fire Protection Association, space heaters are the leading cause of house fires.

All the space heaters we tested had a mechanism built in to shut the device off if it got too hot. Nevertheless, it's recommended to always have a 3-foot radius between a space heater and anything even remotely flammable–including blankets and upholstery.

Also, never plug a space heater into an extension cord. Portable heaters draw up to 1500 watts of power, more than enough to cause a dangerous spark.

Finally, be sensible and don't touch a space heater when it is in operation. Some heaters have a cool exterior when they are running, but that doesn't mean they aren't dangerous. You wouldn't pick up a toaster when it's on, you shouldn't do that with a space heater.

Types of space heaters

Space heaters have various heating methods that can affect the size, weight, and other aspects of the product. Here's a quick breakdown of the types we reviewed:

Mica: Thin, energy efficient, and frequently wall-mountable, mica heaters are part radiant and part convection. They operate silently.

Ceramic Fan-Forced: Convection heaters that blow warm air out from a fan, ceramic heaters are good for spot heating but not for large rooms. Expect some fan-noise. The plastic shell may be safe to the touch in some models, but the grill is always very hot.

Oil-filled convection: Reminiscent of radiators you find in old homes, oil-filled convection heaters work well for entire rooms. They're silent, but they're very hot to the touch on all sides and maybe not the best choice for houses with young children.

Infrared: Sometimes known as "quartz" heaters, these devices don't actually heat the air so much as beam heat directly at you. This is why infrared heaters are often used outdoors, because they are unaffected by wind. Their tops and sides are usually cool to the touch.

Convection Only: Everyone knows hot air rises. Convection heaters simply have a heating element inside a grate. While they are not good for spot heating, they are virtually silent when in operation.

Things to consider when purchasing a space heater

Before you put a space heater into your virtual or physical shopping cart, make sure that it's a good fit for you and your home by asking yourself these questions:

Location: Do you have an area in your home that is both three feet away from all flammable objects, and is not in the middle of a walking path? If not, see if you can clear a place in your home where the space heater can be safely operated.

Safety: Does part of the space heater get hot to the touch while in operation? If so, make sure that kids are aware of what areas are safe to touch on the space heater, if any. With little ones in the house, it may be best to choose a space heater with a protective grate covering the heating unit.

Floor plan: What is the layout of the room(s) you'd like to heat? If you have an open floor plan, and you'd like to heat more than one room, chances are that a single space heater won't cut it. Space heaters operate best in small spaces and rooms; for large open spaces, you may need to safely deploy multiple space heaters in strategic locations throughout your home. If you don't want to buy multiple space heaters, think about picking a space heater that emphasizes whole-room heating over spot heating.

Outlet location: Is there an electrical outlet located near the spot you want the space heater to live? Most space heater power cords are not very long, and it is strongly recommended that space heaters should not be plugged into extension cords. As a safety precaution, do not plug anything into the same outlet into which the space heater is plugged. These heaters use a lot of electricity, so it's best not to overload the outlet.

Other Space Heaters We Tested

DeLonghi EW7707CM Where To Buy $79.95 Amazon Buy $79.95 Walmart Buy $73.84 Home Depot Buy DeLonghi EW7707CM Type: Oil-filled convection Quick Facts: Has snap-on wheels Safety features: Automatic overheat shutoff The Delonghi EW7707CM came in third place. This radiator-style heater had an output max temperature of around 83°F. Over the course of an hour, it brought the temperature in our testing room up three degrees. With these kinds of results, we found that the EW7708CM wasn't as good a personal space heater as the HMP1500. However, you'll sing its virtues if you place it in the basement. Its lowest setting places the EW7707CM on anti-freeze duty, keeping rooms at around 41°F–well north of pipe-bursting temperatures. While other space heaters we tested could serve the same purpose, the EW7707CM was more energy efficient than the average heater. So, if you're going to keep a heater warming the pipes all winter, this one will dent your wallet the least.

LifeSmart 6 Element Infrared Where To Buy $81.18 Amazon Buy $132.40 Walmart Buy LifeSmart 6 Element Infrared Type: Infrared Quick facts: Has a remote control, won't dry out a room Safety features: Automatic shutoff if tipped over, overheat protection The LifeSmart we tested used six quartz-wrapped elements to produce infrared heat. Using this kind of system helps target the heat and maintain humidity. Our test results lined up with what LifeSmart claimed this heater could do. None of the sensors were directly in the path of the heat elements, so the max temperature recorded was around 77°F. Results like these show that the LifeSmart is good as a personal heater, but not for sharing the warmth. During the hour we ran this heater, we did not calculate a decrease in the general humidity. You'll appreciate that in the wintertime, when the cold, dry weather is chapping your lips and giving you a sore throat. While the LifeSmart has premium features like a remote control, its weak room-heating performance makes it hard to justify spending nearly twice what it costs for most other space heaters on the market. Still, if you want a personal heater that won't rob the room of all its moisture, the LifeSmart is worth your consideration.

Lasko 6435 Where To Buy $45.99 Amazon Buy $64.73 Walmart Buy $45.99 Home Depot Buy $59.15 Newegg Buy Lasko 6435 Type: Ceramic Fan-Forced Quick facts: Looks like a vase, oscillates Safety features: Overheat protection The Lasko 6435 was the most unique looking space heater we tested. It's only one of two models we tested that could sit on a window sill or a desk, and not look amiss. Where ever you place it, make sure it's close. The 6435 was a better spot heater than anything else. This model also oscillates, meaning it has a motor that waves back and worth, so it can warm up everyone sitting on your couch.

Delonghi Capsule Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $59.99 Walmart Buy $44.99 Target Buy Delonghi Capsule Type: Ceramic Fan-Forced Quick facts: Strap handle, one of Oprah's favorite things Safety features: Overheat protection, automatic shutoff if tipped over The DeLonghi Capsule made the list of Oprah’s favorite things, so we just had to check it out. Compact, well designed, and powerful, the Capsule nearly toppled our old pick for best value. However, it’s about 30 percent more expensive than the Lasko 754200, but only 6.5 percent more powerful. We’d suggest that you get this one if you constantly moving your heater from place to place. We found the Capsule’s strap handle very comfortable to use.

Dr Infrared Heater DR-968 Where To Buy $113.99 Amazon Buy $102.76 Walmart Buy $113.99 Home Depot Buy $113.99 Wayfair Buy Dr Infrared Heater DR-968 Type: Infrared Quick facts: Has wheels, uses radiant heat Safety features: Automatic shutoff if tipped over, overheat protection The Dr Infrared uses the same quartz heating elements as the LifeSmart. While the doctor was more powerful, it didn't do as well at spreading the heat around the room. During testing, we also noticed that this model dried out the air more than the other infrared heaters. When you combine these two negatives, even the lower price tag keeps the Dr Infrared from claiming a top spot.

Lasko 5622 Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $73.18 Walmart Buy $74.49 Home Depot Buy $74.49 Newegg Buy Lasko 5622 Type: Convection Quick facts: No assembly required, also comes in black Safety features: Automatic shutoff if tipped over, overheat protection As wide as the Lasko 5622 is, the path of its warmth isn't actually that great. The outer ring of our sensors barely registered any heat. The sweet spot is dead center, and you could get smaller space heaters for that. The 5622's saving grace is that it works right out of the box. Most space heaters in this size range require you to install legs or wheels.

Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $439.99 Walmart Buy $449.99 Best Buy Buy $449.00 Abt Buy Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus AM09 Type: Ceramic Fan-Forced Quick facts: Has a powerful fan, oscillates Safety features: No exposed heating elements, automatic shutoff if tipped over The Dyson AM09 Hot+Cool impressed us with its design. In our usability tests, the AM09 blew several competitors out of the water. First, it was the most pet and kid friendly heater we tested. This Dyson has no exposed heating element, making way safer for tiny hands and paws. We also like the magnetic remote that sticks to the top of the unit so you never loose it. Finally, the Cool part of Hot+Cool comes from the fact that it also acts as a powerful fan in the summer time. As much as we liked the AM09’s design, we felt much more lukewarm about its heating performance, especially in light of its large price tag. Its spot-heating capabilities proved adequate, but its ability to heat a room fell behind the pack. After an hour, it turned a 72°F room into a 74°F room.

Lasko 755320 Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $49.00 Walmart Buy $50.47 Home Depot Buy $54.99 Best Buy Buy Lasko 755320 Type: Ceramic Fan-Forced Quick facts: 23 inches tall, oscillates Safety features: Overheat protection Where the 5622 was the widest heater we tested, the Lasko 755320 is the tallest. Standing nearly 2-feet tall, the 755320 has the same design as a tower fan. It oscillates like one, too. During testing, we liked how the handle on the back made it easy to move this Lasko from room to room. However, its performance is lackluster compared to other heaters on this list. Even with the oscillation on, we found that the sides of our testing room did not get warm.

Honeywell HCE200B Where To Buy $49.14 Walmart Buy $34.99 Home Depot Buy Honeywell HCE200B Type: Ceramic Fan-Forced Quick facts: Looks like a radio, 3-year warranty Safety features: Overheat protection With a heater as small as the Honeywell UberHeat spot heating is a must. While, this little heater didn’t stack up as well as the Lasko 754200, it did alright, raising the temperature a foot away to 74°F. Where the UberHeat lagged behind in performance, it made up for in looks. A lot space heaters out there look bulky and misshapen, but this Honeywell’s design makes sit appear that it belongs on a tidy desk or nightstand.

Mill SG1500LED Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $99.99 Target Buy Mill SG1500LED Type: Convection Quick facts: Very elegant looking, some assembly required Safety features: Automatic shutoff if tipped over, overheat protection Mills makes some of the best-looking space heaters around. The SG1500LED is no exception. Its excellent design went beyond looks: The Mills also has good controls. Our favorite aspect was the ability to set two temperature settings, one for day time and the other for when the sun goes down. However, its performance disappointed us. After an hour, the SG1500LED barely raised the temperature of the room two degrees. Our couch-height sensors also registered little to no change.

Mill AB-H1000DN Where To Buy Click for price Amazon Buy $126.99 Target Buy $126.09 Home Depot Buy Mill AB-H1000DN Type: Oil-filled convection Quick facts: Very elegant looking Safety features: Automatic shutoff if tipped over, overheat protection The oil-filled Mills AB-H1000DN suffers from the same problems as its electric cousin. This heater is a better looker than performer. While it was energy efficient, it barely produced enough heat to register on any of our sensors.

How we tested

The Testers

Hi, I'm Jon Chan, senior lab technician at Reviewed. The testing team–Kyle, Julia, and I–put all the space heaters through their paces. I first cut my teeth testing heaters on the $600 Dyson Hot+Cool. Playing around with such an expensive heater made me think about what kind of value you can get out of a machine that essentially blows around hot air. My testing philosophy is about finding out which products give the best value.

The Tests

In nutshell, our space heater testing is broken down into two categories: performance and usability. To test performance, we placed each heater into a temperature-controlled room, which stayed at 72°F and 50 percent humidity. We know that's not the ideal room you'd heat, but that room is the most temperature stable in our entire laboratory. During setup, each heater was placed in the center of a 180-square-foot chamber with a 1,350-cubic-foot volume, and plugged into a watt meter.

We then placed two rings of temperature sensors at varying heights to simulate feet and torsos at different distances. These sensors were used to determine spot heating and overall room temperature changes.

Each heater was placed on its highest settings and left to run for an hour. After that, we gathered the data from the sensors. Heaters that could evenly heat both the inner and outer rings of sensors received the highest ratings.

