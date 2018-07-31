The Best Weed Wackers and String Trimmers of 2022

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar If you’re looking for the power of a gas string trimmer without the fumes, racket, and weight, then the Kobalt 80-volt is the one for you.

Best Overall Kobalt KST 2580-06 If you’re looking for the power of a gas string trimmer without the fumes, racket, and weight, then the Kobalt 80-volt is the one for you. While all of the weed wackers we tested cut through most reasonable underbrush, the Kobalt is one of the few that cut through everything in one pass. Long grass, bittersweet vines, small saplings, even bamboo—it shredded it all. All that power and the massive 80-volt battery that drives it don’t seem to come with additional weight or balance problems. At just over 11 pounds, the Kobalt 80-volt string trimmer is right in line with the rest of the tools we tested. In terms of balance, it is easy enough to get in and around objects while keeping a level cutting height. It is also maneuverable enough to turn on its side to edge around driveways or walkways. This said, this is a large weed wacker, not meant for tight spaces, so if most of your work involves tight quarters, then you may want to choose a smaller option. If you’ve got a lot of area to cover, however, then the Kobalt 80-volt string trimmer is a great choice at a solid price. Pros Powerful

Well balanced

Versatile Cons Large

$249.00 from Lowe's

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The DeWalt is the lightest and quietest of the larger weed wackers that we tested.

Best Value DeWalt DCST925M1 As the lightest and quietest of the larger weed wackers that we tested, the DeWalt 13-inch cordless trimmer is very easy to use. The low weight only comes with a minor sacrifice in power. While it didn’t cut through thick underbrush quite as quickly as some of the others, it could get through some heavy-duty growth, particularly for the relatively low price. This said, the design of the spinning cutter head lends itself to getting bound up. Several times while I was cutting through longer growth, particularly bittersweet vines, strands wrapped around the spinner head, slowing or even stalling the trimmer. This was the only weed wacker where this happened. Another drawback of this trimmer is the very small shield. My legs were under constant assault from clippings, dirt, and rocks, far more so than any of the other devices I tested. However, if you’re wearing jeans like you should be, then this shouldn’t be a problem. The DeWalt trimmer works with a much broader set of battery-powered tools. If you’re already invested in the DeWalt lineup, then this is a great trimmer for the price. Pros Lightweight

Quiet Cons Binds up easily



$169.00 from Home Depot

$169.00 from Newegg

How We Tested Weed Wackers and String Trimmers

The Testers

I’m Jean Levasseur, a former conveyor mechanic, current property manager, and hobbyist woodworker, in addition to being a writing instructor at a local university. I come from a family of tool-users—my grandfather was a carpenter, my father owned an excavation company, and my mother was a mechanic. Between growing up working for my family’s businesses and then moving onto my own projects, I’ve used most tools you’ve heard of and quite a few that you haven’t. I've also got a huge yard filled with plants, grass, weeds, and other tricky growth, which was perfect for testing string trimmers and weed wackers.

I’ve recently retested and added new products to this list, as well as considering previous tests and notes from Sarah Zorn, an amateur gardener, currently in possession of an urban garden in New York City.

The Tests

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We put the trimmers to work on both short and tall grass, as well as tougher roots and weeds, seeing how quickly, efficiently, and consistently they tackled each job and maneuvered around edges and obstacles without running out of battery or breaking a string.

We assembled each trimmer, taking note of how clear the manual instructions were, how much set-up was required, and how easy it was to install a new string. We looked at safety features, such as locking power switches and trimmer guards. We also assessed how comfortable each unit was; if the weight was evenly distributed from top to bottom, if the controls were accessible, where the handles were situated, and if the shafts could be adjusted for better reach. Then we put the trimmers to work on both short and tall grass, as well as tougher roots and weeds, seeing how quickly, efficiently and consistently they tackled each job, and maneuvered around edges and obstacles without running out of battery or breaking a string.

What You Should Know About Weed Wackers and String Trimmers

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar While a gas string trimmer is generally preferred by professionals, an electric or batter-powered weed wacker (pictured here) makes more sense for at-home use.

While a gas string trimmer is generally preferred by professionals, an electric weed wacker (corded or battery-powered versions) makes more sense for a small yard and at-home use.

Corded trimmers are generally lightest and least expensive, and they start with the push of a button. Unfortunately, they almost always require extension cords, which can be frustrating to wrangle while you’re working.

Battery-powered models offer the mobility of gas, without pull-starting, fueling, and fumes, but are heavier and more expensive than corded, and have a battery life with a run time between 30 and 60 minutes before needing a recharge. As far as cordless trimmers, look for options with a top-mounted motor, which tend to be better balanced (making them easier to handle) than models with motors mounted down near the cutting line.

Also, keep an eye out for amperage—averaging between 3.5 and 7.5—which generally affects the price, and assess how much power you really require for the size of your space.

Whether you opt for corded or cordless, select a cutting swath (10 to 16 inches) that makes sense for what range you need. A curved shaft is best for light trimming, while a straight shaft is better for heavy-duty work.



Quiet motors or engines are obviously preferred, as are lightweight, balanced, and low vibration models as far as comfort goes.

Thicker strings and dual nylon lines are most effective for tougher weeds and unruly yards, and trimmers with swivel heads assist with creating clean edges and finishes.

Bump feed systems allow users to deliver lines as needed, while automatic feeds dispense line, well, automatically, so you don’t need to stop in the middle of a job. And models are ideally equipped with spools, which make it easy to load a new line.

Other Weed Wackers and String Trimmers We Tested

Milwaukee M18 2828-21 This is another in a long line of quality tools from Milwaukee. The M18 cordless string trimmer is powerful, well-balanced, and easy to use. It cut through just about everything we put in front of it in one or two passes, and still had plenty of battery life left after 20 minutes of use. The battery is really the biggest benefit of this tool. As part of the M18 family of tools, the weed wacker can share batteries with all of your other Milwaukee M18 tools, like drills, blowers, or reciprocating saws. However, there are two drawbacks to the Milwaukee. The first is the volume of the motor. It is noticeably louder and higher pitched than the other large battery-operated trimmers I tested—not as loud as the gas trimmers, but still unpleasant. The other drawback is that the shield isn’t very big and has some openings. On the one hand, this makes edging a bit easier, but it also means more debris is thrown back at you, which can be annoying/painful. If you’re already invested in the Milwaukee M18 line, then the weed wacker is a fantastic option. Pros Powerful

Great battery life

Battery compatible with other M18 tools Cons Loud

Small shield $328.47 from Walmart

$249.00 from Home Depot

Unbalanced



Loud

Loud $199.99 from Amazon

$239.99 from Walmart

$199.00 from Lowe's

Too powerful

Uncomfortably balanced

Loud

Too powerful

Uncomfortably balanced

Loud Buy now at Amazon

$263.99 from Walmart

Ryobi RY40250 The Ryobi string trimmer is a solid tool for all types of grass. It cleans up the edges of lawns nicely, and is maneuverable enough to get around all types of objects. But, it lacks quite a bit of power. It cuts sporadically in underbrush, and even thicker long grass may require multiple passes to fully trim. Unlike most of the other larger weed wackers we tested, this one can’t be relied on to just cut—you have to actually look and see if the grass you were trying to cut actually cut. That said, the Ryobi is part of the Expand-It line of products, which means that it takes all kinds of different attachments. The trimmer head can be swapped out for everything from a hedge trimmer to a leaf blower to a snow thrower. If that kind of versatility is appealing, and all you need in a trimmer is basic grass-cutting, then this could be a great option, though we did not test any of the other attachment products. Pros Easy to maneuver

Works with attachments Cons Lacks power

Unreliable cuts

Unreliable cuts $255.79 from Walmart

$169.00 from Home Depot

Greenworks 21212 4 Amp 13-Inch Corded String Trimmer If you have an open, small yard, or are specifically looking for a lightweight machine, then this Greenworks is an excellent option. It cuts far better than its size and power-rating would suggest, and is easy to use and maneuver. It weighs about half of what the larger battery-powered tools do. And yet the cutting area is right on par with those other, larger trimmers. The only issue with this trimmer, other than the need to manage the extension cord, is the height. It’s by far the shortest trimmer that I tested, and as an average-sized man, it is much too short for me, even fully extended. In order to reach a good trim height, I had to hunch over, and I couldn’t easily reach under bushes to trim the grass there. Pros Lightweight

Easy to maneuver

Cuts well Cons Too short

Unbalanced

Unbalanced $29.98 from Amazon

$56.44 from Walmart

$14.99 from Lowe's

