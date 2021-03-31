This DIY-lawn care plan brought my yard back to life

The start of spring is here, ushering in warmer weather for the foreseeable future (yes, you can finally put away your snow shovel for the season), and that means it’s time to give your grass some much-needed TLC after a long, cold winter. Sunday, a do-it-yourself lawn care subscription service, offers affordable, nontoxic treatments that can improve the current state of your yard. The company advertises heavily on social media, so I had to see what all of the hype is about. I spent six weeks trying out Sunday lawn care on my Florida yard, in desperate need of some serious attention. Here’s how it went.

About Sunday lawn care

Founded in 2019, Sunday is a do-it-yourself lawn care subscription service that uses nontoxic chemicals. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Sunday creates a custom Smart Lawn Plan to help fertilize and maintain your grass, based on climate, property, and soil data.

Unlike professional lawn care companies that come to your home, you are responsible for applying the treatments, which are mailed to your home several times throughout the year. Sunday also sells a variety of other yard care products like weed control, grass seeds, and other lawn maintenance products that can be added to your custom plan.

ADVERTISEMENT

How does Sunday lawn care work?

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Once you've attached Sunday's nozzle sprayer to the nutrient package and garden hose, it's time to turn on the water and start applying.

The process starts on the Sunday lawn care website. Follow the prompts and enter your address to determine the size of your yard. Sunday uses map imagery to approximate the size of your lawn, which is important for determining how much product you need to adequately cover the entire space.

Sunday also asks about the condition of your grass, like whether it’s been recently seeded or sodded. The annual plan is made up of three shipments, the first of which includes a free lab soil test and prepaid return envelope so Sunday can evaluate the samples and determine what nutrients your soil needs for optimal grass growth. Throughout the year, Sunday then sends eight nutrient pouches based on your specific needs.

Sunday uses local climate data and grass growth models to determine when it’s best to apply the nutrients from your Smart Lawn Care plan. The account can be managed online, however, you’ll have to email Sunday if you want to cancel your plan as there’s no other way to opt-out.

When the pouches arrive, make sure to open the box right away. An application timeline is included with each box and you’ll want to apply the treatment within the provided window. The nutrient pouches come with nozzle sprayer attachments that hook up to your garden hose for quick and simple application.

What we like

Chemicals are nontoxic—and actually work

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy This is my front yard before using Sunday. There are noticeable area of missing grass throughout and some patches are discolored.

Fertilizer can be toxic to pets and humans if it doesn’t have enough time to dissolve into the ground, but Sunday claims its nontoxic products are safe to play on after application (and create less toxic runoff). Sunday does recommend waiting until the nutrients have dried, which may take anywhere from 4 to 24 hours depending on the amount of sunlight and rain. But, you don’t have to worry about any of the yucky stuff if you accidentally let the dog out back or your kids run through the front yard (even though you told them 10 times not to).

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Here's what my front yard looked like after using Sunday lawn care products. The grass looks so much greener and fuller than it did before.

You may be thinking that a nontoxic fertilizer won’t work as well as a professional lawn care company or popular, store-bought lawn care products, but I didn’t find that to be true while testing Sunday products. For my first treatment, I applied Sunday’s Green Out and Lawn Strong fertilizers. I applied the first treatment in September, per the included instructions. In my second box, I received a Fall Fortify mix, which I put down several weeks later in October. Over six weeks, I saw a noticeable improvement in my grass, which, as you can see, looks greener than it did before I started using Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s more affordable than paying for professional lawn maintenance

You can usually save money by doing anything yourself versus hiring a professional, and that’s the case with Sunday lawn care, where annual plans start at $119. Considering that homeowners pay a yearly average of $219 for professional lawn treatments, Sunday can save about $100. If you’re OK applying the products yourself, opting for Sunday’s simple do-it-yourself approach will save you money. Plus, you’ll feel proud of the hard work you put in to get your grass up to snuff for summertime.

Sunday is convenient and simple to use

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Every Sunday lawn care plan comes with detailed instructions, making it easy for even the novice DIY-er to dive right in.

No matter how little gardening and lawn care experience you have, Sunday’s approach to DIY lawn care is easy. The box comes well-packaged and clearly labeled with everything you need to get started using your custom Smart Lawn Care plan, and the application process is as simple as it gets.

Before applying, place the straw in the included sprayer nozzle. Then screw on the nutrient pouch and attach the hose to the sprayer. Turn on the spigot and begin spraying the fertilizer on your yard until the bag is empty. Easy peasy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The included nozzles are easy to turn and tighten and can be reused for your next application. Sunday also gives you a date range of when you should apply each treatment—a helpful reminder to keep you organized while caring for your grass. You can also use a pouch after the recommended date, but for best results try to apply during the application window. Sunday recommends waiting one week between applications.

What we don’t like

You have to do the work yourself

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Sunday nutrient pouches come in 32 oz. sizes.

DIY lawn care isn’t for everyone, and with Sunday, doing it yourself is the only option. This isn’t a complaint but rather something you should know before taking the plunge. The larger the yard, the longer it will take you to apply the treatments. My yard is approximately 4,800 sq. ft. total (front and back). It took me a little over an hour to put down the first treatment in my yard.

There’s no denying that applying the treatment is more fun than picking weeds, but I did get bored out there. I popped in my wireless earbuds and caught up on a couple of podcasts. If you have a large yard like I do, be prepared to put in the time and effort when applying Sunday products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday is still a new company with no BBB listing

Sunday was founded in 2019, which wasn’t all that long ago. The start-up lawn care company isn’t a Better Business Bureau-accredited business and isn’t listed on the BBB website, which might be a dealbreaker for some people. Since becoming a homeowner, I’ve relied heavily on BBB listings to identify quality businesses to work on my old house.

Just because a business isn’t listed on BBB doesn’t make it bad, but it certainly helps instill confidence in people like me who want to make sure they’re hiring the right business for the job. Time also named Sunday one of its best inventions of 2019. All in all, Sunday improved the quality of my grass, and I wasn’t able to find any overwhelmingly negative reviews or complaints about the products.

Warranty

Sunday guarantees its products will help your yard look better. If you have any questions or concerns, Sunday's Lawn Advisor team can help you troubleshoot any problems. We can't vouch for the customer service experience, as we didn't run into any problems, but we like that you can quickly get in touch with someone using the Live Chat feature on the Sunday website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Should you buy it?

Yes, if you’re looking for nontoxic, DIY lawn care.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Before Sunday, my yard was looking less than stellar (left). Sunday's smart lawn care plan helped improve the look of my grass after roughly six weeks (right).

Sunday offers an easy, do-it-yourself approach to caring for your lawn. If you’re looking for pet-and-kid-safe lawn treatment and don’t mind applying it yourself, then Sunday could be a good fit to get your grass looking green again or for regular yard maintenance. It’s also more affordable, on average than hiring a professional lawn care company to do the work for you.

But if doing the work yourself doesn’t sound appealing or if you don’t have the time, then a professional lawn care company is a better, but likely more expensive, alternative.

In the six weeks I spent trying out Sunday lawn care, my grass became greener and looked lusher than it’s ever looked since I bought the house in 2017. Unfortunately, after testing, my yard was dug up due to broken drain pipes, so I can’t speak to the longevity of Sunday. But I am impressed by our initial experience, and I’ll be ordering a new Sunday lawn care plan to help our newly sodded grass grow.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.