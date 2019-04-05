10 things you should always have in your hotel room

Hotel stays can be adventures. They allow you to travel to different places and explore new landscapes, and yet still have a place to call your own for the night. But hotel rooms can sometimes feel impersonal, cold, or corporate, and an environment like that could keep you from becoming fully relaxed.

Here are 10 items we recommend to bring a cozy taste of the familiar to your home away from home.

1. Oversized Scarf

Scarves are kind of these multifunctional travel geniuses: They’ll keep your neck warm while you're high in the air, act as a blanket during chilly nights, or help you pile on or remove layers in differing climates. This featherweight cashmere iteration packs a ton of temperature and style while remaining at a very affordable price for the traditionally pricey fabric.

Get the Halogen Lightweight Cashmere Scarf at Nordstrom for $149

2. TSA-Friendly Face Mist

This makeup-artist and beauty-insider cult item is beloved for good reason: With just a few spritzes, tired, dehydrated skin is refreshed and moisturized while simultaneously reducing the appearance of oversized pores thanks to the brand’s signature grape extracts. One spray will allow you to turn your hotel room into a mini-spa.

Get the Caudalie Beauty Elixir 1 oz at Caudalie for $18

3. Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Out of all the noise-cancelling headphones we’ve tested, this pair from Bose stacks up as the absolute tops. Light and comfortable enough that they can be worn for hours at a time, this set provides the best Active Noise Cancellation, stopping street sounds and weird building noises from disrupting the precious down time you have to bust out a presentation while on a business trip.

Get the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 Series II on Amazon for $349

4. The Easiest Luggage Lock Ever

If you’re the type of person who just can’t travel without valuable items—or has to have their laptop, iPad, and smartphone in tow, for example—it’s important to lock up your goodies when not in use. And while old-school locks may be functional, this best-in-its-class option offers a lock via wireless Bluetooth connectivity. Not only is it controlled by your phone, but the companion app also provides a real-time look at where your luggage was last seen should it be lost.

Get the Airbolt Smart Lock at Airbolt for $60

5. A Portable Battery Pack for Juicing Up

Although hotels traditionally offer a slew of outlets, it’s important to make sure your devices are juiced up on the go. Out of all the portable USB battery packs we’ve reviewed, the RavPower Turbo Series 20100mAh is the standout favorite, as it can provide power to everything from a smartphone, camera, Nintendo Switch, or a MacBook Pro for a totally affordable price.

Get RavPower Turbo Series 20100mAh on Amazon for $54

6. The Coziest Slippers

With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Nordstrom, the UGG Dakota Slippers have been a standout favorite for shoppers for years now (we’ve recommended them twice as Valentine’s Day gifts that’ll be sure to knock her off of her feet). However, they work for pretty much anyone who likes to feel right at home regardless of where they are—the shearling lining keeps feet warm, while the full-footed design allows you to pad around your hotel room as if it’s your own living space.

Get the Ugg Dakota slippers at Nordstrom for $99

7. Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo is a traveler’s secret weapon for endless good hair days: Not only does it provide cleaner strands without a proper wash, but also helps to build volume and add increased grip for styling power. Plus, this Reviewed.com favorite formula is available in a TSA-friendly tiny can.

Get the Dove Refresh + Care Volume and Fullness Dry Shampoo Travel Size at Target for $1

8. Himalayan Salt Lamp Nightlight

Traveling with a night light—or less safely, a travel candle—can add ambiance to a space traditionally brightened up by a bad lighting scheme. Himalayan salt lamps, which are thought to clear the air, are made portable in the form of a nightlight, helping to clean your room and cast a soft glow on your space without having to worry about blowing it out or even worse—gasp—setting something on fire!

Get the Dream Salts Himalayan Salt Lamp Night Light on Amazon for $14

9. A Light-Blocking Sleep Mask

Because you’ll only have so much control over how much or how little light filters into your hotel room, you may want to invest in a sleep mask to shut out distractions to help you get a great night’s shut eye—particularly so if you’re traveling for business and have presentations lined up for the following day. Our all-time favorite, the Nira Deep Rest Eye Mask, has a contoured design so you won’t get facial indentations from wear, an adjustable Velcro strap to fit a slew of different head sizes and is made of comfortable formed foam, too.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask on Amazon for $10

10. A Take-Anywhere Pillow

Many people swear the key to a good night’s rest outside of the comforts of home lays within bringing a beloved pillow along with your travels. And while that’s probably true, these same people also haven’t admitted (yet!) that carrying a large pillow can be, well, burdensome. Entire this bite-sized nap pillow, complete with its own cotton case and carrying bag, that’s possibly even cozier than your favorite lounger but is totally portable, too.

Get the Casper Nap PIllow at Casper for $35