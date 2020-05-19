The 10 best things to buy at Bed Bath and Beyond

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Walking into Bed Bath and Beyond is like entering a decorator's paradise—shelves upon shelves and walls upon walls (or links upon links) of everything you could ever need for your home, from silky soft sheets to kitchen gadgets you never knew you needed. But said paradise can also be overwhelming (so! many! things!).

To help you shop smarter the next time you're at Bed Bath and Beyond or on its website, we've rounded up the top 10 things you can buy at the popular retailer, including the snazzy new Instant Pot and the game-changing hair dryer everyone is talking about right now.

1. The wildly popular Instant Pot

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Duo Evo Plus is the new version of the Duo Plus.

Will 2020 be the year we stop talking about the Instant Pot? Nope! It's our favorite multi-cooker for a lot of reasons—like how it can cook a meal that usually takes an hour in just 20 minutes, for starters. Plus, along with nine other cook functions, the Duo Evo Plus even has an easy-to-use sous vide option for more adventurous home chefs.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus from Bed Bath and Beyond for $119.99

2. The number one robot vacuum: iRobot Roomba

Credit: Reviewed.com/Jackson Ruckar Let the Roomba do all of the work for you.

Of all the household chores, vacuuming is the actual worst. That's why so many people are obsessed with robot vacuums. Of the ones we've tested at our lab, we found the Roomba i7 to be the best at picking up dirt. It's also currently the only robot vacuum that can empty itself when it's finished(!).

Get the iRobot Roomba i7 from Bed Bath and Beyond for $599.99

3. This top-rated Keurig coffee maker

Credit: Reviewed.com/Betsey Goldwasser But first, coffee.

PSA: Making good coffee at home is 100 percent possible. But you'll need the right coffee maker to do it. Our experts love the Keurig K-Cafe because it's super versatile (it can make everything from a regular cup of joe to a bold espresso) and brews the tastiest coffee in seconds. Plus, it has an attached milk frother for when you're in the mood for something fancier.

Get the Keurig K-Cafe from Bed Bath and Beyond for $189.99

4. The iconic KitchenAid stand mixer

Credit: Reviewed.com/Kyle Looney You can get a KitchenAid in tons of fun colors to match your kitchen.

Is the beloved KitchenAid stand mixer really the best one you can buy? Yes, according to our own experts who have tested some of the most popular stand mixers out there. Not only is it exceptionally well-made (so it's worth the splurge!), it can be used with plenty of different attachments, so it can do everything from knead bread dough to make homemade pasta.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan 5 qt. Stand Mixer from Bed Bath and Beyond for $279.99

5. This stainless steel Cuisinart cookware

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar You'll get 2 saucepans, a stockpot, a sauté pan, 2 skillets, and a steamer insert.

Behind every good cook is an even better set of cookware. Here at Reviewed, we love this stainless steel set from Cuisinart, which is great for beginners and seasoned home chefs alike. The pots and pans are high quality (and, even better, dishwasher-safe!) and have great heat conductivity for easier—and more even—cooking.

Get the Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set from Bed Bath and Beyond for $196.99

6. The small-but-mighty Ninja Fit blender

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar This Ninja makes it easy to blend and go.

Eating healthy isn't always easy—a sad salad just doesn't compare to a Chipotle burrito—but you can make it a little less challenging with the right tools. Enter the Nutri-Ninja, which we found to be the best personal blender we've tested. It's small and compact yet has a powerful motor that blends, purees, and even crushes ice quickly and quietly.

Get the Nutri-Ninja Fit Blender from Bed Bath and Beyond for $79.99

7. The "As Seen On TV" Chop Wizard

Credit: Chop Wizard Cry less, chop more.

If the thought of cutting onions brings tears to your eyes (literally), you need the Vidalia Chop Wizard. Reviewed staffer Rachel Moskowitz has owned one for years and swears by it. She loves that it keeps her eyes burn- and tear-free when she's dicing onions and that it can cut almost any veggie or fruit quickly and easily with just the press of a hand.

Get the Vidalia Chop Wizard from Bed Bath and Beyond for $19.99

8. The best Dutch oven

Credit: Staub Made of solid cast iron, this bakeware is durable and long-lasting.

In the world of Dutch ovens, Le Creuset gets all the attention—but our cooking experts would argue that Staub is even better. In our tests, the cast iron cocotte cooked food evenly and thoroughly, whether it was braising meat or sautéing vegetables, and is just the right size for sitting on the stove or sliding into the oven.

Get the Staub 5.5 qt. Round Cocotte from Bed Bath and Beyond for $279.99

9. The cult-favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer eliminates the need for a round brush.

Take it from Reviewed's beauty expert (and the 33,000+ reviewers that swear by this styling tool): The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush will change your life (or at the very least, your haircare routine). After trying it for herself, beauty writer Jess Kasparian raves that not only does it cut her styling time in half, but it gives her a salon-worthy blowout with very little effort. Bottom line: It's a must-buy for anyone who wants silkier, smoother strands and still get to work on time.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Brush from Bed Bath and Beyond for $56.99

10. This Cuisinart microwave popcorn maker

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar A movie night must-have.

Why settle for bagged store-bought popcorn when you can make your own buttery, crispy deliciousness yourself? All you need is our experts' number one popcorn maker, which produces perfectly popped popcorn and doubles as a serving bowl so clean-up is a breeze.

Get the Cuisinart Microwave Popcorn Maker from Bed Bath and Beyond for $12.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.