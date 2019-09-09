It's official: This is the 'it' color for kitchens in 2020

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

I love champagne. I love it at brunch (bottomless mimosas for the win), I love it at weddings, I love it at New Year's... I even love it on a random Friday night. And apparently I'm not the only one with a champagne obsession—because the color of everyone's favorite bubbly is now taking over our homes.

Also called soft bronze, the shimmery hue is becoming the "it" appliance finish—and for good reason. Not only is it statement-making but it also adds warmth to any room. We asked our design expert to explain the gorgeous trend and how to use it in your own home below.

Why champagne is a hot color for appliances

Credit: Whirlpool Who knew refrigerators and ovens could be so pretty?

"Gray has been around for a decade, and people are ready for a change," explains our major appliance and home design editor, Cindy Bailen, adding, "Colors are getting warm again and champagne is part of that trend." Plus, for anyone who wants to update their home but is afraid of going too bold with color, champagne—which is a mix of rose gold and bronze tones—is a more subtle approach.

The slightly iridescent finish is popping up on all different pieces from some of the biggest appliance brands. Whirlpool recently released a line of refrigerators and ovens in what they named "Sunset Bronze" and Samsung came out with a champagne-colored washing machine and matching dryer.

Definitely not, according to Cindy. "Stainless steel will never go out of style. It has a professional look that is classic," she says. Other timeless finishes that Cindy recommends are white (especially matte or very shiny) and black stainless steel.

And if you are worried about your kitchen or laundry room becoming outdated, Cindy cautions not to jump onto the champagne bandwagon too fast. "If you choose a suite of bronze appliances, it will look trendy for awhile, but you better not be planning to sell your house soon—it could alienate buyers," she warns.

How to incorporate champagne into your home

Credit: KitchenAid/Cuisinart These will look incredible sitting on your counter.

If you want to buy all new appliances, more power to you—but you don't have to completely renovate your kitchen to bring the soft bronze trend into your own home. Instead, you can install champagne hardware (think drawer pulls or knobs) on your cabinets or even update your faucet.

Another easy swap? Replace your smaller appliances like your coffee maker, toaster, or food processor, with a gorgeous bronze version. Some of our top picks include the cult-favorite KitchenAid stand mixer in Toffee Delight or this shimmery Cuisinart (which was named one of the best coffee makers of 2019).

