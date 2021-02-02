Everything you need to host a driveway super bowl party

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Are you ready for some football? Don’t let COVID-19 stop you from having a good time; move the party to the driveway, almost like tailgating in the Before Time. Bring your TV outdoors with the help of an extension cord, or set up a portable projector to steam the event. Once you've got your viewing squared away, here's everything you need for your pandemic-proof Super Bowl party.

Our favorite pressure cooker

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Instant Pot Ultra is our favorite pressure cooker we tested.

A pressure cooker is a super versatile appliance. From pulled pork to chili, there are endless possibilities to cook up. But for an outdoor party, we’re making hot beverages like apple cider in this multi-cooker. For extra warmth, add a shot of bourbon to your cider!

Get the Instant Pot Ultra on Amazon for $149.95

This tricked out cooler

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Ozark Trail 52-Quart Cooler is our best value pick for coolers.

A cooler is the cornerstone of any outdoor gathering. This portable cooler from Ozark is our best value pick—we love it because it has built-in cup holders, a valuable asset in the outdoor party game, plus it comes with a limited five-year warranty.

Get the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Cooler on Amazon for $158.23

A fire pit

Credit: Kingso This affordable fire pit by Kingso will keep you warm outdoors.

A fire pit is essential for staying warm outdoors. And even if it's not super cold where you're watching the big game, a fire pit like this affordable, highly-rated fire pit is great for the vibes. Line up your chairs six feet apart around this fire pit before kickoff to make sure folks are warm and safely distanced.

Get the Kingso Fire Pit on Amazon for $49.99

Individually packaged snacks

Credit: Frito-Lay Personal snack packs are key for a COVID-friendly party.

Big communal bowls aren’t the best idea during a pandemic. This variety pack of the best Frito-Lay snacks is a great way to offer a variety of different chips to your guests without having a bunch of hands in the bowl.

Get the Frito-Lay Party Mix on Amazon for $16.98

Hi-tech koozies

Credit: Yeti Step up your koozie game with this colorful option by Yeti.

Just because you want the drinks to be cold doesn’t mean you want your hands to be cold, too. This insulated rambler from Yeti will keep your canned beverage frosty from opening kick-off to the trophy presentation. They also come in a bunch of colors so you can match the home team.

Get the Yeti Rambler Colster on Amazon for $79.95

A very comfy chair

Credit: Portal These recliners are perfect for any outdoor gathering.

Bring the comfort of your living room into the safety of the outdoors with this oversized reclining chair. The lumbar support pillow and side table mean you’ll never want to get up! Just don’t blame us if you fall asleep during the second half because you're so comfortable.

Get the Portal Oversized Recliner Chair on Amazon for $109.99

