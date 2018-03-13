The Best Chromebooks of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Whitson Gordon The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a sleek machine that's sure to please even the most dedicated Windows and MacOS fans.

Best Overall Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga (2021) While the ThinkPad C13 isn't the best bang-for-your-buck Chromebook, it's an extremely well-built machine for the price. It comes with a capable Ryzen 5 3500C processor and 8GB of RAM—enough for most Chromebook work—and a 1080p touch screen. You can also upgrade as high as a Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 4K OLED display for more top-tier components that can handle any work you might throw at them. More impressive, though, is the quality of the chassis, keyboard, and trackpad—not to mention the inclusion of the TrackPoint nub so many ThinkPad fans have come to love. The ThinkPad line has always been a bastion of quality when it comes to these more subjective parts of the package, so if you're typing for long hours at your laptop or doing meticulous photo edits (whether through the browser, an Android app, or Linux program), the C13 will be a cut above its cheaper competitors. At this price, you start to cross over with Windows laptops, but no comparably priced Windows machine will come even close to the C13 in terms of build quality. We've tested a several other top models as well, pulling our favorites so you can pick a great Chromebook just for you. Pros Great keyboard and trackpad

Wide port selection

Overall great build quality Cons Mediocre battery life

Premium build is overkill for some Buy now at Lenovo

Buy now at Amazon

How We Tested Chromebooks

The Tester

I'm Joanna Nelius, Senior Editor of Electronics at Reviewed. I've been reviewing gaming products and laptops for the last several years, having written for PC Gamer, Maximum PC, and Gizmodo in the past. In addition to gaming desktops and laptops, I also specialize in CPU and GPU reviews.

Hey there, I’m Adrien Ramirez, tech staff writer and current laptop reviewer here at Reviewed. I’ve been working professionally with tech and PCs for six years, from game development to reviewing and everything in between. Before I came to Reviewed, I had worked with Lifewire and the MIT Game Lab. I’m passionate about all things tech, although I especially enjoy working with PCs. It takes a lot to make a great PC, and it takes a lot to know what a great PC looks like—it’s not just power. It’s also build quality, touchpad sensitivity, keyboard ergonomics, display accuracy, aesthetics, and more. We all want our laptops and desktops to last as long as possible, while giving us all the performance and comfort we asked for. When I’m not testing and evaluating laptops, I’m planning new keyboard and small form factor desktop builds.

I’m Whitson Gordon, and I’m a freelance tech writer charged with testing laptops here at Reviewed. I’ve been writing about tech professionally for almost 10 years, from building computers to setting up smart homes, and served as the editor-in-chief of Lifehacker and How-To Geek before freelancing for publications like the New York Times, PCMag, and Reviewed. This isn’t just my day job—it’s my calling. I’m obsessed with researching, testing, and finding the best possible gadget in a given category—so much so that my brother made it a central joke in his best man speech at my wedding.

I’m Ashley Barry-Biancuzzo, the former laptop reviewer here at Reviewed and an editor of our Best Right Now buying guides. Not only am I a huge fan of Chromebooks, but I also use one as my everyday laptop. They’re great because they’re largely virus-free and have fantastic battery life.

The Tests

Our tests for these devices aren’t based purely on processing power. Instead, we look at the overall usability of the laptop, which also depends on the quality of the screen, the keyboard, what interfaces it offers and many other factors. We test all of these factors and assign a score for each. Then, we rate the overall usability of the laptop as a combination of all of these factors by creating an overall weighted score.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

First, we look at how well each laptop performs. Because the laptops in this guide are mostly designed for running web applications like Google Docs, we use two web benchmarks: Basemark and Speedometer. These test the processing power of the laptop in a web browser: for all of them, we used Google Chrome.

Most laptop displays do well in a dark room, but what about outdoors? Is a glossy screen better than a matte one? To figure out this information, we test the brightness on the display. We do this with a CS-200: it’s a handheld device that measures luminance. We measure the white levels and black levels at max brightness and then again at 50% brightness.

Next, we tested the battery life of each laptop to see how long you can use them for between charges. With their displays adjusted to a brightness of 200 nits, we set them to continuously cycle through popular websites, simulating the way you would use the laptop when idly browsing the web. We also look at how comfortable the screen is to look at, how easy the keyboard is to type on, and other factors.

What You Should Know About Chromebooks

Running Chrome OS (aka Google's default browser), Chromebooks are inexpensive and largely virus-free, a great option for college students. Equipped with low-power processors, Chromebooks typically have good battery life and are fanless. That said, they’re not the most powerful laptops in the world. They can only handle everyday tasks like browsing the web, checking e-mail, and watching Netflix.

Display Size

13-inch laptops: These smaller laptops are great for carrying around, and more than suitable for light work like writing papers and browsing the web.

15-inch laptops: Mid-sized laptops are a bit less portable, and won’t necessarily work in space-constrained spaces like airplane seats. But the larger display is useful for photo editing and watching videos.

17-inch laptops: This is very large, and only recommended if you are doing video editing or other intensive work that requires a lot of screen real estate—and you don’t mind lugging it around.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

There can still be varying sizes within those categories—for example, the XPS 13’s smaller bezels make it much smaller than most 13-inch laptops—and sizes in between, like the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga C930. But in general, picking a size range you’re comfortable with can help narrow down the field.

You’ll also want to consider how many USB ports the laptop has, whether you need HDMI and Ethernet, and how comfortable the keyboard and trackpad are to use—this can vary quite a bit from model to model, and it’s important to get something responsive and durable. Touch displays are generally reserved for more premium products.

Operating System

Windows is still the dominant OS these days, and if you’re going to play games, edit photos and videos, or need certain software for work, you’ll probably stick with Microsoft’s offering. If you spend all your time on the web, though, a Chromebook may serve you better than you’d think—between Netflix, Gmail, Google Docs, and even online photo editors like Pixlr, you can do almost anything in a browser, and many of those web apps even work offline for those rare occasions you don’t have Wi-Fi. Chromebooks have the advantage of being cheaper (since they don’t need as much processing power) and virtually virus-free (since they run Linux under the hood).

Under the Hood

Finally, you’ll need to consider the guts—the processor, graphics chip, RAM, and storage that determine your laptop’s capabilities. For browsing the web and using office software, lower-power chips like Intel’s i3 and i5 are more than adequate. 4GB of RAM is usable in a Chromebook, though even web browsing can eat up RAM these days, so 8GB is recommended if you tend to open lots of tabs, use lots of browser extensions, and want a laptop that’ll last you well into the future—I wouldn’t generally advise 4GB for most Windows laptops these days.

Other Chromebooks We Tested

Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4T If you’re a young professional, you should definitely check out the Asus Chromebook Flip. Its performance is good enough for everyday tasks like surfing the web and checking email, its 2-in-1 form factor lends itself well for reading and movies, and its bezels are practically nonexistent (this means you’re getting a ton of screen). However, its sophisticated design elevates it past similar Chromebooks. With its aluminum finish and chrome trim, the C434T looks and feels like a premium product (minus the premium price tag). It’s one of the most elegant-looking Chromebooks we’ve seen in a while. Sadly, its trackpad isn't on par with the rest of the Flip's excellent design. It’s not as responsive as a MacBook touchpad, and it could take some time to get used to. It's not a deal-breaker, per se, but it’s something to be aware of. Pros Excellent battery life

A beautiful display and keyboard

Affordable price point Cons Disappointing trackpad Buy now at Amazon

$569.99 from Best Buy

$429.00 from Walmart

$449.00 from B&H

Google Pixelbook Go (GA00521-US) If you want a Chromebook that feels like a Macbook, this is it. Google’s Pixelbook Go is a sleek sheet of matte black aluminum that oozes with premium build quality. While you can get more powerful Chromebooks for the same exorbitant price, you’ll have a tougher time finding something that feels this durable. There’s quite a bit to like about the user experience. The display is a gorgeous glossy touch screen that is incredibly bright, vivid, and full of contrast. Screens that look this good are rarely seen in this price range on ChromeOS or on Windows. Its large trackpad feels just as good, with a smooth glass finish and flawless gesture recognition. We have mixed feelings about its ultra-quiet keyboard. It does manage to make virtually no noise, but it sacrifices feedback and subsequently makes it difficult for my fingertips to feel when the keys register.

With 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core M5-8500Y, the Pixelbook Go packs more power than most people would ever need of their Chromebooks. If you’re looking to play fast, intense games on it, then you’ll have no trouble running anything at high frame rates from the Google Play Store. Where this Chromebook lags a bit behind its competitors is in its battery life. In our web-based battery test, the Pixelbook Go cycled through pages for 7 hours and 45 minutes before saying good night. Many cheaper Chromebooks could go for anywhere between eight and ten hours, but they could not provide the power of a Pixelbook Go in return. Additionally, we found better battery life in some Ryzen-based Windows laptops in the same price range. For the high price, the Core M5 Pixelbook Go is a tough sell for anyone that isn’t looking for a top-line Chromebook and would settle for slightly less build quality or a different OS for a fraction of the cost. Pros Solid aluminum body

Snappy performance

Gorgeous display Cons Expensive $849.00 from Amazon

$849.00 from Best Buy

$849.00 from Walmart

$849.00 from Abt

Acer Chromebook 715 (CB715-1WT-39HZ) If you want a big, beautiful Chromebook then the Acer Chromebook CB715 isn’t a bad choice. The machine has a large, 15.6-inch screen housed in a sleek, aluminum body. It feels like a premium machine, even though it doesn't cost like one. The CB715 did well in our tests, powering through benchmarks despite the older 8th-gen Intel Core i3 processor. The display was also pleasant to use, with a matte coating cutting down on reflections—even if it was a little dim overall. We also really liked the keyboard, though the lack of a backlight was a letdown. The CB715 has all the makings of a really compelling laptop, but only if you can get the model we tested (4GB RAM, Intel Core i3, 128GB Storage) for under $500. The more expensive configs aren’t worth it, and the cheaper options with Intel Pentium processors won’t be fast enough. Pros Aluminum body

Great keyboard

Large screen Cons No keyboard backlight Buy now at Amazon

$549.96 from Walmart

HP Chromebook X360 (12b-ca0010nr) It may not be mighty, but it sure is lovely. The HP Chromebook x360 is a 2-in-1 convertible Chromebook that feels sturdy and looks pretty in white. It comes with an optional stylus that really elevates the experience to something more organic, the pen gliding on the 4,096 levels of pressure like a pencil glides on photo paper. This is a great tablet for students, as it allows them to take notes by writing them out or by typing them as they please. The Chromebook x360’s keyboard is surprisingly springy and stable for the price, and its touchpad is just as satisfactory. When you open your favorite video apps and sites, you’ll be treated to a bright, colorful display that looks much better than the price would suggest. If you need a Chromebook that can handle a lot of tabs and programs simultaneously, this one may be a bit underpowered for you. However, if you’re looking for something a little more casual, maybe to check your email and read some ebooks, this little 2-in-1 has the perfect mix of features and functionality. Pros Snappy performance

Great battery life Cons Shallow keyboard $279.00 from Amazon

$279.00 from Walmart

$399.99 from B&H

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 For the Samsung enthusiast who already owns a Galaxy phone and smartwatch, there’s the fiery red Galaxy Chromebook 2, which is also a 2-in-1. But even if you haven’t bought into the company’s ecosystem, its latest Galaxy Chromebook stands against the competition all on its own. It’s not the speediest little machine, but the Intel Core i3-10110U and 8GB of RAM gives it enough oomph to run multiple apps at once, and even load up the Chrome browser with a bunch of tabs. If you have a Wi-Fi 6 router, this Chromebook will play nice with it, as its wireless adapter is also Wi-Fi 6. That’s good news for anyone on a tight budget who needs something to handle schoolwork, browsing, emailing, or any other low-powered computing tasks in the cloud. Even gaming! The Galaxy Chromebook 2 also has a bright and vibrant 1080p QLED display, topping out at 440 nits. It’s no uber professional-grade screen, but it still makes Life in Color look gorgeous. The same goes for video games played over the cloud, like Cyberpunk 2077 and Control. Of course, you can do the same with any Chromebook, but this one has the right combination of hardware and features to make the experience better than many of the other ones out there. The Chromebook is advertised with "up to" 13 hours of battery life, but it falls well short of that. In our standard battery test, we measured only 6.5 hours of battery life after constantly cycling through a series of web pages until the battery died. The trackpad had trouble registering when my fingers were trying to scroll up and down on a webpage for the first few swipes, but eventually figured out what I was trying to do. The keyboard is also a tad shallower than the new MacBook Pro, which makes for quieter keystrokes but a less satisfying press. But the touch screen is super responsive, so that makes up for it, especially if you like reading ebooks. For with its ease of use and price, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is great for students, writers, and anyone else who saves their documents in the cloud and doesn’t want to mess with a full operating system like Windows or Mac. Pros QLED display

Wi-Fi 6 compatible

2-in-1 Cons Touchy trackpad

Battery life $549.99 from Samsung

$549.00 from Amazon

$549.00 from Best Buy

Lenovo Chromebook Duet (2020, 10.1") 2 in 1 The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a detachable Chromebook; in other words, is it a Chromebook or is it an Android tablet? At just under $300, it’s priced like a Chromebook, but it, unfortunately, runs like a slow-budget tablet. Whether you’re streaming Netflix or writing an email, the Duet just constantly chugs along. Its MediaTek brain feels no pressure to outcompete other, more powerful Chromebooks (and tablets!) in the same price range. That said, when videos and ebooks finally load, the Duet treats you to a bright, vivid, 1920x1200P screen that’s crisper than what you get on most mid-range laptops. You’ll also be hard-pressed to find a lighter Chromebook than this one-pound wonder. When you add the beautiful denim-ish keyboard case that’s included with the Duet, it still only weighs a little under 2 pounds, and this 10-inch detachable hits 10 hours of battery life on our browser-based test (one of the best scores we’ve seen for Chromebooks). It doesn’t get much more portable than this. But, is the detachable form factor worth the portability? It depends on what you value. Because of limited onboard space, the Duet has a single USB-C port for both charging and accessories. Its cover, while elegant, is not all that practical, as its cardboard fold-back rear is prone to flopping over and causing repeated frustration when in “laptop” mode. When you manage to stabilize it, you will at least not be let down by its decent trackpad and keyboard.

I would skip this Chromebook for now, but I am excited to see what the next iteration of the Duet will look like. If it has more oomph and a sturdier case, it will make an awesome Chromebook and a worthy iPad rival. Pros Keyboard is detachable

Excellent battery life

Sharp screen Cons Very slow performance

Keyboard not very sturdy Buy now at Lenovo

Buy now at Amazon

$249.00 from Walmart

$259.00 from B&H

