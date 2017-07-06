The Best Gaming Mice of 2021

Comfort, practicality, and function are must-haves for any great wireless gaming mouse, and the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless has all of those things. It’s a right-handed device with a larger, weightier size compared to other gaming mice, but that allows it to conform to the contours of your hand for better control. On the bottom, there is a storage compartment to store the USB receiver when not in use and a switch to control how the mouse connects to your computer.
There are three different ways to connect this mouse to your computer: Corsair’s Slipstream technology, Bluetooth, and via supplied USB-A to USB-C cable. Through the Slipstream tech and supplied USB-A adapter, you can switch channels on the 2.4 GHz frequency ensuring your mouse has sub-1ms wireless transmission connection speeds. Bluetooth is supported as a backup option. The USB-A to USB-C cable charges the internal battery on the Sabre RGB Pro and allows the mouse to be used in a wired capacity. There are seven programmable buttons, dynamic two-zone RGB backlighting and both are fully customizable via the iCUE software. Designed to handle anything thrown its way, it includes Omron switches that support up to 50 million clicks, and a sensor supporting up to 26,000 DPI.
Details aside, the Sabre RGB Pro Wireless shares a lot in common with its wired counterpart the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro, though it makes concessions in a few key areas. For one, the polling rate in the Pro Wireless is a fourth of the capability of the wired version. The mouse has a traditional look and feel to its design, which will appeal to many, but it doesn’t stand out in a sea of competitive gaming mice. The battery life lasts up to 90 hours with RGB turned off and connected via Bluetooth. Via Slipstream, you are looking at about 60 hours.
Within our time using the mouse, we can say that those figures hold up. When the battery level got close to dying out, there was no dip in performance, either. For those with systems that lack USB-A ports, you’ll need a USB-A to USB-C adapter. Looking over the features, the $109.99 price should appeal to those looking for a class-leading device catered to gamers. There are competing products that offer a similar experience at a lower price point like the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro and the Razer Basilisk X HyperSeed, but to match what this mouse brings to your experience, you will find yourself spending even more.