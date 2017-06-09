The Best Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combos of 2021

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jeremy Stamas The Logitech MK850 Performance's keyboard feels nice to type on, and it doesn't have overly-long key throws.

Best Overall Logitech MK850 The Logitech MK850 Performance was our favorite back in 2017 and, despite everything to come out since then, it's still top dog where most users are concerned. These high-quality peripherals won't look out of place on any desk and they feel as great as they look. The mouse in this set was very similar to the expensive Logitech MX Master 2s, one of the best mice you can buy. It's fully-featured, ergonomic, and won't hurt your hand after hours of work. The keyboard feels nice to type on, as it doesn't have overly-long key throws. Its comfortable wrist rest and adjustable rear feet let you use it flat or at a 4- or 8-degree angle. Labels for Windows and Mac keyboard shortcuts are good for users with all kinds of mainstream PCs, and the ability to pair the keyboard and mouse with three devices (either with Logitech's USB Unifying Receiver or Bluetooth) make this set the most flexible by far. That unified USB receiver design is another great reason to buy one of these sets over the more expensive options like Microsoft's Surface line or Apple's keyboard and Magic Mouse combo. Though we love the design language used by Microsoft and Apple for those products, they're not available as a set, driving the cost up to well over $200 for either option. Pros Keyboard features comfortable wrist rest

Mouse is ergonomic

Mouse is ergonomic

Set can connect with up to three devices Cons None that we could find

$79.99 from Amazon

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jeremy Stamas The Logitech MK270 is a great buy that lives up to the hype.

Best Value Logitech MK270 This keyboard and mouse pair is a perennial top-seller on Amazon— at this point it has over 17,000 reviews, many of which are positive —and it lives up to the hype. If you don't need a fancy keyboard and mouse, you can't go wrong with this sub-$30 combo. Logitech really knows how to make great, affordable PC accessories, and this is one of them. In our typing test, we were able to sustain speeds over 80 wpm (words-per-minute) without much trouble. The only downside is that the mouse is dinky and better suited to a child's hand than a grown person's, but for the price, it's not a huge issue. This set comes with the AA and AAA batteries you'll need to power it and utilizes a number of handy features, such as storage for in the moust for your USB dongle when you're not using it. Lastly, if you're a power user who doesn't want to spend big bucks on a mouse/keyboard combo, you can still get quite a bit done with this set. The keyboard has eight programmable hotkeys, meaning you can set them up to access frequently used programs. One last thing to note is that the MK270 is not a "unifying" keyboard/mouse set, though it originally was. This means that the dongle is not a universal Logitech variety and will only work this particular combo—something to keep in mind if you planned on using it with legacy dongles. Pros Affordable

Easy to type

Programmable hot keys Cons Mouse is on the small side

$24.99 from Amazon

How We Tested

The Testers

Hey everyone, I’m Mike Epstein. I’m a freelance technology reviewer living in New York. I write about computers and gaming hardware. As it happens, keyboards and mice are a specialty of mine: I’ve written a lot of reviews for them at places like PCMag and IGN. (Not just gaming stuff, don’t worry.)

I’ve been writing professionally on the Internet for most of the decade, so I know how important it is to have a mouse and keyboard that’s comfortable and reliable, and can assess pretty quickly whether or not any given piece of kit will be able to get the job done.

The Tests

Buying a mouse and keyboard together as in a single pack suggests you’re looking for something convenient, affordable, and easy to use. To make sure these kits can do the basics, I tested each combo by using them as my everyday mouse and keyboard on both my desktop gaming PC and my Macbook Pro; browsing the web, writing emails, and playing popular video games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Teamfight Tactics.

I specifically made sure to see how they worked with commonly used apps like Chrome and the Microsoft Office suite. Lastly, because these are wireless products, I tested how far these products could be from their receivers, as well as how comfortable they are to use in non-traditional setups, like sitting at a kitchen table, or with the keyboard in lap on the couch. We also checked out things like ergonomic design, Bluetooth connectivity, wireless connectivity, Windows compatibility, and more.

What You Should Know About Keyboards and Mice Combos

We're willing to bet most people use a keyboard and mouse—or at least a trackpad—almost every day. It's easy to take these tools for granted, but if you spend 40 hours a week (or more) using a keyboard and mouse, you're probably aware that they're not all made equal.

Whether you're trying to invest in a convenient mouse/keyboard combo to pair with a tower PC setup at home or looking to improve upon the keyboard/trackpad experience provided by your laptop, the goal is to secure an ergonomically sound wireless combo with good enough battery life and connectivity to keep up with your use pattern.

Manufacturers can make whatever claims they like about the comfort or usability of their mouse/keyboard combos, but first-hand testing like we've done here is the only way to really know for sure if a combo is worth what you're paying for it. That said, there are some basics worth keeping in mind.

Wired vs. Wireless

Knowing the pros and cons of a wired versus a wireless setup is a simple task, but it's one worth going over. Where mice/keyboard combos are concerned, wirelessness is achieved via a Bluetooth dongle that the products are pre-paired to. Obviously, wired hardware needs to be plugged into the laptop or PC directly, with one USB port dedicated to a wired mouse and keyboard.

With wired products, there's no risk of delayed or interrupted connectivity while typing or mousing through websites. And while a good wireless mouse/keyboard combo won't have any of these issues either, some of them do, and that's one area where testing is crucial.

Naturally, a wireless combo gives you inherent freedom of use, at the cost of worrying about battery life and potential interference. In a vacuum of an identical mouse/keyboard set where one is wired and one is wireless, the wireless variant will usually be more expensive, but that freedom is essentially what you're paying for.

To that end, a wireless combo makes a lot of sense if you want to minimize clutter, but it can also be a good choice if you need a keyboard/mouse set for multiple workstations: it's easy enough to pop the dongle into any laptop or PC you use.

Compatibility

While many headphones and tablet keyboards come in an OS-locked variant (Android or Apple, usually), the Bluetooth connection used by wireless mouse/keyboard combos is universal. This means the same mouse/keyboard combo should be compatible with Windows and other operations systems like iOS.

Other Keyboard and Mouse Sets We Tested

Dell Premier Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse (KM7321W) If you prefer an elegant, minimalist keyboard for your desktop, Dell’s Premier Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard will bring a smile to your lips. It’s a full keyboard with 109 keys, including 12 programmable function keys. The aluminum board has relatively large keys with scissor switches and it’s easy to type accurately at speed. There isn’t much travel, but it’s whisper quiet. The Titan Grey finish is matched by the mouse, which boasts seven buttons (five are programmable) and an adjustable DPI (dots-per-inch) of between 1,000 and 4,000, which is sensitive enough for most people. Both keyboard and mouse are wireless and work flawlessly with the dongle provided, and there’s a storage slot for it in the mouse. The mouse takes a single AA battery, and the keyboard takes two AAA batteries, all supplied in the box and promising up to 36 months of life. The keyboard also offers 128-bit AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) in case you’re concerned about wireless keystrokes being intercepted. This is a particularly good keyboard and mouse combo for people working with multiple devices, as you can switch between up to three at the click of a button and there’s support for RF 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0 connections. Pros Elegant design

Easy to switch between devices

Great battery life Cons Shallow keys

Relatively expensive $99.99 from Best Buy

Logitech MK550 Logitech's MK550 set was the only traditional-style ergonomic keyboard and mouse set we tried. With its Wave-shape and long key presses, it reminded us of Microsoft's now-famous Ergonomic 4000 keyboard. It has a big wrist rest, prominent media keys, and even a chunky zoom toggle. It comes with a good-not-great mouse that we found fit our hands well. But, there's a catch: the long throw of the keys made us more prone to mistakes in our typing test. If you're used to flat laptop keyboards and prefer keys that don't move quite so much, this could make for a very frustrating typing experience. Otherwise, its lack of convenient features made it less desirable than our top pick. Pros Ergonomic and comfortable

Easy to access media keys Cons Prone to mistyping

$68.30 from Amazon

Logitech MX900 Performance Combo Logitech’s newer, high-end mouse and keyboard combo, takes most of the great things about the MK850 and updates them with modern conveniences like “advanced” keyboard backlighting that turns off and a rechargeable battery version of Logitech’s MX mouse with a more precise sensor. We found the MX 900 surprisingly comfortable but were dismayed to see that the keyboard didn’t have some of the most interesting features found on the MK850, like the ability to pair and swap among multiple devices. (The mouse has it, but not the keyboard.) Plus, at $179.99, you’re spending more than twice as much as you would on our starter pick for some nominal quality-of-life improvements that come with some tradeoffs. At this price, why bother with the combo when you could get Logitech’s best productivity-focused keyboard, the MX Keys, and best mouse, the MX Master 3, for a little more? Pros Keys are backlit

Mouse is rechargeable

Keyboard and mouse are comfortable Cons Expensive

Keyboard can't pair with multiple devices $145.99 from Amazon

Microsoft Wireless Desktop 2000 Microsoft's affordable Wireless Desktop 2000 set is a solid option. Its mouse made the most positive impression, sliding into our palm comfortably. It was among the best mice we tried for this roundup, and if you experience discomfort in your fingers after using a mouse for long durations it's worth considering. The keyboard, on the other hand, is something of a let-down. Its keys and construction are behind many of the keyboards we tried for this roundup. Additionally, the wireless USB adapter is way bigger than average and can't be safely stowed in a laptop's USB port semi-permanently. Pros Very comfortable mouse Cons Keyboard construction is subpar

USB dongle is oversized

Buy now at Amazon

Logitech MK320 Logitech's middle-of-the-road wireless desktop set gets the job done, but it's not our favorite. The MK320 was comparable to our budget pick and it's less widely available to boot. In our tests, we found this keyboard provided an accurate typing experience at speeds of over 80 wpm. Keyboard aside, the mouse in this set is very small and not comfortable for long-term use. If you can get a discount on this combo, we think you'll like it well enough, but just know that there are better and more widely-available options out there right now. Pros Accurate typing performance

Affordable Cons Mouse is small

$27.99 from Best Buy

Mouse is small

$60.32 from Walmart

Avoid Jelly Comb Ultra Slim Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Combo KUS015 This one’s an Amazon user favorite, but I’m not sure why. The Jelly Comb Ultra-Thin wireless looks like a knockoff of Apple’s Magic Keyboard and mouse. While it deserves credit for providing strong, lag-free connectivity at a very low price, that’s all you can really say. The keyboard is shoddily built (my V key came stuck out of the box) and the mouse is tiny to the point where my average-sized hands started cramping up within an hour. I admit that I’m a bit of mouse and keyboard snob (I review a lot of them), but this is one of the worst keyboard/mouse sets I’ve ever used. Pros Affordable

No lag in connectivity Cons Poorly made

Mouse is small

$30.59 from Amazon

