AMD’s fancy new processor will spin the fastest frame rates into gaming gold

Pros Stupendous gaming performance

Not power-hungry

Uses AM4 socket

Excellent value Cons No performance increase in some games

Not for professional creative work

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the best desktop processor for gaming you can buy.

About the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Cores : 8

: 8 Threads : 16

: 16 Base clock : 3.4GHz

: 3.4GHz Max clock : Up to 4.5GHz

: Up to 4.5GHz Cache : 96MB L3, 4MB L2, 512KB L1

: 96MB L3, 4MB L2, 512KB L1 Max TDP : 105W

: 105W Max operating temp: 90 C

On paper, this processor’s specs might not seem impressive compared to other high-end CPUs on the market, but AMD’s secret sauce is in its 3D V-Cache Packing Technology—chip components that are physically stacked on top of each other to pack more power into the same physical footprint. AMD is not the first company to use some sort of 3D chip stacking tech (that designation goes to Intel), but it’s the first to put it into a gaming desktop processor. As you’ll see detailed in the sections below, this processor is a heavy hitter when it comes to gaming.

Here are the specs of the AMD rig we used for testing:

Processor : Ryzen 7 5800X3D, Ryzen 9 5950X

: Ryzen 7 5800X3D, Ryzen 9 5950X Graphics : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Memory : 16GB DDR4-3600MHz G.Skill Trident Z Royal

: 16GB DDR4-3600MHz G.Skill Trident Z Royal Storage : 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 Sabrent Rocket

: 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 Sabrent Rocket Motherboard : Asus ROG Maximus Extreme XII X570

: Asus ROG Maximus Extreme XII X570 Cooling : Corsair H150i Pro RGB

: Corsair H150i Pro RGB Power: Corsair RM1000x

Here are the specs of the Intel rig we used for comparison:

Processor : Intel Core i9-12900K

: Intel Core i9-12900K Graphics : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Memory : 32GB DDR5-5200MHz Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB

: 32GB DDR5-5200MHz Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB Storage : 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 Sabrent Rocket

: 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe 4.0 Sabrent Rocket Motherboard : Asus ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming Wi-Fi

: Asus ROG Strix Z690-E Gaming Wi-Fi Cooling : Corsair H150i Pro RGB

: Corsair H150i Pro RGB Power: Corsair RM1000x

What we like

Crushes in gaming performance

Credit: Reviewed / Joanna Nelius If getting the best possible in-game frame rates is your top priority, this is the CPU you should get.

AMD added a boatload of cache (memory)—100MB—to its Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor thanks to its 3D V-Cache Packaging technology. In comparison, AMD’s highest-end desktop CPU, the Ryzen 9 5950X has 64MB of L3 cache and 8MB of L2 cache, and Intel’s newest flagship processor, the Core i9-12900K, has 30MB of Intel Smart Cache and 14MB of L2 cache. 100MB is a lot, and 96MB of that is L3 cache, so it's basically like a giant pool of memory that can help process more tasks at the same time.

The 3D cache increases in-game frame rates by as much as 50 frames per second, depending on the game. That’s a massive jump! Normally you only see that kind of increase when you compare the performance of an entry-level CPU and GPU pairing compared to a high-end CPU and GPU pairing. Comparing two high-end processors like a Core i7 to a Core i9 with the same graphics card usually only results in small performance increases when it comes to gaming.

We tested the Ryzen 7 5800X3D paired with an RTX 3080 first and then with an RX 6800 XT graphics card against Hitman 2, Far Cry 5, Total War: Warhammer II, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, all CPU-intensive games. At 1080p on the highest graphical preset, the 5800X3D averaged 187 fps, and 153 fps at 1440p.

Comparatively, the Ryzen 9 5950X managed 150 fps at 1080p and 133fps at 1440p with either graphics card, while the Core i9-12900K outputs 145 fps at 1080p and 121 at 1440p with either card. There was no meaningful difference in frame rates at 4K with the same settings.

However, if you’re wondering if you can pair the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with an entry-level graphics card like the Radeon RX 6500 XT or RTX 3050 and still see an increase in frame rates—sorry to spoil your fantasy, but those GPUs are just not fast enough to handle the number of tasks assigned by the CPU at the same speed. A big reason why we see increased frame rates when pairing the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with high-end graphics cards is that those cards can handle all the throughput.

Conversely, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT can sometimes process information faster than the CPU is able to provide it. That can create what’s called a bottleneck, and we can see that happening in CPU-intensive games like Hitman 2 with big crowds and complex AI. When paired with the Ryzen 9 5950X, frame rates stay around 118 with the RTX 3080 and 123 with the RX 6800 XT—regardless if you are playing at 1080p or 1440p resolution with the same graphics settings.

Intel’s Core i9-12900K fares better with a 15 fps increase when you step down from 1440p to 1080p, but that’s still small potatoes compared to the massive frame rate leap the Ryzen 7 5800X3D provides with Hitman 2 and other CPU-intensive games.

It consumes less power, outputs less heat

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D can not only give some of your games a nice performance boost, but it can also do it without consuming more power than other CPUs already on the market. For this power consumption test, I ran HWInfo64, which takes detailed metrics of all the components in your PC, in the background while playing Overwatch in 4K at 300Hz for a few hours. Noting the maximum CPU temperatures along with the maximum number of Watts consumed during those extended play sessions showed the 5800X3D uses significantly less power than the other two CPUs we used for comparison.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D undercuts both its competition and its own products in gaming performance.

At the bottom of the list is Intel’s Core i9-12900K, which consumed a maximum of 179W and reached a temperature of 100C across the whole processor package. (This is near the chip’s thermal limit, and there was some thermal throttling present, which means the CPU wasn’t performing at its best because it was too hot.) Next is the Ryzen 9 5950X, which consumed a max of 145W and reached a max temperature of 80.6 C. But the Ryzen 7 5800X3D only consumed 73W at most, and never exceeded 78 C. Big difference!

Games aren’t becoming less resource-intensive, but power-efficient computer components, especially CPUs, are becoming more of a focus with every new chip generation. So, knowing the Ryzen 7 5800X3D can not only drastically improve my rig’s gaming performance, but that it also uses much less power to do that is a major win.

It keeps the current-gen AM4 socket

Credit: Reviewed / Joanna Nelius One of the great things about the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is that it's the same size as all of AMD's other processors, so it's likely you won't need to buy a new motherboard—unlike the Intel chip. (Left to right: Intel Core i9-12900K, AMD Ryzen 9 5950X.)

Compared to Intel, which has introduced a new motherboard socket every two chip generations over the last several years, AMD has made upgrading easier for its customers by using the same socket (AM4), or the part of the motherboard where you place the processor, since September 2016. Because of this, the 5800X3D is compatible with a host of current-gen and previous-gen motherboards, so you likely won’t need to make an additional purchase if you get this processor.

At the time of this writing, AMD is working with motherboard manufacturers to extend support to 300-series boards, but if you have a 500- or 400-series board and want to get a faster gaming processor, you can simply plop (okay, gently, don’t plop) the Ryzen 7 5800X3D into your motherboard, maybe update the BIOS if you need to, and bam—you’re on your way to higher frame rates.

Great value

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D gives you more performance for less compared to other high-end processors from AMD and Intel. AMD’s comparative Ryzen 9 5950X and slightly slower Ryzen 9 5900X go for $526 and $375 (sale prices at the time of this writing), respectively, while the new Ryzen 7 goes for an MSRP of $449. Intel’s i9-12900K currently goes for $580 (also on sale at the time of this writing).

Given all the pros I’ve talked about above, the 5800X3D’s price is a steal if you’re solely looking for the best gaming desktop processor. The motherboard compatibility, lower power consumption, and higher in-game frame rates make that $449 price point extremely reasonable and attractive. There is no other gaming desktop CPU out there right now that undercuts both its competition and its own products.

What we don’t like

Performance gains in CPU-intensive games only

Credit: Reviewed / Joanna Nelius / IO Interactive In CPU-intensive games like Hitman 2, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D can net about 50 more frames per second compared to other high-end processors.

If you’re playing Cyberpunk 2077, Control, or another GPU-bound game, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D isn’t going to help much. Unlike CPU-bound games, GPU-bound games generally have fewer computational requirements, so there’s less work for the CPU to do. That means to get the best possible performance out of a GPU-bound game, you’ll need to have a powerful GPU.

Where the i9-12900K reached upwards of 124fps paired with either the RTX 3080 or RX 6800XT when playing Control, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, and Ryzen 9 5950X are much closer in performance. The Ryzen 7 gets an average of 162 fps and the Ryzen 9 gets an average of 154 fps. That’s all at 1080p on the highest graphical settings, with no ray tracing enabled. Both Ryzen chips have a big lead over the Intel chip’s performance, but the Ryzen 7 doesn’t have nearly as big of a lead over the Ryzen 9 compared to the CPU-intensive games we tested.

You'll see the biggest performance increase in CPU-intensive games.

What’s interesting about a game like Cyberpunk 2077, however, is that it is taxing on both the CPU and GPU because of its AI and graphics. Our tests showed the Ryzen 7 5800X3D can keep up with or slightly surpass the performance of the Ryzen 9 5950X and the Core i9-12900K in this game, even paired with the same GPUs. While the Intel chip averaged 103 fps with either Nvidia or AMD GPU, AMD’s Ryzen 9 chip fluctuated between 120 and 126 fps, and AMD’s 3D chip stayed steady around 125 fps. Unlike the gains in performance for CPU-bound games, though, the gains here are much, much smaller.

But even though the Ryzen 7 5800X3D doesn’t drastically increase performance in all GPU-bound games, it does keep pace with its competitors—and when you factor in the price and value of the 5800X3D, it’s less of an issue because you’re still getting the same or slightly better performance.

Slow processing of creative tasks

If you’re looking to build a new machine to do 3D rendering work in Blender, stream to Twitch, or anything else that requires excellent multi-core processing abilities, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is not the chip you’re looking for.

While the CPU faired okay in our usual Blender 3D image render test (two minutes and 49 seconds, which is nearly on par with Intel’s Core i9-11900K), we tried a branched path tracing test with the same program, and it did not fare as well. Branched path tracing simulates lighting physics, or how a light source from within a game will reflect or bounce off various nearby surfaces.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D rendered our path tracing test scene in about 27 minutes, but the Core i9-12900K rendered it in just over 18 minutes, and the Ryzen 9 5950X only took 15 minutes and 44 seconds. This reveals this chip’s biggest flaw; the 5700X3D is great for gaming and everyday productivity tasks, but it falters in creative work that needs serious multi-core processing power.

That’s not totally surprising, however. The Ryzen 9 chip has twice the number of cores and threads as the Ryzen 7, so of course, it’s going to be faster in multi-core loads. The Ryzen 7 does have the same number of cores and threads as the i9-12900K, but that Intel chip can reach a max frequency of 5.20GHz, whereas the Ryzen 7 can only reach up to 4.5GHz. The Intel chip also uses a mix of high-performance and efficiency cores, like Apple’s M1 chips, so that hybrid architecture helps speed things up for Intel, too. Even Intel’s Intel Core i5-12600K is about 20 seconds faster than the Ryzen 7, and that’s a mid-range chip!

Should you buy it?

Yes, but not if you're a professional content creator

Credit: Reviewed / Joanna Nelius Fantastic performance, low power usage, and an amazing price—there's a lot to love ab0ut the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

If you have no interest in streaming games to Twitch or using your rig to create your own games, AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D will give you the best possible gaming performance in a consumer-grade desktop processor. At best, expect an increase of up to 50 fps in CPU-intensive games, and at worst expect the same performance compared to other high-end gaming processors, all at a lower price.

Anyone who wants a super-fast CPU for gaming and creative work should stick with the Ryzen 9 5950X or the Intel Core i9-12900K. Both of those chips have excellent multi-core performance and would be able to handle tasks like 3D rendering and online streaming much more efficiently than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

But if you don’t do either of those things, there’s finally a gaming-focused chip that’s sure to make you happy in practically every way. Even if you don’t play multiplayer games like Overwatch, League of Legends, or Fortnite competitively, you will get so much out of this chip for the price—and I’m talking framerates that will let you take full advantage of high-end 300Hz monitors—it will be hard to go back to anything else.

