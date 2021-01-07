Lenovo's new monitors and tablets are classy yet affordable

If you’ve been waiting for the new ThinkPads, Yogas, or IdeaPads, you’ll have to wait a little longer in North America (the IdeaPad 5 will be seeing a new release soon overseas), but there are some exciting products for the budget market coming up. Lenovo announced a new tablet and two monitors ahead of CES 2021, and they look way more stylish than you’d expect from their price tag.

Lenovo L27e-30 Monitor and L24i-30 Monitor

Credit: Lenovo

At first glance, these are just two more monitors on the market. They're exactly the same in all but screen size (the L27e-30 is a 27-inch monitor and the L24i-30 is a 24-inch monitor). Look a little closer, and you’ll see they both have a smartphone holder—not the most exciting feature in the world, but it could can come in handy if you want a tiny second screen at some point.

As for the screens, both monitors tote 1080p IPS displays, with TUV Rheinland 5 certification to reduce blue light emissions. Gamers will be pleased to know these monitors support AMD FreeSync and 75Hz refresh rates. AMD FreeSync makes sure that the monitor's frame rate manages the computer's outgoing frame rate so that there aren't any artifacts or tears on the image, so it's nice to have more than the standard 60Hz to play with. 75Hz isn't a huge bump, but it's a rare feature for the price. Again, these monitors aren’t fancy, but they’ve got the basics for their reasonable starting price of $159.99 as of March 31.

Lenovo Tab P11

Credit: Lenovo

With an 11-inch 2K screen and Eye Care tech, this tablet has us excited. Lenovo’s older Chromebook Duet had a similar display that was absolutely gorgeous, especially when you factor in its sub-$300 price tag. Unlike the Chromebook Duet, the Tab P11 embraces the full tablet experience with Android.

It claims to have a 15-hour battery life, and with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, it should have no problem tackling Android’s myriad of apps. If you need to take a break from Netflix to write an email, you can use the included keyboard folio or stylus pen.

The Tab P11 seems like an incredible bargain for only $229.99. We can’t wait to get our hands on it once it hits the stores later in January.

NEC LAVIE Pro Mobile

Credit: Lenovo

This compact, carbon-fiber laptop is a little over a half-inch (16.7mm) thick and weighs under two pounds (889 grams). By comparison, the MacBook Air is a hair thinner at 16.1mm, but it weighs a full pound more (2.8 lbs) because of its solid aluminum chassis. If you want to forget you’re carrying a laptop, you’ll have a hard time finding one that weighs less than the aptly named LAVIE Pro Mobile.

However, its diminutive frame does not mean that its internals are lean. Inside, there’s a powerful 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor that should breeze through most tasks you throw at it. With its claimed 10-hour battery life and $1,699.99 starting price, it could be a good Windows laptop for travelers, but it won’t beat the new MacBooks for portability—even without that extra pound—thanks to the MacBooks' 13-hour battery life and always-cool chassis. We don't yet have a release date, but we can't wait to pit it against our favorite laptops when it finally comes out.

NEC LAVIE Mini

Credit: Lenovo

This device is still just a prototype, but we can’t wait until something like this becomes a reality. The LAVIE Mini packs an 11th gen Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM into a tiny 8-inch laptop that looks like it’s straight out of a mid-2000’s sci-fi special. If it had a discrete graphics card, it’d basically be the perfect PC gaming machine for the road.