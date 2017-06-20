The Best Compact Ventless Dryers of 2019

More Americans than ever are living in RVs and tiny homes, and the trend doesn’t look like it’s going to let up. And while those options come with their own perks and freedoms, if you don’t have a traditional living setup, most home appliances aren’t going to cut it.

Aside from space, cost is a major factor. High construction costs can be a challenge when installing ductwork for dryers, so if you want to ditch the clothesline, you'll need a ventless compact dryer.

Which one should you buy? We tested almost every model on the market in our labs over the course of several months. After doing over 500 pounds of laundry, we arrived at the conclusion that the Miele TWI180 (available at Appliances Connection for $1,799.00) is the best ventless compact dryer. But if you need something a little more affordable, the LG DLEC888W (available at Home Depot) is an excellent choice, as well.

Here are our picks in ranked order: