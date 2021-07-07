The Frigidaire FFTW4120SW top-load washing machine sits next to its paired dryer, the FFRE4120SW, in a homey laundry room. Credit: Frigidaire

Frigidaire FFTW4120SW Top-loading Washer Review

An awesome soft-close lid isn't reason enough to buy this Frigidaire washing machine

Written by Mark Brezinski
Tested by Kyle Hamilton

Updated July 7, 2021

If you're in the market for a mid-range washer, the Frigidaire FFTW4120SW (available at AppliancesConnection for $668.10) top-loading washing machine makes an appealing option on the show floor. It has an understated design, a clear top so you can look in and see your laundry in action, and a soft-close lid that feels great to use—certainly much better than it slamming shut on your fingers. Unfortunately, the FFTW4120SW scores below average in most other areas—key areas, like cleaning. The FFTW4120SW isn't a bad washer by any stretch—and it may even make a good budget option if you can get it on sale. In all, the Frigidaire FFTW4120SW is a mostly-average washer that does nothing to impress. If you're researching top-loaders, we recommend the Whirlpool WTW8127LC, which is the best top-load washer with pole agitator we've reviewed to date.

Pros

  • Transparent, slow-closing lid

  • Intuitive controls

Cons

  • Subpar cleaning

  • Poor value for its price

Frigidaire FFTW4120SW washing machine review — drum
Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

The FFTW4120SW's stainless steel drum looks sturdy, and should be one of the last pieces that will ever need repair.

Visually, the Frigidaire FFTW4120SW stands out thanks to the black accent of its translucent lid. Opening it up reveals its stainless steel drum, an agitator pole, and three surrounding receptacles for detergent, fabric softener, and bleach.

About the Frigidaire FFTW4120SW top-load washing machine

Frigidaire FFTW4120SW washing machine review — controls
Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

The FFTW4120SW's control panel is fairly standard: A central cycle-selection dial with a touchpad off to the side for tweaking additional options.

Dimensions: 43.31" x 27" x 28.13" (H x W x D)
Capacity: 4.1 cubic feet
Finishes: White
Cycles: Active Wear, Bulky, Colors, Delicates, Fast Wash, Hand Wash, Normal, Rinse & Spin, Soak, Whites
Cycle options: Tub Clean, Delay Start, Temperature, Extra Rinse
Matching dryer: Frigidaire FFRE4120SW
User manual: Frigidaire FFTW4120SW washer user manual

What we like

Its slow-close lid avoids slamming

Frigidaire FFTW4120SW washing machine review — slow lid close
Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

If you're used to a washer with a lid that just won't stay up, the FFTW4120SW's slow-close lid will make your laundry days a lot more manageable.

Loading laundry can sometimes be a cumbersome task, and everybody has accidentally let the lid slam once or twice. For this reason, we really like slow-close lids. The FFTW4120SW's lid stays open when its open—it isn't touchy. Even if it were bumped and began to shut on your fingers or head, the most you'd feel is a light tap. Trust us, we tried it.

We also like that the lid is transparent. Maybe we're biased, but it can be interesting to watch your washer in action. You can see that the washer is working properly, and it also lets you check up on a cycle to make sure that a special article of clothing is faring alright. Even if you don't want to geek out over laundry, the see-through lid can give you peace of mind that the thumping in the washer is a sneaker and not your iPhone.

What we don’t like

It gives a subpar cleaning performance

Frigidaire FFTW4120SW washing machine review — drum2
Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

While modern front-loaders offer a better, more efficient clean than top-loaders, top-loaders have a nostalgia factor that allows them to maintain popularity to this day.

Since the FFTW4120SW top-load washer is offered at a mid-range price, one would expect to get a mid-range cleaning performance. But it falls a bit short even of that. Overall, the FFTW4120SW fell a notch or two below average on most of our tests in the lab, which lands it a spot behind the middle of the pack.

Related content

In terms of raw cleaning power, the FFTW4120SW got our test loads anywhere between 2% and 10% less clean than average. For context, something getting 10% less clean isn't so significant that you'd notice after a single wash, but over the lifespan of the appliance this difference adds up, resulting in dingier laundry.

Other tests showed similarly small shortcomings: Its Fast Wash takes over 15 minutes longer than the average quick cycle, its spin cycles get 10% less water out of laundry, and its delicates cycle is 30% harsher on clothes when compared to the average washer. The first two points are small inconveniences, but causing 30% more wear and tear to your delicates may be a dealbreaker for some, especially if you're prone to wearing silk jammies or linen shorts. If you have a lot of delicates in your wardrobe that you plan to keep around, there are better washer options out there for you.

What owners are saying

Owners generally like the FFTW4120SW, awarding it an average 4.1 stars out of 5 across major retailers. Those who love the washer praised its Deep Fill feature and the ability to sense the size of a load, though positive reviews tend to simply conclude that "it does the job" without much fanfare or clarification.

Those who are unhappy with the device cited poor cleaning ability and loud operation, especially when the agitators kick on. While we did notice it seemed louder than average during testing, it is not significantly louder than other top-loaders with pole agitators.

One thing we do want to point out: Many negative reviews we read complain that the machine doesn't add enough water to the drum. While we can't say for sure, at least some of these reviewers seem mistaken about how modern washers work: In the majority of cases, adding more water actually makes your clothes less clean.

Warranty

Frigidaire offers the industry-standard warranty of one year for parts and labor. This is to be expected from any appliance in this price range, though some companies—like LG, Samsung, and Speed Queen—will offer longer or even lifetime guarantees on their products or specific parts.

Should you buy the Frigidaire FFTW4120SW?

No

There are better, more affordable units available on the market. If you're sold on top-loaders, a good mid-range option is the Whirlpool WTW8127LC, which is currently our top-rated top-loader with an agitator. If you want something more budget friendly, the GE GTW335ASNWW is a solid top-loader for under $600.

