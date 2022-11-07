Dog hair is no match for this washing machine

Pros Catches a lot of pet hair

Decent cleaning power

Slow-close lid and built-in faucet Cons Delicates cycle is rough

Spin cycle doesn't get out much water

The Maytag MVW6500MBK comes in white and Volcano black, with curved edges and a simplified control panel.

Opening up its lid reveals its stainless steel drum and pole agitator. The agitator can be removed and contains the machine’s pet hair filter.

About the Maytag MVW6500MBK top-loading washer

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan Pet hair collects in a filter inside the pole agitator and must be emptied manually.

Dimensions: 57.5” x 27.5” x 27.5” (H x W x D)

57.5” x 27.5” x 27.5” (H x W x D) Capacity: 4.7 cubic feet

4.7 cubic feet Finishes: White, Volcano black

White, Volcano black Cycles: Jeans, Heavy Duty, Whites, Colors, Quick Wash, Activewear, Delicates, Bulky Items, Towels, Drain & Spin

Jeans, Heavy Duty, Whites, Colors, Quick Wash, Activewear, Delicates, Bulky Items, Towels, Drain & Spin Cycle options: Five temperature settings, deep fill, extra rinse, Pet Pro

Five temperature settings, deep fill, extra rinse, Pet Pro Special features: Internal pet hair filter, internal faucet

Internal pet hair filter, internal faucet Matching dryer: MED6500MBK (electric) and MGD6500MBK (gas)

MED6500MBK (electric) and MGD6500MBK (gas) User manual: Maytag MVW6500MBK top-loading washer manual

What we like

The Pet Pro filter catches a lot of pet hair

If you’ve never had a pet that sheds, it’s difficult to communicate the sheer volume of pet hair that winds up on every fabric surface in their vicinity. It’s like needing to rake after a New England autumn.

According to a survey Maytag conducted, about 57% of participants claimed they spent about four hours each week managing pet hair.

When it comes to laundering your clothes and bed sheets, all this pet hair is enough to overload a lot of washers and dryers that simply don’t have the ability to filter it out, leading to laundry that’s still furry after a wash cycle, or clogs and costly repairs. And nobody wants their freshly washed laundry to look like the dog took a nap in the laundry basket.

Maytag’s Pet Pro System, leverages the industry’s first pet hair filter in the washer and a wash cycle that uses extra water to lift hair off clothes and remove it. Since this is the flagship feature of the Maytag MVW6500MBK, we had to test it out: We used a dog blanket that was absolutely coated with the hair of our chief scientist’s Bernese Mountain Dog.

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan You can see the clumps of pet hair caught in the Maytag MVW6500MBK washing machine’s Pet Pro Filter as well as some left hanging out in the washing machine drum after a test load.

The Maytag MVW6500MBK washer removed a majority of the hair and even brightened up the blanket itself. There were some clumped hair balls (about 10) remaining after the cycle, but these all came out in the dryer later.

According to Jonathan Chan, senior manager of lab operations, “Most of the hair was removed and any that remained clumped up so it could either be removed by the dryer or shaken off.”

Its scrubbing action will get your laundry clean

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee The Maytag MVW6500MBK’s ability to erase stains is roughly on par with other top-loaders.

Beyond the Maytag MVW6500MBK’s pet hair fighting abilities, you won't be disappointed by this washer’s cleaning performance. It cleans slightly above the average mark for a top-loader, and its Heavy and Delicates cycles do particularly well with stains.

If you need a fast cycle, the Maytag MVW6500MBK’s Quick Wash delivers clean laundry in just 31 minutes, which is about average across the market.

It has some nice features that improve the overall user experience

The MVW6500MBK boasts one special feature that has been steadily making its way into more and more washers: a built-in faucet. This allows you to pre-treat stains right over the washing tub, reducing water waste.

Another convenient feature is the glass slow-close lid. Not only does this design let you peek in on your laundry when it’s washing, which can be helpful for determining if the load is off-balance, it also prevents accidental slamming.

What we don’t like

Its delicates cycle isn’t that delicate

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee We found very little difference between the Maytag MVW6500MBK’s Delicates cycle and Normal cycle.

To test how gentle a cycle is on clothes, we use a mechanical action strip, which is basically a swatch of cloth with a hole punched in its center. After a cycle, we count the number of threads that get pulled free from the edges and around the hole in its center and use that as a measure of how rough the cycle is.

The average top-loader’s normal cycle pulls 49 threads, and the average delicates cycle pulls 25.

The Maytag MVW6500MBK’s Normal cycle pulls 46 threads, slightly better than average, but its Delicates cycle pulls 41 threads—that’s only slightly more gentle than the Normal cycle.

If you generally don’t have many delicate pieces of clothing to wash then the Maytag MVW6500MBK will actually result in less wear-and-tear damage over time compared to the average washer. However, if you depend on a washer’s delicates cycle, the MVW6500MBK won’t be a good fit for your needs.

Its spin cycle leaves laundry wet

Why is a spin cycle important? It’s a lot more energy efficient to spin out water in a washing machine than it is to evaporate it in the dryer. A good spin cycle can help keep your energy bills low and increase the lifespan of your dryer.

The Maytag MVW6500MBK’s spin cycles don’t get out as much water as the average top-loader. During testing, the Normal cycle removed 2% less water than average, the Bulky Items and Delicates cycles ended with 8% more water remaining, and the Quick Wash cycle left behind 13% more water.

These results aren’t terrible, but they’re not ideal either: Just know that the extra water will make your dryer work that much harder, and might add a small bump to your utility bill.

What owners are saying

The Maytag MVW6500MBK is brand new to the market and doesn’t have any user reviews posted just yet. We’ll update this section once there’s a substantial body of owner feedback available.

Warranty

The Maytag MVW6500MBK warranty is one year for parts and labor, with up to 10 years of coverage for the stator and rotor of the drive motor and the side walls of the wash basket. For comparison, the industry standard warranty is just one year.

Should you buy the Maytag MVW6500MBK?

Yes, if you own shedding pets

Credit: Reviewed /Beckett Dubay The Maytag MVW6500MBK removes a majority of pet hair and the clumps that remain are easily removed by the filter.

The Maytag MVW6500MBK is a solid top-loader. Its scrubbing power is good, and in our testing we found its Pet Pro filter did remove a majority of pet hair.

The primary downside is its rough Delicates cycle. Of course, how much this matters will depend on the user. The MVW6500MBK’s cycles also left laundry more damp than competing models, but that result is best viewed as a tie-breaker when all other factors are equal.

If you’re a pet owner and want to buy a top-load washer, the MVW6500MBK is a good value. We also recommend checking out the Whirlpool WTW8127LC. It doesn’t have any pet-specific features, but it does have great cleaning power.

