This Whirlpool dryer does OK, but you’ve got better options

About the Whirlpool WED7120HC front-load dryer

Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay The hamper-style door could help those who have difficulty loading traditional front-loaders.

Dimensions: 42.75” x 27” x 29.88” (H x W x D)

42.75” x 27” x 29.88” (H x W x D) Capacity: 7.4 cubic feet

7.4 cubic feet Finishes: White, Chrome Shadow ($100 extra)

White, Chrome Shadow ($100 extra) Cycles: “What to dry” options—Regular, Delicates, Bulky Items, Whites, Colors, Towels; “How to dry” options—Normal, Wrinkle Control, Heavy Duty, Timed Dry, Sanitize, Quick

“What to dry” options—Regular, Delicates, Bulky Items, Whites, Colors, Towels; “How to dry” options—Normal, Wrinkle Control, Heavy Duty, Timed Dry, Sanitize, Quick Cycle options: Remote Enable, Drum Light, Steam Options, Steam Refresh, Temperature, Dryness, Wrinkle Shield, More/Less Time, Ecoboost

Remote Enable, Drum Light, Steam Options, Steam Refresh, Temperature, Dryness, Wrinkle Shield, More/Less Time, Ecoboost Matching washer: Whirlpool WTW7120HC

Whirlpool WTW7120HC User manual: Whirlpool WED7120HC dryer manual

What we like

Most cycles offer decent drying performance

Across the board, the Whirlpool WED7120HC keeps up with the average dryer. Its Normal cycle equivalent will get your laundry completely dry, and its Quick cycle both finishes relatively quickly and manages to remove 98.33% of water.

Delicates finished in an average amount of time with over 93% of water removed. Heavy Duty seemingly got rid of the least amount of water—just 81.75% in total—but that’s average for a dryer.

In general, while these results weren’t anything to pin to your fridge, the WED7120HC manages to keep pace with other dryers out there.

Its hamper-style door may be a boon for some users

Credit: Reviewed / Michael Elderbee Traditional front-loader doors swing from left to right or right to left, whereas this hamper-style door opens from top to bottom.

One critique front-loaders have faced from the get-go is that it can be difficult to stoop over to load them properly. Some front-loaders—like the Whirlpool WED7120HC—feature a hamper-style door as a means of mitigating some of these issues—they can form a chute into the dryer’s drum to allow for easier loading.

Those with back or shoulder issues might value this feature, as it can potentially reduce otherwise painful labor.

Steam features can help reduce wrinkles or sanitize

The WED7120HC has some excellent steam features that can help eliminate wrinkles without needing to break out that iron. The Wrinkle Control and Wrinkle Shield settings both leverage steam to help loosen up fabrics and get them looking fresh-pressed.

For newer parents, the sanitize feature can be a lifesaver, reaching temperatures that are capable of killing 99.9% of common household bacteria.

Smart features provide additional accessibility options

The WED7120HC features Whirlpool’s smartphone app, which provides the typical functionality you’d expect from a smart laundry app.

You can use the app to control the device remotely, setting options and starting cycles from anywhere with a Wi-Fi connection. Not only is remote control via the smart app a helpful feature for accessibility, it’s especially useful on this dryer, given how difficult its onboard controls are to use.

The app also lets users check cycle status, opt in for a notification once cycles are complete, and set up smart assistant integration.

What we don’t like

Cycles take longer than average to finish

While most cycles we tested were a few minutes slower than average, the Regular + Normal combination took almost an hour longer to finish than the average dryer’s normal cycle: 126 minutes versus 70.5 minutes.

While this cycle did finish with laundry 100% dry, the machine is using an extra hour of drying power to achieve that result, which points to inefficiency and can result in higher utility bills.

Its controls weren’t responsive at times

Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay While we like Whirlpool’s control system, this particular implementation was surprisingly unresponsive.

Given how clear and intuitive the Whirlpool WED7120HC’s controls are, they’re also surprisingly frustrating to use—especially compared to other Whirlpool appliances with a similar setup.

This time around, the buttons are generally unresponsive and, during testing, often required us to reset the appliance in order to get presses to register. These controls would feel more at home on a budget model.



What owners are saying

Users seem to love their WED7120HC dryer, awarding it an average 4.6 out of 5 across major retailers. They enjoy the larger capacity, its overall interface, and its quality of drying compared to previously owned models.

Those who aren't as happy with their purchase find its drying power lacking or mentioned feeling frustrated with its unresponsive controls.

Warranty

Whirlpool offers a standard one-year warranty that covers its dryers. Considering other companies like LG and Samsung cover specific parts for longer periods, we would’ve liked to see something similar here.

Should you buy the Whirlpool WED7120HC front-load dryer?

Maybe—It’s an average dryer that’ll get the job done (eventually)

Overall, the Whirlpool WED7120HC is an average dryer with some nice extra features. It is able to remove a significant amount of water on just about every cycle, but isn’t particularly efficient in doing so.

Its smart and steam features add a lot of value to the equation, but at the end of the day this is still a mediocre dryer and there are plenty of other dryers that offer similar performance and features at a lower price.

One such high-end dryer, the Maytag MED7230HW has better drying performance, as well as steam and smart features, and still manages to cost less.

If you’re having trouble finding a dryer that’s in stock right now, we can help. Despite soaring demand and supply chain delays, there are laundry machines out there for you!





