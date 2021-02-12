GE appliances can now tell your kids to do their chores

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Is nagging your kids to empty the dishwasher finally a thing of the past? It could be, thanks to a new partnership between GE Appliances and the S’moresUp app announced this week that will have connected appliances sending messages directly to a child’s smartphone when it’s time to get to work.

While it’s doubtful that getting children to do their chores will ever be a cakewalk, we dug into this new partnership to see what it’s all about—and whether it could mean fewer headaches for parents.

What is S’moresUp?

Credit: Getty Images / martin-dm With S'moresUp, children earn rewards for completing tasks like helping to load the dishwasher.

S’moresUp is a parenting app that aims to “democratize household management” by getting the whole family involved with tasks like emptying the dishwasher and folding laundry, and even scheduling playdates.

The app also includes a screen-time monitor and a financial education component that teaches kids the value of saving through a rewards program.

S’moresUp claims it can save parents up to eight hours a week by incentivizing chores in its app. When kids complete chores, they earn “S’mores,” the name for the in-app currency. Earn enough “S’mores” and get a reward, but they can also be taken away if kids fail to complete their jobs.

The ad-free app is available in the App Store, Google Play Store, and on Amazon. It’s currently free to try for 75 days, or 750 chores, and costs up to $4.99 per month for features like late penalties for chores.

How S’moresUp and GE work together

Credit: Getty Images / Rawpixel The S'moresUp app can alert a child that clothes are ready to be folded.

By partnering with GE Appliances and its 600-plus WiFi-enabled devices, S’moresUp can now get notifications straight from the SmartHQ connected appliances themselves that they are in need of some attention.

As soon as the dryer chimes, the towel-folding task will be added to the designated S’moresUp queue and send the child reminders on their device until it’s marked as completed, which means less nagging from parents.

Priya Rajendran, S’moresUp co-founder and mother herself, says partnering with GE was a no-brainer. “GE Appliances is a natural fit for us since so many chores revolve around appliances,” she says, “and we hope to further our mission to help parents teach critical life skills with this collaboration.”

Will it actually get the job done?

This may depend more on the child than the app, but it has earned a solid 4.3-star rating with more than 1,200 reviewers across Apple and Google Play. Some reviews note that kids as young as 4 years old are excited to earn their points, and that older kids and teens enjoy feeling a sense of independence over their responsibilities.

If your child has access to a smartphone or tablet and seems to thrive on positive reinforcement, this may be just the trick to getting them to help more around the house.

