10 products celebrities endorse that are actually worth buying

You've probably seen your favorite celebrities pushing their "must-have" products on social media, from their staple beauty items to the tech gadgets they can't live without. While some of their picks are things they actually love (like Chrissy Teigen's beloved Barefoot Dreams blanket, others are item they're, well, getting paid to love.

Product placements that are #ads get a bad rep (do they like it or do they just like the money it makes for them?). But some of these celebrity endorsements are really worth the money, according to our experts at Reviewed. Below are 10 of our top star-approved picks, including George Clooney's favorite Nespresso coffee maker and the trendy haircare line Jennifer Aniston swears by.

1. Uggs

Credit: Ugg Ugg.

Endorsed by: Tom Brady

Everyone knows Uggs are some of the softest, coziest shoes around—and Tom Brady agrees. The Australian footwear brand is making a serious comeback this year, with the wildly popular Fluff Yeah slippers (which have sold out multiple times at Nordstrom) earning over 14,000 reviews on Amazon. Our experts even dubbed the classic Ugg Scuffette the best slipper you can buy right now for women, thanks to its fluffy fur lining and comfortable fit. For men, the top-rated Ugg slipper right now is the Ascot, with more than 4,600 rave reviews on Amazon.

2. Blue Apron

Credit: Blue Apron Blue Apron.

Endorsed by: Chrissy Teigen

It might not be our favorite meal kit delivery service (that honor goes to Home Chef), but Blue Apron still has some redeeming qualities. According to our experts who have tried the Chrissy Teigen-endorsed meal kit, Blue Apron has affordable pricing, accurate time estimates for its recipes (a must for home cooks!), and even unique wine pairing options. And speaking of wine—we were also pretty impressed by Blue Apron's wine delivery service, too.

Shop Blue Apron starting at $7.49 per serving

3. FabFitFun

Credit: FabFitFun FabFitFun.

Endorsed by: Gina Rodriguez

If you've been on Instagram the last few months, chances are you've seen ads for FabFitFun or your favorite influencers and The Bachelor contestants posing with the colorful boxes. Actress Gina Rodriguez has partnered with the popular subscription service, which our own senior audience development manager, Rachel Moskowitz, tried for herself. She liked the variety of products you get in each box (from beauty to apparel) and that it allowed her to try new things that she otherwise might not have, especially with the value you get for each product. According to Rachel, it's a fun and exciting way to treat yourself—and we could all use that right now.

Get a subscription to FabFitFun for $49.99

4. Living Proof

Credit: Living Proof Living Proof.

Endorsed by: Jennifer Aniston

Living Proof haircare might be endorsed by Jennifer Aniston and have thousands of hearts at Sephora—but is it actually worth the money? Our shopping director, Samantha Matt, says absolutely yes. She has been using it for over two years and says the Living Proof shampoo and conditioner are now the only ones she'll wash her hair with. It's so good that even when she hadn't gotten her hair cut in almost a year, people would still ask if she'd gone to the salon (!!).

Shop Living Proof haircare at Sephora

5. Keds

Credit: Keds Keds.

Endorsed by: Taylor Swift

Sneakers are very "in" right now and few sneakers are as classic (or as comfy) as Keds. While you can no longer buy Taylor Swift's line of Keds, you can still shop the brand's OG canvas slides in every color from muted neutrals to bright neons. There are also special collaborations like the Rifle Paper Co. Keds in whimsical florals and the Kate Spade line that features a ton of sparkle. I've owned my Keds for almost 10 years and still continue to wear them. They've held up over time and my feet never ache at the end of the day.

Shop Keds sneakers at Keds

6. Nespresso

Credit: Nespresso Nespresso.

Endorsed by: George Clooney

Even George Clooney understands the value of a good cup of coffee brewed at home. He's endorsed Nespresso as his go-to for a cup of joe, and we approve of that decision. In our experts' opinion, Nespresso makes both the best single-serve coffee maker and the best single-serve espresso maker we've ever tested. We love the VertuoPlus in particular because it brews flavorful coffee in seconds and can also make espresso and double espresso.

Get the Nespresso VertuoPlus from Amazon for $162.99

7. Weight Watchers

Credit: WW Weight Watchers.

Endorsed by: Oprah

Oprah has long been the face of Weight Watchers, swearing that the popular weight loss service has really worked for her. She isn't the only one—our senior audience development manager, Rachel Moskowitz, has also seen success with Weight Watchers. With the help of the program, she's lost (and kept off!) nearly 30 pounds and likes that Weight Watchers has helped her develop healthier habits that she can maintain for the rest of her life.

Sign up for a free month of Weight Watchers

8. Bioré

Credit: Biore Biore.

Endorsed by: Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell is among the 18,000-plus people who swear by Bioré, specifically the skincare brand's best-selling pore strips. Our own beauty editor, Jess Kasparian, has used them and says they're incredibly satisfying to use and do exactly what they're supposed to (i.e. pull all of that gross gunk out of your pores). Reviewers rave that they remove even the most stubborn of whiteheads and blackheads and are even suitable for sensitive skin.

Get the Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips from Amazon for $7.49

9. Beats

Credit: Beats Beats.

Endorsed by: Serena Williams

In the world of headphones, few brands are as iconic as Beats—and few brands have as many celebrity endorsements. From Serena Williams to Kylie Jenner to Nicki Minaj, the recognizable logo have garnered quite the famous following. Our experts love the wildly popular PowerBeats Pro (Beats' first truly wireless earbuds) for their crystal clear sound and impressive wireless range.

Get the Beats PowerBeats Pro Wireless Earbuds from Amazon for $169.99

10. Google Assistant

Credit: Google Google Assistant.

Endorsed by: John Legend

Chrissy Teigen isn't the only one in the Legend household who endorses a product worth buying (see No.2 ). Hubby John Legend also has a few endorsements under his belt. One of those that we approve of? Google Assistant. While Legend's soothing voice cameo is no longer available on the smart speaker, our experts still recommend the Google Home and Nest Mini as great options for everyday use. They have a wide range of capabilities and can easily be integrated into your home.

