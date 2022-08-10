This affordable electric range bakes well, but offers little added value

About the Amana AER6303MFS freestanding electric range

Dimensions: 29 7/8" W x 46 7/8" H x 27 3/4" D

29 7/8" W x 46 7/8" H x 27 3/4" D Capacity: 4.8 cubic feet

4.8 cubic feet Finishes: Stainless steel, black, white

Stainless steel, black, white Number of burners: 4

4 Number of oven racks: 2

2 Number of oven rack positions: 5

5 Oven features: Bake, Broil, Warm, Bake Assist Temps (375°F, 400°F, 425°F)

What we like

The oven is simple but effective

Credit: Amana / Reviewed The cookie test results were almost perfectly uniform.

The AER6303MFS may lack advanced cooking features like convection or true convection but the oven, while basic, does succeed at the simple tasks of baking and roasting. The range excelled in all three of our oven tests.

First, we baked a batch of cookies using the standard bake setting. Compared to one another, the resulting cookies were almost perfectly uniform. We did notice that the bottoms were darker than the tops, but this is standard with conventional ovens and can be mitigated by using a light-colored cookie sheet when cooking delicate items.

In addition to the batch of cookies, we roasted a pork loin and baked a pizza using the oven. The pizza was cooked through, although the crust was lighter than expected, so it might be worth a minute or two more beyond your usual timings with this range. Finally, the pork, while slightly pink in places, was cooked relatively evenly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Controls are simple and easy to read

Credit: Amana / Reviewed The oven control panel has a simple but effective layout.

While the Amana AER6303MFS has a limited set of features, this doesn’t negatively affect its overall usability. In fact, the range has a few simple touches that make it a good option for anyone who values simplicity and ease of use.

The oven control panel itself has a simple and effective layout with large buttons that have easy-to-read fonts.

The range also has a set of Bake Assist Temps, a trio of controls that can set the oven at commonly used temperatures. It’s helpful, particularly, if you stick to a set of favored dishes or recipes.

What we don’t like

There’s no self-clean mode

Credit: Amana / Reviewed You'll have to constantly spot-clean this rangetop.

Any large appliance purchase involves a certain degree of compromise, and this is especially true in the case of budget appliances. While we weren’t expecting smart tech and air fryer modes in a sub-$900 range, we were disappointed at the AER6303MFS lack of self-cleaning mode. Its omission is particularly perplexing as it’s pretty much a standard feature in almost all similarly priced ranges.

While it may take awhile, a self-clean mode allows you to remove any encrusted dirt on the oven’s interior without lifting a finger. The Amana AER6303MFS lacks this basic feature, so keeping the range dirt-free requires either constant spot cleaning or a lot of elbow grease when it gets soiled.



ADVERTISEMENT

Warranty

The Amana AER6303MFS has a limited one-year warranty, including parts and labor. This type of warranty is standard for a range.

What owners are saying

The Amana AER6303MFS has an average 4.4-star user rating out of 5 across three major retailers. Users like how easy it is to clean the glass rangetop and its simple aesthetic. The vast majority of reviews are positive, but the few negative reviews take issue with the lack of features and overall reliability of the burners.

Should you buy the Amana AER6303MFS

No, there are better budget options out there

Credit: Amana / Reviewed Expect a standard, basic oven that can handle baking and roasting.

The Amana AER6303MFS is available for a low price, and the oven impresses with its even baking and effective roasting. However, the range lacks features that we consider absolutely essential, including a dedicated self-clean option, which means owners will spend more time maintaining or deep cleaning this range than necessary.



If you’re looking for an affordable electric range, the Samsung NE63A6511SS is a feature-packed range available at a similar price.



The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the testers James Aitchison Staff Writer @revieweddotcom Aside from reviewing ovens and cooktops, James moonlights as an educational theatre practitioner, amateur home chef, and weekend DIY warrior. See all of James Aitchison's reviews Reviewed Staff Contributors, Writers, Editors @revieweddotcom The Reviewed staff is based in the heart of Cambridge, MA. Backed by our knowledgeable writers and rigorous test labs, we're working hard to make sure you can make the right decisions about what to buy. See all of Reviewed Staff's reviews