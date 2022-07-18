Skip to main content
LG LRGL5825F Freestanding Gas Range Review

This LG true-convection gas range is a baker’s dream

James Aitchison
Written by James Aitchison

Updated July 18, 2022

The LG LRGL5825F (available at The Home Depot for $2,849) is a solid freestanding gas range with a high-performing oven and some useful smart features. Like many products from LG, the range can be controlled and monitored remotely using your smartphone. In addition, the LRGL5825F features InstaView, which allows owners to activate the interior light by knocking on the oven door. While the smart features are welcome, the real star of the show is the range's cooking performance. The capable, true-convection oven manages to bake and roast food evenly; plus, it features an uncharacteristically effective air fryer mode. However, the range does falter in some areas. The preheat is interminably slow, and, for whatever reason, owners are required to purchase the necessary air fryer basket separately. As an alternative, check out the Samsung NX58K9500WG, the current winner of the best overall seat in our Best Gas Ranges list; it has five sealed burners on top and a true-convection fan in the oven.

Pros

  • Useful smart features

  • True-convection oven

  • Excellent baking performance

  • Effective air fryer mode

Cons

  • Air fryer basket not included

  • Slow pre-heat

About the LG LRGL5825F Freestanding Gas Range

Some pasta being prepared on a pot on the oven top.
Credit: LG

The LG LRGL5825F features a versatile and spacious rangetop.

  • Dimensions: 29 7/8” W x 46 1/2" H x 28 7/8" D
  • Capacity: 5.8 cubic feet
  • Finishes: Black stainless steel, stainless steel
  • Number of burners: 5
  • Number of oven racks: 2
  • Number of oven rack positions: 7
  • Oven features: Bake, Broil, Air Fry, Proof, Easy & Self Clean, Convection Bake, Convection Roast Keep Warm, Frozen Meal, Slow Cook, Favorite
  • User manual: LG LRGL5825F

What we like

Amazing, even baking across multiple racks

Some chicken wings being prepared inside the oven.
Credit: LG

We were pleasantly surprised with the LRGL5825F’s competent air fryer mode.

The LRGL5825F has an excellent oven that will keep even the fussiest baker happy. Our tests showed impressive consistency and baking evenness when using the standard and convection settings.

To test the oven evenness, we baked a few batches of cookies using the standard and convection oven modes. Both the standard and convection bake settings resulted in perfectly even cookies.

We cooked two batches of cookies simultaneously using the upper and lower rack. Although the cookies baked on the lower rack were slightly darker, overall there was little noticeable difference between the trays.

The air fryer mode works well

Air fry modes are increasingly common in modern ranges, and the LRGL5825F comes equipped with a no-preheat air fryer function.

In many cases, we have found that the built-in air fryer mode underperforms when compared with the standard bake setting. We were pleasantly surprised that the LRGL5825F features a pretty competent air fryer mode.

We cooked a batch of french fries using both the standard bake setting and the range’s air fryer mode. The fries cooked using the standard bake were undercooked. On the other hand, the fries cooked using the air fryer setting were cooked through with only a few burnt edges.

What we don’t like

The oven takes a while to preheat

Gas ranges are generally quicker to preheat than electric ones, but the LRGL5825F proved the exception with its sluggish preheat. The range took, on average, 9 minutes to reach 350°F in both the standard and convection bake settings. That’s considerably slower than the 7 minutes we expect from a good gas oven.

The air fry tray has to be purchased separately

We were impressed with the air fry mode, so we were disappointed to discover that the air fryer tray isn’t included and must be purchased separately.

This is by no means a deal-breaker as the LRGL5825F, for the most part, justifies its price, but it is still an odd omission.

Warranty

The LG LRGL5825F has a one-year limited warranty for parts and labor, which is standard for most ranges.

What owners are saying

The LG LRGL5825F has an average 4.6-star user rating out of 5 across four major retailers. Users like the easy-to-remove and clean grates and air fryer mode. The vast majority of reviews are positive, but the few negative reviews take issue with oven interior chipping after using the self-clean mode.

Related content

Should you buy the LG LRGL5825F freestanding gas range?

Yes

The LG LRGL5825F is an ideal choice for any home-baking enthusiast in the market for an affordable gas range. We were impressed with the oven's baking evenness and air fryer mode.

While the InstaView is a little gimmicky, we found the smart features like remote temperature and time monitoring to be genuinely helpful. The only major downside is the slow preheating; however, we’re willing to look past it when the oven does a great job in other areas.

As an alternative, check out the Samsung NX58K9500WG, the current winner of the best overall seat in our Best Gas Ranges list; it has five sealed burners on top and the oven is a baker's delight featuring a true convection fan.

If you’re in the market for a freestanding gas range and could do without the smart tech, the GE JGB735SPSS is a feature-lite range that offers a similarly impressive oven and is available for less than $1,000.

