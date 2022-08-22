Skip to main content
The Maytag MER7700LZ freestanding electric range in an all-white kitchen. Credit: Maytag
Appliances Ovens & Ranges

Maytag MER7700LZ Freestanding Electric Range Review

An excellent built-in air fryer is among the surprises in this basic electric range

James Aitchison
Written by James Aitchison

Updated August 22, 2022

The Maytag MER7700LZ (available at Best Buy for $899.99) is an affordable freestanding electric range that wowed us in some areas and left us cold in others. The air fryer mode was impressive and resulted in crispy-on-the outside and fluffy-on-the-inside French fries, and the rangetop is spacious and versatile. But beyond these bright spots, the MER7700LZ offers little to separate it from competing electric ranges we tested in the sub-$1,000 category. Baking evenness was spotty, the preheat speeds were subpar, and beyond the air fryer mode, the range is bare bones.

$899.99 from Best Buy

$944.10 from Abt

  • About the Maytag MER7700LZ Freestanding Electric Range

  • What we like

  • What we don’t like

  • Warranty

  • What owners are saying

  • Should you buy the Maytag MER7700LZ Freestanding Electric Range?

  • Related content

About the Maytag MER7700LZ Freestanding Electric Range

  • Dimensions: 29 7/8” x 47 7/8” x 27 3/4” (W x H x D)
  • Capacity: 5.3 cubic feet
  • Finishes: Stainless steel
  • Number of burners: 5
  • Number of oven racks: 2
  • Number of oven rack positions: 5
  • Oven features: Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convect Bake, Warming Center
  • User manual: Maytag MER7700LZ

What we like

The air fryer is excellent

A split image of the Maytag MER7700LZ with the oven door closed and opened shows the air fryer basket inside.
Credit: Reviewed / Maytag

The air fryer is one of the strongest suits of this range.

Built-in air fryer modes are generally subpar across ranges and, based on our tests, often result in an unappealing mix of burnt and frozen fries.

So, we were pleasantly surprised to discover that the MER7700LZ’s air fryer worked pretty well. We cooked a batch of fries using the range’s fryer basket, and the resulting fries were crispy on the outside and soft and warm on the inside. In short: perfect.

The cooktop is a pleasure to use and to clean

An overhead image of the Maytag MER7700LZ's sleek rangetop.
Credit: Reviewed / Maytag

The spacious rangetop is easy to clean.

The MER7700LZ isn’t packed with features and conveniences, but the little it does, it does well. The cooktop is versatile and spacious. The two front burners are dual ring, so you can use whatever sized pots you like up front.

There’s also a generous amount of space across the range, and the burner placement means that you could quickly heat four separate pots or pans simultaneously.

In general, electric cooktops have flaws, but at the very least, they are easy to clean. The MER7700LZ has no heavy grates to lift or fiddly gas burner crowns and flame caps to worry about. Just wipe clean the smooth surface and move on.

What we don’t like

True convection cooking was disappointing

A split image illustrating the difference in cookies baked on different racks of the Maytag MER7700LZ.
Credit: Reviewed

There was a considerable difference between cookies baked on the bottom rack and those baked on the top.

True convection ranges circulate and vent hot air throughout the oven cavity. In theory, this results in faster cooking and even results. However, the Maytag MER7700LZ’s oven didn’t quite achieve this aim.

We baked a couple of cookie batches simultaneously using the convection bake setting. At first glance, the resulting cookies were evenly baked, but the underside of the cookies baked on the bottom rack were considerably darker than those on the top.

If you plan to use this oven, we suggest placing the hardier dishes at the bottom and the delicate ones at the top.

The preheat setting is slow

We’ve noticed that electric ovens, especially those with hidden elements, generally take longer to preheat than gas versions. The Maytag MER7700LZ is no exception, and it took an age to preheat even by electric standards.

The oven's standard setting took under 12 minutes to reach the target temperature, which is about 2 minutes slower than the average of 10 minutes for electric ranges. The convection setting was even slower and took an interminable 15 minutes.

Warranty

The Maytag MER7700LZ has a one-year limited warranty for parts and labor. In addition, Maytag will provide certain replacement parts (labor not included) for an additional nine years.

What owners are saying

Two rows of four cookies, each different in color, show the Maytag MER7700LZ's baking unevenness.
Credit: Reviewed

Looking past the baking evenness, users give the range high marks.

The Maytag MER7700LZ has an average 4.25-star user rating out of 5 across four major retailers. Users like the air fryer mode and easy-to-clean cooktop. Most reviews are positive, but a few owners disliked the flimsy bottom drawer.

Should you buy the Maytag MER7700LZ Freestanding Electric Range?

Yes, if you find it on sale

If you don’t already have a dedicated air fryer and can look past the lack of features and the slightly spotty baking evenness, the Maytag MER7700LZ is a good buy.

The cooktop is versatile and a treat to use, and the air fryer mode surprised us with its excellent results.

While all this sounds great in theory, the Maytag MER7700LZ still pales compared to feature-rich models like the Samsung NE63A6511SS, which offers better baking results for the same price.

