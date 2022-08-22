An excellent built-in air fryer is among the surprises in this basic electric range

About the Maytag MER7700LZ Freestanding Electric Range

Dimensions: 29 7/8” x 47 7/8” x 27 3/4” (W x H x D)

29 7/8” x 47 7/8” x 27 3/4” (W x H x D) Capacity: 5.3 cubic feet

5.3 cubic feet Finishes: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Number of burners: 5

5 Number of oven racks: 2

2 Number of oven rack positions: 5

5 Oven features: Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convect Bake, Warming Center

Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Convect Bake, Warming Center User manual: Maytag MER7700LZ

Master the kitchen. Sign-up for the first semester of our Chef’s Course newsletter for exclusive recipes from top chefs and the tips and tools to nail them. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What we like

The air fryer is excellent

Credit: Reviewed / Maytag The air fryer is one of the strongest suits of this range.

Built-in air fryer modes are generally subpar across ranges and, based on our tests, often result in an unappealing mix of burnt and frozen fries.

So, we were pleasantly surprised to discover that the MER7700LZ’s air fryer worked pretty well. We cooked a batch of fries using the range’s fryer basket, and the resulting fries were crispy on the outside and soft and warm on the inside. In short: perfect.

The cooktop is a pleasure to use and to clean

Credit: Reviewed / Maytag The spacious rangetop is easy to clean.

The MER7700LZ isn’t packed with features and conveniences, but the little it does, it does well. The cooktop is versatile and spacious. The two front burners are dual ring, so you can use whatever sized pots you like up front.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s also a generous amount of space across the range, and the burner placement means that you could quickly heat four separate pots or pans simultaneously.

In general, electric cooktops have flaws, but at the very least, they are easy to clean. The MER7700LZ has no heavy grates to lift or fiddly gas burner crowns and flame caps to worry about. Just wipe clean the smooth surface and move on.

What we don’t like

True convection cooking was disappointing

Credit: Reviewed There was a considerable difference between cookies baked on the bottom rack and those baked on the top.

True convection ranges circulate and vent hot air throughout the oven cavity. In theory, this results in faster cooking and even results. However, the Maytag MER7700LZ’s oven didn’t quite achieve this aim.

ADVERTISEMENT

We baked a couple of cookie batches simultaneously using the convection bake setting. At first glance, the resulting cookies were evenly baked, but the underside of the cookies baked on the bottom rack were considerably darker than those on the top.

If you plan to use this oven, we suggest placing the hardier dishes at the bottom and the delicate ones at the top.

The preheat setting is slow

We’ve noticed that electric ovens, especially those with hidden elements, generally take longer to preheat than gas versions. The Maytag MER7700LZ is no exception, and it took an age to preheat even by electric standards.

The oven's standard setting took under 12 minutes to reach the target temperature, which is about 2 minutes slower than the average of 10 minutes for electric ranges. The convection setting was even slower and took an interminable 15 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warranty

The Maytag MER7700LZ has a one-year limited warranty for parts and labor. In addition, Maytag will provide certain replacement parts (labor not included) for an additional nine years.

What owners are saying

Credit: Reviewed Looking past the baking evenness, users give the range high marks.

The Maytag MER7700LZ has an average 4.25-star user rating out of 5 across four major retailers. Users like the air fryer mode and easy-to-clean cooktop. Most reviews are positive, but a few owners disliked the flimsy bottom drawer.

Should you buy the Maytag MER7700LZ Freestanding Electric Range?

Yes, if you find it on sale

If you don’t already have a dedicated air fryer and can look past the lack of features and the slightly spotty baking evenness, the Maytag MER7700LZ is a good buy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cooktop is versatile and a treat to use, and the air fryer mode surprised us with its excellent results.

While all this sounds great in theory, the Maytag MER7700LZ still pales compared to feature-rich models like the Samsung NE63A6511SS, which offers better baking results for the same price.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester James Aitchison Staff Writer @revieweddotcom Aside from reviewing ovens and cooktops, James moonlights as an educational theatre practitioner, amateur home chef, and weekend DIY warrior. See all of James Aitchison's reviews