This Samsung gas range looks great, but performance is lacking

Pros Design

Smart capabilities Cons Disappointing air fryer mode

Uneven baking on multiple racks

About the Samsung NX60A6511S Freestanding Gas Range

Dimensions: 29 15/16" x 46 5/16"-47 1/16" (Adjustable) x 28 11/16" (W x H x D)

Capacity: 6.0 cubic feet

Finishes: Black, black stainless steel, stainless steel, white

Number of burners: 5

Number of oven racks: 2

Number of oven rack positions: 7

Oven features: Air Fry, Bake, Convection, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Dehydrate, Keep Warm, Proofing Roast, Variable Broil

User manual: Samsung NX60A6511S

What we like

Credit: Reviewed / Samsung The Samsung NX60A6511S offers dashing good looks.

It’s sleek and stylish

The Samsung NX60A6511S is an undeniably elegant appliance. Samsung has perfected the transitional style and the range is replete with clean and sleek lines, elegant touches, and an overall fine finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with some dashing good looks, Samsung has seemingly focused on making the NX60A6511S as easy to use as possible. The rangetop is spacious and the addition of a center griddle burner makes an already versatile appliance even more so.

Smart tech with actual smarts

The Samsung NX60A6511S is a textbook example of how to effectively implement smart tech in home appliances. Smart tech can often feel gimmicky but for the most part, this Samsung gas range has genuinely useful features like the ability to adjust the oven’s temperature and cook time from your phone.

The range is also compatible with the standard set of virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung Bixby.

Enroll in Home Ec. Sign up for our newsletter for a full course in homeownership.

What we don’t like

You’re better off using a countertop air fryer

Built-in air fryers are all the rage right now and the idea of an oven range that removes the need for additional appliances has its appeal. Unfortunately, based on our tests, the humble countertop air fryer is in no danger of being replaced by this range.

ADVERTISEMENT

We cooked two batches of french fries using the NX60A6511S, one on a plain black cookie sheet with the standard oven setting and another using the included basket and the range’s air fry setting. The fries cooked using the standard mode were perfectly even and cooked throughout. Meanwhile, the air fry setting resulted in overcooked and burnt fries.

Uneven baking when using multiple racks

Credit: Reviewed There was a significant difference in how done two batches of cookies were based on what rack they were placed on.

The standard Bake and Convection settings for this Samsung gas range performed reasonably well in tests and resulted in generally even baking when cooking single trays of food; however, it struggled to cook multiple racks evenly.

We cooked two batches of cookies simultaneously using the oven's Convection mode. The cookies on each individual tray were consistent when compared with one another; however, we noticed a significant difference in overall doneness when comparing the cookies baked on the upper rack and the ones on the lower rack. The cookies from the lower rack were considerably darker than those baked on the upper rack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warranty

The Samsung NX60A6511S has a limited one-year warranty, including parts and labor. This type of warranty is standard for a range.

What owners are saying

The Samsung NX60A6511S has an average 4.6-star user rating out of 5 across three major retailers. Users like its smart features, overall appearance, and how easy it is to clean. Most of the reviews are positive, but a few users took issue with the fact that the air fryer basket is sold separately.

Should you buy the Samsung NX60A6511S Freestanding Gas Range?

Credit: Reviewed / Samsung The Samsung NX60A6511S offers aesthetics over optimal cooking performance.

No, not if you're looking for multi-rack cooking performance

If you’re in the market for a good-looking, feature-rich gas range you could do far worse than the Samsung NX60A6511S. The range is beautifully designed and the thoughtful application of smart features makes it a pleasure to use.

However, when it comes to cooking performance, this Samsung gas range seems less impressive, granted the oven only did well when baking and roasting single racks of food. The multi-rack cooking was sub-par and the air fryer setting was unimpressive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LG LRGL5825F does pretty much everything the Samsung NX60A6511S does, only better, and is worth the extra investment. If you’re less impressed by smart tech, then the GE JGB735SPSS is a stripped down gas range that offers similar oven baking performance and an excellent air-fryer mode.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the testers James Aitchison Staff Writer @revieweddotcom Aside from reviewing ovens and cooktops, James moonlights as an educational theatre practitioner, amateur home chef, and weekend DIY warrior. See all of James Aitchison's reviews Reviewed Staff Contributors, Writers, Editors @revieweddotcom The Reviewed staff is based in the heart of Cambridge, MA. Backed by our knowledgeable writers and rigorous test labs, we're working hard to make sure you can make the right decisions about what to buy. See all of Reviewed Staff's reviews