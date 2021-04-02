GE smart oven owners to receive free air fry upgrade

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

“Free Air” is coming to households with GE appliances across the nation, as a free software update is rolling out throughout the month of April. The update includes an Air Fry feature for Wi-Fi–capable smart ovens that have been purchased in the past four years. It’s the first-ever complimentary upgrade that will enable GE Café, Profile, and Haier ranges to air fry—just in time for spring.

How it works

Appliance owners who purchased their Wi-Fi–capable ovens in the past four years will be able to add the air fryer function to their existing oven at the tap of a button. More than 60 models across the GE Café, Profile, and Haier brands are eligible for this software update, which requires no hardware installation and no in-person technician visits.

How to get the GE smart upgrade

Credit: GE Appliances GE hopes that smart appliances can help make people's lives easier.

Similar to updating software on your phone, the process is simple. All you need to do is connect your appliance to the app. Then, you’ll be notified through the SmartHQ app to follow the prompts to complete the upgrade.

More than 200,000 smart appliance owners will have access to the No-Preheat Air Fry function, which is the newest technology added to GE’s line of appliances. To see if your oven is eligible for the upgrade, visit GE appliances website.

