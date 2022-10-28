The Best Car Seats of 2022

Buying an infant car seat can feel like the moment when things get real during pregnancy, particularly your first. Look at the car seat installed in your car, it may hit you that a tiny person is showing up to join you soon. And indeed, this car seat will be your baby’s first ride home from the hospital or birth center, and then they’ll spend many hours in this seat over the first year of life.

Lily Ray, our littlest product reviewer, rode in each infant car seat we tested for several hours during her first four months of life. After countless car rides and seven different installation sessions, we found the UppaBaby Mesa V2 (available at Amazon for $329.99) to be the best infant car seat overall, because it was comfortable for her and easy for her parents to use.

For a more budget-friendly choice, the Chicco KeyFit 35 (available at BuyBuyBaby) doesn't disappoint, though it’s significantly heavier than our top pick, and not nearly as attractive.

Car seats are rated for safety by the U.S. Department of Transportation Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and crash tested independently. You should also check those ratings before making a decision on which infant car seat to buy. We do not test for safety in the same way, so for this guide, we selected infant car seats that were already highly rated for safety and tested them for ease of install, comfort, compatibility and more. Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Uppababy Mesa V2 car seat was lightweight, easy to install, and comfortable for baby.

Best Overall Uppababy Mesa V2 Car seat weight: 9.9 pounds

9.9 pounds Weight limit: 35 pounds The UppaBaby Mesa V2 hit all the marks of a quality, easy-to-use car seat. Our baby tester loved this seat, snuggling right in and falling asleep almost immediately every time we used it. The harness is comfortable both for an infant (with the infant insert installed) or an older baby, which wasn’t the case for all the seats we tested. It’s also easy to tighten or loosen the harness as needed, with just a push of a button. The Mesa V2 weighs a little under 10 pounds, putting it on the lighter end of all the car seats on the market. It was thin enough to fit well into the backseat of our Honda CRV, and its strap-based system made it easy to install. Some car seats require a kickstand, but the Mesa uses a belt that autoretracts as soon as you latch it in, securing the seat into the car. The Mesa comes with a base but if you ever find yourself without one, you can also use the “European routing system” to thread a seatbelt through the back, which keeps the car seat secure. To remove the car seat from the base, you only need to grab the handle on the back of the seat; it’s a one-handed release. The only true downside to the UppaBaby Mesa car seat is that you’ll need to buy into the slightly pricier UppaBaby system if you want to attach the car seat to a stroller. Pros Lightweight

Easy to install

Easy to clean Cons Not compatible with other stroller brands $329.99 from Amazon

$329.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Chicco KeyFit 35 is a more affordable option that still performs well.

Best Value Chicco KeyFit 35 Car seat weight: 10 pounds (without base)

10 pounds (without base) Weight limit: 35 pounds We used the older model of this carseat with our son in 2019, and found that the updated version is even more comfortable for tiny humans. The Chicco KeyFit car seat has high safety ratings, and Lily Ray liked this seat as much as the UppaBaby car seat. She took long naps inside, smiled when being strapped in, and didn’t complain as much as she did in other seats even during long road trips. The harness is one of the easiest to loosen or tighten, even when your baby is small, and there’s decent padding around both the harness and straps. The infant insert includes a headrest, which keeps the baby comfortable on bouncy terrain and makes this car seat adaptable even for tiny preemies (which our son was, back in 2019). The KeyFit is easy to install, using the same strap-based system as the Mesa, with clips that snap into any car. Overall, the installation process takes less than a minute, and there’s no kickstand. The car seat itself is about 18 pounds, so it’s substantially heavier than the Mesa, and it’s definitely less attractive. Carrying it around is doable, but annoying. The liner is washable, either by hand or in the washing machine, and we can vouch for the seat’s longevity, as well. Pros Easy to install

Washable

Comfortable Cons Heavy

Unattractive $269.99 from Amazon

$269.99 from Walmart

Other Car Seats We Tested

Doona Car Seat & Stroller Car seat weight: 16.5 pounds

16.5 pounds Weight limit: 35 pounds If you’re looking for a car seat that adapts to a stroller, the Doona is your pick. It’s pricier than the other seats we tested but because it solves two needs at once, we think it’s worth it. When you take the Doona out of the car, you can unfold a set of wheels that turns the car seat into a stroller. So if you plan to visit restaurants and cities often and don’t want to carry a seat around, this is a solid choice. The Doona car seat is on the heavier side (about 17 pounds) and it is not ergonomic for carrying, although you’ll rarely need to carry it because of the drop-down wheels. The harness was a bit large for our newborn and the clip on the harness feels cheap. It wasn’t great over bumpy terrain, either, but it worked well for paved walks in the city. (It’s also worth noting that the crash ratings for this seat vary; they’re high for car seat use, but on the lower side if you’re using the stroller setting.) The Doona is also wide because of the wheels, so it takes up more room in the backseat, and it’s harder to install than some of the other car seats we tested. Pros Adaptable

Convenient if you plan to go out often Cons Heavy & wide

Less comfortable for baby

Tough to install Buy now at Amazon

Clek Liing Car seat weight: 9 pounds

9 pounds Weight limit: 35 pounds This Canadian seat was a sleeper hit for Lily Ray; she took long, happy naps inside. And it was the most padded of any of the seats we tested, both inside the seat and along the harness! The Clek Liing car seat is also attractive. But it’s heavy, a bit less intuitive to use than the other seats we tried, and requires more extensive installation. It took us a while to figure out how to get the seat out of the base because it required a three-part unlatch, instead of a one-handed release. That said, none of those things were dealbreakers for us. If your baby won’t sleep in their seat, this could be a good option to consider. Pros Comfortable for baby

Attractive Cons Heavy

Tough to install and adjust $459.99 from Amazon

Nuna Pipa Car seat weight: 7.9 pounds

7.9 pounds Weight limit: 32 pounds Of all the seats we tested, the Nuna Pipa car seat was the one Lily Ray hated the most. And when I compared notes with other new parents who used this car seat, they found the same thing: The Nuna Pipa was not comfortable for their newborns, and much screaming ensued. But as the babies got older, they tended to get used to it. We think Lily’s unhappiness stemmed from non-padded leg straps, which cut into her tiny legs when tightened. Her head also lolled to the side because there was no head support in the infant insert, and the seat had less padding than many of the other chairs we tried. The look of the Pipa is its real appeal; we loved the leather hand grip, and the shade had an adorable peep hole in it. The Pipa is also lightweight and easy to carry around. But installation was tough. Unlike most of our favorite strap-based installs, the Pipa had a hard-lock system that required you to press it hard into the seat of your car. It also has a stability kickstand that attaches to the floor and is hard to set up. Pros Attractive

Lightweight Cons Tough to install

Uncomfortable for baby Buy now at Nuna

Graco SnugRide SnugFit 35 Car seat weight: 10.5 pounds

10.5 pounds Weight limit: 35 pounds The Graco SnugRide felt cavernous; it was wider and roomier than other seats we tested, but Lily Ray didn’t love the positioning. She cried in this seat often as well, and refused to nap. The Graco car seat also felt cheaper than its competitors. It was lightweight, which was nice, but the sunshade frequently popped off due to low-quality velcro and even the infant insert felt less plush than the others we tried. The harness buckles were made with plastic and while installation was easy, the car seat tended to move a bit from side-to-side as we drove around, which felt less safe. Pros Easy to install

Lower cost

Lightweight Cons Materials felt cheap

Not comfortable for baby $169.97 from Amazon

$169.99 from Target

$169.97 from Walmart

Britax B-Safe Gen2 Car seat weight: 10 pounds

10 pounds Weight limit: 35 pounds The Britax B-Safe felt cheaper overall than the other seats we liked. It was easy to install (with the strap-based system and no kickstand) and it was on the lighter end. But the harness and seat weren’t well-padded and the buckles were made with cheap plastic. In the end, this seat ended up being quickly rotated out because the infant insert doesn’t allow for a height adjustment on the shoulder straps like many of the other seats. Rather, the straps exit at one height, which was in the middle of Lily Ray’s back. This didn’t feel safe, nor was it comfortable for her. The straps also didn’t fully tighten, meaning that she was free to slide around in the seat. We didn’t feel comfortable taking long trips with the Britax car seat, so we sent it back to the garage after one use. Pros Lightweight

Easy to install Cons Cheap materials

Loose straps that cannot be adjusted $219.99 from Amazon

$219.99 from Walmart

How We Tested Infant Car Seats

After selecting seven highly-rated car seats, our testing started the day we brought our newborn daughter home from the hospital. Over the course of the next 4 months, we tested each car seat for at least a week.

The Tester

I’m Jenni Gritters, a journalist with a decade of experience writing about all things health and science. I previously edited longform product reviews about the outdoors, parenting and travel at The New York Times' product review site, Wirecutter. You can also find my bylines in The New York Times, The Guardian, Slate, the REI Co-op Journal, Gear Patrol, and more.

I had my first baby—a boy named Liam—in December 2019, and since then I’ve been reviewing baby gear and writing about the psychology of parenting. During the summer of 2022, I had my second child, a girl named Lily Ray. I currently live in Oregon with my children, a puppy and my husband, and we take road trips around the West Coast quite often. A good infant car seat is a must for making these trips as painless as possible.

The Tests

We installed the car seats, carted them around town, took them on hour-long drives throughout Central Oregon, and attempted to clean them after our daughter spit up. During this time, we took notes on everything from ease-of-use, to weight, to Lily’s preferences.

What You Should Know About Buying an Infant Car Seat

It Needs to Be Easy to Install

Some car seats require an intricate system of belts and buckles to be secured into the seat. Many have a kickstand, or foot, that rests on the floor of the car to brace the seat. And most also have a leveler, to show you if the base is flat. At a basic level, you should always look for a car seat that’s highly rated for safety. But beyond that, you’ll be grateful for a seat that’s easy to properly install and remove (strap-based systems tend to check this box), as you’ll probably find yourself needing to remove the seat every so often for cleaning or switching cars.

It Should Be Easy to Adjust

Once your baby is in the seat, you’ll need to clip the harness across their chest, then tighten the straps. Some brands made this process easy; others, not so much. And if you’ve ever struggled to tighten a harness on a crying baby, you know that ease of adjustment is key. The best car seats offered a smooth tightening mechanism that didn’t get caught or require too much wrenching.

Your Baby Needs to Be Comfortable

This is, of course, subjective. But we noticed that our baby loved some car seats, especially those with padded harnesses and seats, and hated others. Her preferences tended to track with customer reviews, too. It’s worth noting that some seats work well for older babies but can be restrictive or uncomfortable for infants and newborns if the straps and harnesses are narrow or tight.

It Needs to Be Easy to Clean

Spit up, blow out poops, food stains and beyond—if you know, you know. You’ll want a car seat liner that’s easy to clean with a soapy cloth, or that can endure a ride in the washing machine.

If It's Compatible With Your Stroller

You’ll want to check compatibility before purchasing a seat; some seats, like the Chicco KeyFit 35, can be made to fit many strollers with an additional adapter bar. But others, like the UppaBaby, are meant to be used with that brand’s system. The seat's website should indicate which strollers it's compatible with; if you already own a stroller system make sure it can accommodate your new car seat.

How Much it Weighs

Lugging a carseat around can be painful, especially if it’s too heavy. We liked seats that were reasonably lightweight, while still maintaining National Highway Traffic safety standards. And if you have other children, you’ll appreciate thinner car seats that allow you to fit two or three kiddos in the back row of the car.

More Articles You May Enjoy